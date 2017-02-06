February 2, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Nicholas Ryan Anderson

Mr. Nicholas Ryan Anderson, 27, of Steinhatchee, passed away January 22, 2017.

Nicholas was born in Franklin, Indiana, but had spent most of his life in the Steinhatchee area. He attended the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee while growing up, and will always be remembered by his family as a beloved son and brother.

Nicholas is survived by his parents Gwendolyn Anderson and James Jenereaux; a sister Victoria Jenereaux; an aunt Virginia Anderson, other family members and friends

A graveside service was held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 in Waters Memorial Gardens Cemetery outside of Steinhatchee. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Mrs. Ethel (Ann) Brown

Mrs. Ethel (Ann) Brown, 82, of Ft. White passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Mrs. Brown was born on December 26, 1934 in Georgiana, Alabama to James and Olive Schofield. She was a member of the Summit Baptist Church. Ethel was employed at the Carlon Plastic Plant in High Springs for 27 and ½ years. She enjoyed canning, cooking, gardening, flowers, and family get-togethers.

She is survived by her sons, Rlanda (Teena) Tyndal, David Brown, and Johnny (Joann) Brown; her daughters Leila (Ellis) Lindsey, and Donna Brown; 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brown; her parents James and Olive Schofield; and her brothers Johnny, James “Frank”, Harland, Clifford, and David Schofield.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Summit Baptist Church 210 NE Santa Fe Blvd, High Springs. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Summit Baptist Church in High Springs. Interment will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland and Cross City.

Mr. Thomas E. Butler

Mr. Thomas E. Butler, age 73, of Trenton, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. He was born on March 1, 1943 to George and Vera Butler in Ocala and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Tampa 20 years ago. Mr. Butler retired from the Florida Highway Patrol as a State Trooper and had also served his country in the US Army. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and Ira Carter Masonic Lodge 150.

Mr. Butler is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Townsend and his son, Thomas E. Butler, II, both of Trenton and his sister, Effie (Ed) Pennington of Kissimmee. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Caitlin, Jessie, Eli and Nataleigh and 3 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mr. Butler will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mr. Robert Thomas Edwards

Mr. Robert Thomas Edwards, 73, of Old Town passed away January 23, 2017.

Mr. Edwards was born August 14, 1943 in Lutz to the late Joseph and Pearl Edwards. He had lived in Old Town for the last three years after moving here from Odessa. Mr. Edwards had owned A & B Golf Balls for several years prior to retirement.

Mr. Edwards is survived by his daughters Kimberly Edwards, Missy Edwards, and Terry North; a brother Paul Edwards; a sister Faye Lunsford, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

The family will hold a memorial service in Mr. Edwards’ memory at a later date.

Mr. Lloyd K. Flores

Mr. Lloyd K. Flores, Sr., 84, of Newberry passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his home. He was born September 21, 1932 in Malita, Philippines to Juan G. and Pilar C. Kintanar Flores. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge 149 Davao City, Philippines. He was a member of Philippine Scientists of America. Lloyd and Mercedes were the first Filipino American couple of Gilchrist County.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mercedes M. Flores; 6 children, Lloyd J. “Butch” Flores of Palm Beach, Lloyd V. Flores of South Carolina, Lloyd L. Flores, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Lloyd P. Flores of Edison, NJ, Lloyd M. Flores of Newberry, and Mercedes F. McCoy of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister, Estefina Flores; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave. The family received friends Friday, January 27, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the family’s residence, 6489 SE 90th Avenue, Newberry, with a Masonic rites service at 2:00 p.m. and a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please visit Lloyd’s memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Persia Layton Newby Gibb

Mrs. Persia Layton Newby Gibb, 94, a long-time resident of Chiefland, passed away early Monday morning on January 23, 2017 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Persia was born in Glenwoodville, Alberta, Canada, on November 11, 1922, the daughter of Henry Lenox Newby and Ida Rose (Layton) Newby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, her husband, Donald E. Gibb; her son, Phillip Dee; and her grandson, Jim Lee Gibb. She also suffered the most recent loss of Rascal, the beloved family cat.

Persia leaves to cherish her sweet memories, her daughter, Marion L. (Richard) Jarombak of Rancho Palms, California; two sons, Greg (Susan) Gibb of Bell, and Jimmie L. Gibb of Chiefland; four grandchildren, Amanda Gibb (Jared) Stout, Gregory, Gabriel, and Cody Gibb, and a great grandson, Michael S. Berry. During the last dozen years or so, Persia received excellent home care from a number of family and friends; and among them she counted Mrs. Jann (Dan) Plonk, and Mrs. Linda Baynard as her extended family. Persia specifically asked that we acknowledge both ladies, along with all her other many unnamed friends and caregivers, in this obituary.

