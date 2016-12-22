December 22, 2016 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

Certificate Number:

625.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 33 BLK B COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 106/684 107/247 & 252 111/568 115/130 & 562 116/21 150/690 207/393 208/455 208/456 211/62 2000/1472 2000/3673 2000/4021 2001/5139 2001/5140 2008/6130 2009/111 2010/256 201321003828

Assessed to:

JAMES ARNOLD PHILLIPS SR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of January, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2016b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

Certificate Number:

272.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 23 BLK 13 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT

Assessed to:

SHARLEE RAWES

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of January, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2016b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

Certificate Number:

403.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 51 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 147/583 196/166 196/167 196/419 196/422 TAX DEED 2004/4069 2005/4938

Assessed to:

RBN PROMISE LAND INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of January, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2016b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

Certificate Number:

401.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 32 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 244/689

Assessed to:

SARAH RIVERA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of January, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2016b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

Certificate Number:

584.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOTS 48 & 49 PINES ESTATES 114/565 127/433 245/527 2000/1606 2003/2209 2004/1591 2004/3891-3893 2005/5802

Assessed to:

CLAUDE SANTER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of January, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2016b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

Certificate Number:

1004.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 104 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 50/446 79/177 90/521 98/161 111/374 134/578 244/580 244/581 244/583 2008/2945 2010/1417

Assessed to:

ROBERT WILLITTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of January, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2016b

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

File No. 21-2016-CP-55

DOUGLAS RAY BOSTIC, SR.

Division

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS RAY BOSTIC, SR., deceased, whose date of death was August 9, 2016; File Number 21-2016-CP-55, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 15, 2016.

LINDA LEE BOSTIC

Personal Representative

1899 SW 19th Circle

Trenton, FL 32693

GENDERS, ALVAREZ, DIECIDUE,

P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

Published December 15 & 22, 2016b.

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: January 11, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish December 22, 2016b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CASE NO. 21-2016-CA-00005

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

v.

BOBBY R. RAST, JR.;

NIKKI RAST a/k/a NIKI

RAST; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.;

and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE

(Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure as to Counts I and III dated December 19th, 2016 and entered in Case No. 21-2016-CA-00005 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein CAPITAL CITY BANK is the Plaintiff and BOBBY R. RAST, JR., NIKKI RAST a/k/a NIKI RAST, and BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in front of the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, at 11:00 a.m. on the 30th day of January, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South Range 15 East, for a point of reference. Thence run N 02°43’43 W, 1010.57 feet; thence run S 87°30’50” W, 241.63 feet to the Easterly right of way line of State Road No. 49/U.S. Highway 129; thence run along said right of way line, S 30°49’15” W, 439.30 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue S 30°49’15” W, 199.90 feet; thence departing from said right of line, run S 59°10’45” E, 436.25 feet, thence run N 30°49’15” East 199.90 feet; thence run N 59°10’45” W, 436.25 feet to the point of beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Subject to a utility easement over, across and under the Westerly portion of the above described property being 15.00 feet wide and lying parallel and adjacent to the Easterly right of way of State Road No. 49/U.S. Highway No. 129.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

WITNESS MY HAND and the seal of this Court on December 19th, 2016.

TODD NEWTON

Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish Dec. 22 and 29, 2016b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF JANE HIPP BEACH, also known as Jane H. Beach,

File Number 21-2016-CP-50

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JANE HIPP BEACH, also known as Jane H. Beach, deceased, whose date of death was April 22, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 22 , 2016.

Personal Representative:

Jeffrey Kent Beach

5590 SW CR 307.

Trenton, Florida 32693

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr. Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street Post Office Box 51 Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Publish December 22 and 29, 2016b

_____________

NOTICE OF LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS CHANGE AND

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF

ORDINANCE BY THE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on January 9, 2017, scheduled for 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF CITY COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA; AMENDING THE CITY OF TRENTON LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS; ADDING SECTION 4.2.33; THRESHOLDS FOR PAVING PROJECTS REQUIRING SITE AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN APPROVAL; PROVIDING FOR REPEAL OF CONFLICTING ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish December 22, 2016b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 1, 2016:

Philip Sassoon, PO Box 13, Bell, FL 32619 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit, number 2-041-215973-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0853 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Section 25, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 22, 2016b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 1, 2016:

Alliance Grazing Group, 4951 NW 170th St, Trenton, FL, 32693 has submitted an application for modification of Water Use Permit, number 2-041-220607-3, authorizing the addition of one back-up well for agricultural use with no change in allocation. The project is located in Township 9S- Range 15E- Sections 31-33 and Township 10S- Range 15E- Sections 3-5, 8, and 9 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 22, 2016b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 1, 2016:

Robert Hines, 12609 NW 298th Street, High Springs, FL 32643 has submitted an application for modification of Water Use Permit, number 2-001-221773-2, authorizing the addition of one replacement well for agricultural use with no change in allocation. The project is located in Township 8S- Range 17E- Sections 19, 30, and 31, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 22, 2016b.

______________

