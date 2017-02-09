February 9, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs. CASE NO. : 16000064CAAXMX

DIVISIONS:

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, DEXTER C. LEWIS

A/K/A DEXTER CORSON LEWIS, JR., DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

_____________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To:

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, DEXTER C. LEWIS A/K/A DEXTER CORSON LEWIS, JR., DECEASED

Last Known Address: Unknown

Current Address: Unknown

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Last Known Address: Unknown

Current Address: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

THE EAST ONE HALF OF THE NORTHEAST ONE QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY FLORIDA, INCLUDING 25 FEET STREET RIGHT OF WAY ON THE SOUTH SIDE, TOGETHER WITH INGRESS AND EGRESS TO STATE ROAD 232.

A/K/A 5210 SE 3RD LANE, TRENTON, FL 32693

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within 30 days after the first publication, if any, on Albertelli Law, Plaintiff’ s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 23028, Tampa, FL 33623, and file the original with this Court either before Feb. 26, 2017 service on Plaintiff’s attorney, or immediately thereafter, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the Gilchrist County Journal.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on this 25th day of January, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

(Clerk of Court)

By: L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

**See the Americans with Disabilities Act

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish February 2, 9, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF AN ORDINANCE; AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF ASSESSMENT FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, and a Resolution, which titles appear herein, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on March 6, 2017 scheduled for 4:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Ordinance and Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Ordinance and Resolution.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CREATING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FOR SW 62nd COURT, IN UNINCORPORATED GILCHRIST COUNTY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; IMPOSING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON CERTAIN PARCELS WITHIN THE DISTRICT (THOSE FRONTING ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SW 62ND COURT); PROVIDING FOR USE OF REVENUES; PROVIDING FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

AND ALSO,

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-03

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT TO BE LEVIED ON CERTAIN LOTS WITH FRONTAGE ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SW 62ND COURT; STATING A NEED FOR SUCH LEVY; PROVIDING FOR THE MAILING OF THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish February 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2017b

______________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0015-TD

Certificate Number:

1029.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 17 UNIT 2 WAC CAMPSITE 74/468 122/470 165/318 166/130 UTILITY EASEMENT 168/367

Assessed to:

VALORIE MAE GILHUBER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0043-TD

Certificate Number:

411.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 104 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 170/583

Assessed to:

RITA ALICEA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0045-TD

Certificate Number:

254.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 10 BLK 3 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT 297/343 2006/223 2008/6300 2010/569

Assessed to:

BARBARA J JOLIGOUER A/K/A BARBARA J JOLICOEUR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0046-TD

Certificate Number:

405.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 63 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 96/275-278 2005/6630 TAX DEED 2008/470 2008/2937

Assessed to:

MARIA JESUS JAMIES

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0047-TD

Certificate Number:

406.0000

Year of Issuance:

2014

Description of property:

LOT 64 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 46/481 174/580 2005/6629 TAX DEED 2008/472 2008/2936

Assessed to:

MARIA JESUS JAMIES

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017b

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. 2016-CA-000035

Honorable Judge:

Monica J. Brasington

THOMAS PATRICK STECK, JR.;

DONNA D. STECK; UNKNOWN

TENANT OCCUPANT(S) #1,

UNKNOWN TENANT

OCCUPANT(S) #2

Defendants.

____________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 18, 2017 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, beginning at 11:00 A.M. on May 22, 2017 the following described property:

THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4) OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. SUBJECT TO EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND PUBLIC UTILITIES ON, OVER, ACROSS AND UNDER THE WEST 20 FEET.

TOGETHER WITH 2000 OAKSP MOBILE HOME, I.D., #32620249MA AND #32620249MB

Commonly Known As: 2190 NORTHWEST COUNTY ROAD 340, BELL, FLORIDA 32619

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

Dated: February 2, 2017

TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

(CLERK OF COURT SEAL)

/s/ L. Guyton

By: Deputy Clerk

Publish February 9 & 16, 2017b

_____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, February 13, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, January 23, 2016

2. December Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Code Enforcement

2. Fire Department

3. Police Department

4. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Logistics of Dismantling

Trenton Police Dept.

2. Procedure for Hiring

Public Safety Director

3. Resolution 2017-01 Policy

For Drug-free Workplace

G. Discussion Items

1. City Easement Adjacent

to Paul Redd Property

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish February 9, 2017b

______________

Nature Coast Regional Water Authority

Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at clstemple@att.net. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish February 9, 2017b.

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to inform you that Gilchrist County will hold a pre-bid conference and walk-thru for the rehabilitation of two (2) single-family dwellings in the Gilchrist County SHIP program. Homes constructed prior to 1978 may contain lead-based paint.

This meeting will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., 1439 SW CR 307A, Trenton FL.

The conference and walk-thru is mandatory, no exceptions, for contractors who plan to bid. Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. requires each contractor to be properly licensed, carry general liability insurance of at least $1,000,000.00 and Workers Comp Insurance during construction.

Bids for these units will be due by 12:00 noon Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., 1171 Nobles Ferry Road, Building #2, Live Oak FL. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid for Name of Homeowner, SHIP”. Bids to be opened Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. has the right to reject any and all bids. The bids will be awarded on the most cost effective basis.

Gilchrist County is a fair housing and equal opportunity and ADA employer. Minority and Women Contractors are urged to participate.

Publish February 9, 2017b.

______________

