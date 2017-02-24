February 23, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF AN ORDINANCE; AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF ASSESSMENT FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, and a Resolution, which titles appear herein, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on March 6, 2017 scheduled for 4:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Ordinance and Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Ordinance and Resolution.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CREATING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FOR SW 62nd COURT, IN UNINCORPORATED GILCHRIST COUNTY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; IMPOSING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON CERTAIN PARCELS WITHIN THE DISTRICT (THOSE FRONTING ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SW 62ND COURT); PROVIDING FOR USE OF REVENUES; PROVIDING FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

AND ALSO,

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-03

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT TO BE LEVIED ON CERTAIN LOTS WITH FRONTAGE ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SW 62ND COURT; STATING A NEED FOR SUCH LEVY; PROVIDING FOR THE MAILING OF THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish February 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2017b

______________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0015-TD

Certificate Number:

1029.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 17 UNIT 2 WAC CAMPSITE 74/468 122/470 165/318 166/130 UTILITY EASEMENT 168/367

Assessed to:

VALORIE MAE GILHUBER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0043-TD

Certificate Number:

411.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 104 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 170/583

Assessed to:

RITA ALICEA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0045-TD

Certificate Number:

254.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 10 BLK 3 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT 297/343 2006/223 2008/6300 2010/569

Assessed to:

BARBARA J JOLIGOUER A/K/A BARBARA J JOLICOEUR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0046-TD

Certificate Number:

405.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 63 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 96/275-278 2005/6630 TAX DEED 2008/470 2008/2937

Assessed to:

MARIA JESUS JAMIES

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0047-TD

Certificate Number:

406.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 64 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 46/481 174/580 2005/6629 TAX DEED 2008/472 2008/2936

Assessed to:

MARIA JESUS JAMIES

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO. : 16000066CAAXMX

DIVISION:

WELLS FARGO BANK, NA,

Plaintiff

vs. HERMAN J. STRANG, JR., et al,

Defendant(s)

___________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To:

HERMAN J. STRANG, JR.

Last Known Address: 6699 NE 49th St.

High Springs, FL 32643

Current Address: Unknown

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Last Known Address: Unknown

Current Address: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT EIGHT (8) SANTA FE FOREST, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 6699 NE 49TH STREET, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within 30 days after the first publication, if any, on Albertelli Law, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 23028, Tampa, FL 33623, and file the original with this Court either before March 16, 2017 service on Plaintiff’s attorney, or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the Gilchrist County Journal.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on this 13th day of February, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

** See the Americans with Disabilities Act

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish February 16 & 23, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-0003

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

a Florida banking Corporation

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTOPHER M. CASTOR and

KRISTINA D. CASTOR,

husband and wife;

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA,

a political subdivision of the

State of Florida,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: KRISTINA D. CASTOR

(LAST KNOWN ADDRESS)

309 SE 6TH AVENUE

TRENTON, FL 32693

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the following property in GILCHRIST County, Florida:

LOT 5, BLOCK 9 ORIGINAL SURVEY OF TRENTON, as per plat recorded in Old Plat Book “A”, page 1 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a strip of vacated alley, 10 feet by 200 feet, as described in Official Records Book 98, page 615 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on GREGORY V. BEAUCHAMP, P.A., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 1129, Chiefland, FL 32644, on or before thirty (30) days from date of first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on February 14, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish Feb. 23 & March 2, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 15000048CAAXMX

Deutsche Bank National

Trust Company, as Trustee

for Morgan Stanley ABS

Capital 1 Inc. Trust 2005-

HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through

Certificates, Series 2005-HE7

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rosalie Lind; et al,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated January 31, 2017, entered in Case No. 15000048CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital 1 Inc. Trust 2005-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-HE7 is Plaintiff and Rosalie Lind; Unknown Spouse of Rosalie Lind; Matthew Lind; Unknown Spouse of Matthew Line; City of Fanning Springs, Florida are the Defendants, that, The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 46, OF SUWANNEE RIVER SPRINGS UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 67, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT OVER BLOCK 13, UNIT ONE, USED AS A PARK AND FOR FREE ACCESS AND USE OF THE SPRINGS, ALSO AND EASEMENT OVER BLOCK 2, UNIT ONE, USED AS A PARK AND FOR FREE ACCESS AND USE OF BOAT RAMP.

Dated this 14th day of February, 2017. Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or vice impaired call 711.

Publish Feb. 23 and March 2, 2017b

_____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 16, 2017:

David Mikell, 3219 SW CR 232, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted a new application for Water Use Permit, number 2-041-229230-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1340 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 22, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish February 23, 2017b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 16, 2017:

David Mikell, 3219 SW CR 232, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted a new application for Water Use Permit, number 2-041-229231-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0926 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 20, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish February 23, 2017b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 24, 2017:

Carroll Barron, 6459 SW CR 344, Trenton, FL 32693 and Joseph Barron, 4539 SW CR 341, Trenton, FL 32693, have submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit, number 2-041-218388-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2932 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Sections 28 and 33, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish February 23, 2017b.

______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the Gilchrist County Public Library, in Trenton, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3170 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish February 23, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Harold Woodby

Elizabeth Gordon

Kristina Nolette

Jessica Jacobs

Ann Schofield

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Dated this 21st day of February, 2017

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins, Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: 352-463-0457

Publish February 23, 2016b