Persia married Donald Earl Gibb on September 2, 1946 in Canada, shortly after he returned home from his pilot duties in WWII. Together, they had three beautiful children and by now had relocated their home to the United States. Persia worked for a while in the Longhorn Ranch Wear, a western store in Texas owned by her sister and brother in-law. She had many wonderful memories of those days and sported the most beautiful western boots imaginable on her tiny feet. She was personally acquainted with Tony Lama long before his bootwear became famous. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the U.S. and to distant places. She particularly enjoyed her many trips to Hawaii and spoke of them often. However, the job Persia placed above all others was that of a wife, mother and homemaker. In the words of her daughter, she was a good mama, in every sense of the word. Although she was Canadian born, Persia truly loved this country and was a proud resident of the United States for over 60 years. In 1983, she and her husband moved from Dallas, Texas to Chiefland, where Don continued to work in his land development business, until retiring.

Persia experienced a wonderful life, having lived through the Great Depression, a world war, and witnessing the evolution of transportation, communication and the electronic age. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she was an active member of the Women’s Relief Society Organization for many, many years. She was a kind-hearted, humble woman who epitomized the spirit of peace and goodwill wherever she went. She and her husband served together as volunteer workers for over 10 years at the LDS Orlando Temple, beginning with its opening in 1994, almost never missing their weekly assignment.

She loved playing cards, crafts, cooking, crocheting and visiting with her friends. She was known throughout the tri-county area for her delicious banana bread, (which she simply referred to as “little cakes”); and truly enjoyed sharing them with her friends and family. It was rare that you could visit her home without leaving with a loaf. Persia had a particular fondness for cream cheese and chives crackers, either eaten alone or served with soup. She made it a point to always have the crackers on hand. She was quite the fanatic when it came to a tidy home and especially a clean sink. You could be sure that she would let someone know if her cracker supply was getting low or if a dirty dish was left in the sink.

A visitation was held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland. Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Chiefland. Interment followed at the Chiefland Cemetery.

Flowers were welcome, but for those who wish, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Haven Hospice 311 NE 9th St in Chiefland, FL in memory of Donald and Persia Gibb.

Mr. Raymond Paul Peters

Mr. Raymond Paul Peters of Morriston went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

He was born in Graceville on January 2, 1942 to Molie and James Peters. He was the last of four children.

He was a 30 year employee of the State of Florida and a 4 year Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen; daughter, Ginny Williams; two grandchildren, Andrew and Virginia Williams; two brothers Delano and James Peters; seven nieces; two great nephews.

He had a great sense of humor and was loved by all. He will be sorely missed.

Mr. Donald Lee Polk, Jr.

Mr. Donald Lee Polk, Jr., age 58, of Ft. White, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017. He was born on July 16, 1958 to Donald and Joyce Polk, Sr., in Tampa and had been a resident of Ft. White since moving from Tampa 15 years ago. He was a carpenter and of the Church of Christ faith.

Mr. Polk is preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Polk, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Langford Trail of Ft. White; his sons, Shawn Lee Polk and Damon James Polk, both of Pasadena, MD, Corey Polk of Moultrie, GA and Donald Lee Polk, III of Ft. White. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Kay (Craig) Dilfield of Lawrenceville, GA, Cynthia Joyce (Tony) Brock of Belton, SC, Sheri Jean Buckles of Conyers, GA and Janet Lynn Mauldin of Sugar Hill, GA; his brothers, Joseph Polk of Sugar Hill, GA and Donald Timothy Polk of Douglasville, GA and 7 grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Polk were held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Watson Funeral Home with Mr. Tommy Andrews officiating. Interment followed at Center Hill Cemetery in Trenton. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Eula Mae Townsend Thomas

Mrs. Eula Mae Townsend Thomas, better known as ‘Sister’, has joined her Lord and Savior and beloved family on January 23, 2017, less than one mile from where she was born. She was born August 26, 1938 to Henry Allen Townsend, Sr. and Lillie Mae Cox of Gilchrist County. Eula Mae worked for Southern Bell from 1956 to 1991. After just a few years of retirement, she returned to work at North Florida Regional Medical Center, where she was a switchboard operator from 1995 to 2012. She was a loving face to patients, their families, and all those who worked with her.

Eula Mae is preceded in death by her brothers, Henry (Rosi) Townsend, Samuel (Pat) Townsend and Howard (Sharon) Townsend. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Thomas, who she married on September 30, 1962 and had 54 years of loving memories; children, Connie Thomas and Corey Thomas and grandchildren, Sierra, Zachary, Hunter, Corey, Katlyn, Carleigh and Kari.

Eula Mae enjoyed the small things in life; spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren on the river property, gardening and tending to flowers and sewing. Her love was felt by everyone who ever knew her.

A Celebration of Eula Mae’s life was held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., at Riverside Baptist Church, 10760 NW 5th Avenue, Branford with Pastor J. Tom Stalnaker officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family received friends Friday, January 27, 2017, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

Mr. John Todd

Mr. John Todd of Jacksonville passed away January 19, 2017 from a long battle with Parkinsons Disease.

He was born in Greenville, South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army, Korean War and was a Morse Code operator.

He leaves behind his wife Bessie Nell Nettles Todd, son Chris, and daughter Mia (Erik) Purins.

He was a Mason, member of the V.F.W., American Legion and Morocco Shrine. He was a retired teacher in the Duval County Schools for 10 years and was in the upholstery business for 43 years.

A private memorial service was held and officiated by Elder Glenn Thomas, internment was at Shady Grove, Trenton. Naugle Funeral Home of Jacksonville was in charge of the services.