February 2, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, February 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. Department Head Reports

8. Commissioner Reports

9. County Administrator

10. Attorney Report

11. Clerk Report

12. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Lisa Moore, Citizen; Issue

regarding Noise Ordinance

4:30 p.m. SUP 2017-01: A request by Shannon Young, owner, to amend an existing special use permit (SUP 2016-03 - a home occupation for a nail salon) to add a hair salon at 7219 SE 78th Place on approximately 0.60 acres in an A-2 district. Tax parcel #11-10-16-0552-0009-0070.

4:45 p.m. SP 2017-01: A request by Fabian Lamenta, owner, for preliminary site plan approval for a bail bonds office at 9299 S US Highway 129 on approximately 2.95 acres in an A-1 district. Tax parcel # 21-10-15-0000-0010-0010. (SUP 05-15)

5:00 p.m. SP 2017-02: A request by Custom Pine Straw, Inc., owner, for preliminary site plan approval for an agricultural business that processes, sells, and ships agricultural products that are not raised on the property (pine straw) on CR 340 near the intersection of CR 340 and SR 47 on 18 acres in an A-2 district. Tax parcel #07-08-16-0000-0001-0035. (SUP 2016-06)

5:15 p.m. SUP 2017-02: A request by Thomas R. Sturgeon, owner, to amend the phasing schedule for an existing special use permit (SUP 2012-04 – an overnight recreational campground) at 3349 NW 110th Street in an ESA-2 district. Tax parcel # 12-07-14-0000-0002-0010.

13. Commissioner Reports

14. Old Business

15. New Business

16. Public Participation

17. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish February 2, 2017b

______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, VIN# 1FTYR14V2XPC05597, 1999 Ford Ranger, will be sold at Public Auction on February 13, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish 02-02, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION CASE NO. 16000048CAAXMX FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, Plaintiff, vs. NAZIR ZINNA; JAMILA ZINNA, et al. Defendant(s). __________________________/ NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 10th, 2017 and entered in 16000048CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB is the Plaintiff and NAZIR ZINNA; JAMILA ZINNA are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on March 27, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: TRACT NO. 2: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 31, NORTH 89 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD NO. C-307; THENCE RUN ON SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, NORTH 00 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST, 251.09 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST, 202.60 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVE; THENCE RUN ON CURVE (CONCAVE TO THE WEST, HAVING A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 34 SECONDS AND A RADIUS OF 11,499.16 FEET) NORTHERLY AN ARC DISTANCE OF 162.44; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 58 SECONDS EAST 598.99 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST, 365.03 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 58 SECONDS WEST. 596.61 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. Property Address: 5920 SW COUNTY ROAD 307 TRENTON, FL 32693 Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. Dated this 23rd day of January, 2017. Todd Newton As Clerk of the Court (Court Seal) By: /s/ L. Guyton As Deputy Clerk IMPORTANT If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired call 711. Publish Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2017b _________________ ADVERTISEMENT The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners hereby gives notice that bids will be accepted from qualified bidders for the following work: Construction of a splash pad at the Hart Springs Park in Gilchrist County, Florida. Work to include plumbing, concrete, electric, furnishing and installing equipment and other incidental items. Approximately 90 days will be allowed for construction. A mandatory prebid meeting will be held at the Hart Springs Park located at 4240 SW 86 Avenue, Bell, Florida 32619 on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. (local time). Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, until 2:00 P.M. (local time), Thursday, March 2, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. Electronic (Internet) or facsimile (Fax) bids will not be accepted for this project. Award, if made, will be based on the apparent lowest responsive and responsible bidder based on the total of the actual work intended, including selected alternates, if any, and whose proposal complies with all the Contract Document requirements. All work is to be done in accordance with the Plans and Specifications prepared by Mills Engineering Company for this project. A bid bond will not be required for this project. A contract bond for payment and performance will not be required for this project. An entity or affiliate who has been placed on the discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid to contract with a public entity for the construction of a public work as set forth in Florida Statute Chapter 287.134. Any person or affiliate who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a public entity crime may not submit a bid to or contract with a public entity for construction of a public work as set forth in Florida Statute, Chapter 287.133. Bidder shall certify to eligibility in the bid proposal. Bidding Documents may be obtained from: Mills Engineering Company P. O. Box 778 Bronson, Florida 32621 Phone: (352) 486-2872 email: millseng@bellsouth.net The County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Publish Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2017b _____________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CASE NO. 21-2016-CA-000034 CIS FINANCIAL SERVICES, DBA CIS HOME LOANS, Plaintiff, vs. TRIVIA BLAKE, JULIUS BLAKE, UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A WILLIAM HUNTER, UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A KIMBERLY HUNTER, Defendants. ___________________________/ NOTICE OF ACTION To: JULIUS BLAKE, 1805 ROSWELL RD APT 33Q, MARIETTA, GA 30062 LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to-wit: LOT 285, WACCASASSA CAMPSITES UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH A 2007 CLAYTON 28X56 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME WITH ID# WHC016552GA A&B LOCATED ON SAID LANDS. has been filed against you and you are required to file a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis Wilson, McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before February 27, 2017 or 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on January 23rd day of January, 2017. CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) As Clerk of the Court By: L. Guyton Deputy Clerk Publish Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2017b. __________________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. CASE NO. : 16000064CAAXMX DIVISIONS: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, DEXTER C. LEWIS A/K/A DEXTER CORSON LEWIS, JR., DECEASED, et al, Defendant(s). _____________________/ NOTICE OF ACTION To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, DEXTER C. LEWIS A/K/A DEXTER CORSON LEWIS, JR., DECEASED Last Known Address: Unknown Current Address: Unknown ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS Last Known Address: Unknown Current Address: Unknown YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida: THE EAST ONE HALF OF THE NORTHEAST ONE QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA, INCLUDING 25 FEET STREET RIGHT OF WAY ON THE SOUTH SIDE, TOGETHER WITH INGRESS AND EGRESS TO STATE ROAD 232. A/K/A 5210 SE 3RD LANE, TRENTON, FL 32693 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within 30 days after the first publication, if any, on Albertelli Law, Plaintiff’ s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 23028, Tampa, FL 33623, and file the original with this Court either before Feb. 26, 2017 service on Plaintiff’s attorney, or immediately thereafter, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the Gilchrist County Journal. WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on this 25th day of January, 2017. Clerk of the Circuit Court Todd Newton (Clerk of Court) By: L. Guyton Deputy Clerk **See the Americans with Disabilities Act If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. Publish February 2nd and 9th, 2017b

