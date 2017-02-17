February 16, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Gary Everett Brown

Gary Brown, a Trenton native, born June 18, 1954, passed away February 13, 2017. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 16 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Daniels Funeral Home with a Memorial Service Friday, February 17 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Live Oak.

_________________________

Mrs. Selma Corine Lindsey Ehl

Selma Corine Lindsey Ehl, 85, entered into rest February 8, 2017. She was born March 15, 1931 in Trenton, the daughter of Robert Lester Lord and Annie Catherine Pridgeon Lord. Selma worked for the Hillsborough County School System and in childcare service. She enjoyed deep sea fishing and fishing on the Suwannee River. She enjoyed watermelon farming, growing flowers and travel. She was a Christian who devoted her life to serving the Lord and she was very kind to everyone. Selma was preceded in death by her husbands Selwyn Lindsey and Henry C. Ehl. Survivors include her sons, Jerry (Cathy) Lindsey and Randy Lindsey; daughters, Cathy LaHair and Shirley Herrin; brother, Devoise (Barbara) Lord; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 12 noon, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Seffner Church of Christ, 621 E. Wheeler Rd, Seffner. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Tampa. Flowers will be accepted or you may make a donation in Selma’s memory to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO, 64131 or by visiting www.pkdcure.org.

_____________

Mr. David Farris Horne

Mr. David Farris Horne, age 80, of Trenton, passed away at Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties on Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born on July 28, 1936 to Farris and Ida Belle Horne in Levy County and was a lifelong resident. Mr. Horne proudly served his country in the US Army and retired as a State Meat Inspector with the State of Florida. He was also a member of Trenton Church of Christ.

Mr. Horne is preceded in death by his parents and his son, David Farris Horne, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Betty Bass Horne of Trenton; his daughters, Jeanne (Marvin) Hassell and Minnie (Wayne) Stalvey, both of Trenton, Vickie (Perry) Brown of Panama City and Faye (Marty) Harding of Trenton; his sons, Sim (Darlene) Grimes of PA and Kevin (Susan) Jardaneh of Orlando; his sisters, Linda (Jerrell) Everette of Old Town, Mevery (Harold) Pope, Elnor Asbel and Maline Langford, all of Trenton and Hazel Vick of Alachua; his brothers, Jim (Kathy) Horne of Trenton and Lyle (Cathy) Horne of Branford; fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Horne was held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Mr. Everritt Heaton officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________

Mrs. Mary Louise Ingram

Mrs. Mary Louise Ingram, 94, of Cross City passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center on February 3, 2017, following a brief illness.

Mary was born in Williston on January 14, 1923 to Dennis and Lonie Gilley. She spent most of her life in San Antonio, Texas before moving back to Florida in 2001. She was a cosmetologist, homemaker and volunteered for many organizations. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed volunteering, reading, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her immediate family and caregivers, her daughter, Teresa Virginia (J.W.) Rains of Cedar Key; her granddaughter, Tina Marie Morris of Archer; her grandson, Raymond (Kenny) Kenneth Morris of Archer.

She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Jean (Smokey) Rains of Chiefland, Laverta (Sam) Rains of Starke; her granddaughters, Karen (Ron) Jensen of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Ruth Rains of Tennessee, Donna (Wayne) Littin of Arkansas; her grandsons, Tim (Alma) Rains of Guam, Chris Rains of Lake Mary, Gil (Daleen) Bishop of Jacksonville, “Little J.W.” Rains of Interlachen. She had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hudson Ingram; her sons, Samuel (Sam) Wesley Rains, James William (J.W.) Rains, Julian (Smokey) Oliver Rains; her daughters, Ruth Alma Rains, Mary Juanita (Nita) Bishop; her grandson, Matt Rains; her granddaughter, Becky Rains; her sisters, Emma Dyals, Lovie Dyals, Mattie Johnson, Tootsie Lee, Bernice Waters and her brother, Curtis Gilley.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Old Town Memorial Cemetery with Brother Dale “Flash” Riels officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the direction of Rick Gooding Funeral Homes, of Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, The American Heart Association and Haven Hospice of Gainesville.

A special thank you to Haven Hospice for the great care, compassion and kindness you showed our Loved One, and for ensuring she had a peaceful passing.

_____________

Mrs. Hilda Mae Trageser

Mrs. Hilda Mae Trageser, 88, of Bronson passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Mrs. Trageser was born on February 21, 1928 in Baltimore, MD to Admiral Dewey and Kathaleen Webster. She moved from Orlando to Bronson in 1987. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mrs. Trageser enjoyed cooking, crafts, music, church, and her family.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Trageser of Old Town, Bobby Trageser of Old Town, Kevin Trageser of Westminster, MD; her daughters Marie Hutto of Old Town, Pat Thompson of Bronson; her brother Charles Webster of Baltimore, MD; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Frederick Trageser, Jr.

A visitation was held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 between the hours of 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. A service was held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 4050 Hwy. 27, Chiefland with Father Joseph McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the direction of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mr. Jack F. Yost

Mr. Jack F. Yost, age 80, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was born on January 11, 1937 to Winfield and Gertrude Yost in Lodi, Ohio where he resided until moving to Trenton in 1990. Mr. Yost retired from the US Postal Service and was a member of Long Pond Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Yost. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Terry) Yost of Macon, Georgia and Robert (Dawn) Yost of St. Petersburg; his brothers, John Yost of Lodi, Ohio and Jerry Yost of Missouri; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

There will be no local services. Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lodi, Ohio, next to his beloved wife who passed away in November 2016.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.