________________ NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF AN ORDINANCE; AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF ASSESSMENT FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, and a Resolution, which titles appear herein, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on March 6, 2017 scheduled for 4:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Ordinance and Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Ordinance and Resolution. ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CREATING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FOR SW 62nd COURT, IN UNINCORPORATED GILCHRIST COUNTY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; IMPOSING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON CERTAIN PARCELS WITHIN THE DISTRICT (THOSE FRONTING ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SW 62ND COURT); PROVIDING FOR USE OF REVENUES; PROVIDING FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. AND ALSO, RESOLUTION NO. 2017-03 A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT TO BE LEVIED ON CERTAIN LOTS WITH FRONTAGE ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SW 62ND COURT; STATING A NEED FOR SUCH LEVY; PROVIDING FOR THE MAILING OF THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.” All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Publish February 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2017b ______________________ NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 2-075-221223-4 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.7416 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Helen Mills Trust, P O Box 28, Chiefland, Florida 32644. The project is located in Section 22, Township 10S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County; Section 26, Township 10S, Range 14E; Sections 35 and 36, Township 11S, Range 15E; Sections 4, 8, and 9, Township 12S, Range 15E; Section 6, Township 12S, Range 16E; and Section 5, Township 12S, Range 15E, Levy County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp. NOTICE OF RIGHTS A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28¬106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available. A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day. The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.). If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001. Publish February 2, 2017b. ______________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0015-TD Certificate Number: 1029.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 17 UNIT 2 WAC CAMPSITE 74/468 122/470 165/318 166/130 UTILITY EASEMENT 168/367 Assessed to: VALORIE MAE GILHUBER In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0043-TD Certificate Number: 411.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 104 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 170/583 Assessed to: RITA ALICEA In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0045-TD Certificate Number: 254.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 10 BLK 3 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT 297/343 2006/223 2008/6300 2010/569 Assessed to: BARBARA J JOLIGOUER A/K/A BARBARA J JOLICOEUR In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0046-TD Certificate Number: 405.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 63 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 96/275-278 2005/6630 TAX DEED 2008/470 2008/2937 Assessed to: MARIA JESUS JAMIES In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0047-TD Certificate Number: 406.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 64 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 46/481 174/580 2005/6629 TAX DEED 2008/472 2008/2936 Assessed to: MARIA JESUS JAMIES In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0048-TD Certificate Number: 633.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 2 BLK C COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 108/175 125/356 2002/5496 2011/1606 2011/2166 Assessed to: KIMBERLY SAMANTHA CASTOR In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #:16-0049-TD Certificate Number: 413.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 111 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 144/409 2006/1692 2008/6300 2010/569 Assessed to: BARBARA J JOLIGOUER A/K/A BARBARA J JOLICOEUR In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 1, 2016: Randall Roberts, 1730 NW CR 313, Bell, FL 32619 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit, number 2-041-220880-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2558 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Section 26, in Gilchrist County. Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication. No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report. Publish February 2, 2017b. ______________ SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 21, 2016: Alexandra Gott, 485387 Sideroad 30, Shelbourne, ON L9B3N5, has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-220798-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1154 mgd of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10-year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 16E, Section 3, in Gilchrist County. Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication. No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report. Publish February 2, 2017b. ______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0050-TD Certificate Number: 485.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 2 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 266/521 2000/2592 2000/4185 2004/6156 Assessed to: MARIE ETIENNE In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0051-TD Certificate Number: 486.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 2 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 266/521 2000/2592 2000/4185 2004/6156 Assessed to: MARIE ETIENNE In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0052-TD Certificate Number: 412.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 107 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 172/691 2005/6833 Assessed to: CARMEN M MARTINEZ ADORNO In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0053-TD Certificate Number: 856.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 12 DESC 81 MTS & BDS DESC COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF 27-9-16 FOR A PT OF REF GO W 2661.08 FT TO POB GO S 209.84 FT GO W 235.90 FT GO N 209.84 FT GO E 235.90 FT TO POB CONT 1.14 AC 127/460 Assessed to: CESAR RIVERA FLORES In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________\ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0054-TD Certificate Number: 858.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 17 DESC IN METES & BDS DESC CONT 1.13 AC 157/622 2007/5337 2007/5335 Assessed to: JULIO CRESPO In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0055-TD Certificate Number: 859.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 18 METES & BDS DESC COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF 27-9-16 FOR A PT OF REF GO W 4076.48 FT TO POB GO S 209.84 FT GO W 235.90 FT GO N 209.84 FT GO E 235.90 FT TO POB CONT 1.13 AC 115/477 TAX DEED 193/46 2004/4 2006/1468 2008/6300 2010/569 Assessed to: BARBARA J JOLIGOUER A/K/A BARBARA J JOLICOEUR In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0056-TD Certificate Number: 901.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 6 UNIT 1 SUN N FUN SUN N FUN OR 37/498 104/69-70 2000/2138 2000/2139 Assessed to: RUTH ANN VANN In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0057-TD Certificate Number: 903.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 6 BLK 9 UNIT 1 SUN N FUN 37/498 221/571 Assessed to: HARRY W SMITH In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0059-TD Certificate Number: 911.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 11 BLK 2 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN 37/500 223/290 Assessed to: DENNIS NELSON In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0060-TD Certificate Number: 912.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 12 BLK 2 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN 37/500 223/290 Assessed to: DENNIS NELSON In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0061-TD Certificate Number: 915.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 5 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN 37/500 221/570 Assessed to: HARRY W SMITH In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0062-TD Certificate Number: 916.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 8 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN (COUNTRY OAKS) 52/189 56/418 2001/170 2001/1017 2001/1018 2001/1899 201321000210 201321000211 Assessed to: SHIRLEY SHUMAKE In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0063-TD Certificate Number: 918.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOTS 4 & 5 BLK 11 UNIT 2 SUN N FUN 53/170 165/680 170/353 2006/1691 2008/6300 2010/569 Assessed to: BARBARA J JOLIGOUER A/K/A BARBARA J JOLICOEUR In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0065-TD Certificate Number: 955.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 10 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 73/134-138 TAX DEED 210/194 231/30 2005/7494 2007/1425 Assessed to: GALEB AQEL In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0066-TD Certificate Number: 974.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 10 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 134/44 180/367 214/128 2008/1073 2008/1074 2009/1424 2009/1718 Assessed to: HEIRS & DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST SULLIVAN In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0067-TD Certificate Number: 585.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 50 PINES ESTATES SUBD 114/565 127/433 245/527 274/213 2003/5487 2004/3891-3893 2005/5802 Assessed to: CLAUDE SANTER In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 16-0068-TD Certificate Number: 685.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 5 WADE & BELL ADD 189/398 189/411 221/250 2007/3500 2008/6300 2010/569 Assessed to: BARBARA J JOLICOEUR In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #:16-0070-TD Certificate Number: 700.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: LOT 6 BLK 17 WADE & BELL 2006/5178 Assessed to: KATRINA MCGEE In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #:16-0071-TD Certificate Number: 828.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: THE W 132 FT OF E 660 FT OF N/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 OR 52 PG 445 Assessed to: HELEN POLK In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b