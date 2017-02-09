February 9, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Janet Ali

Mrs. Janet Ali, 62, of Old Town passed away on January 25, 2017 at North Regional Hospital in Gainesville.

She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to Florida. She also resided in Missouri and North Carolina before settling back in sunny Florida where she loved.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Verbosky Scigliano, and a sister, Patti Helsley Brackmann. She is survived by her spouse Charles McNeel of Old Town; daughters, Camellia Scott and Beth Gittler of Pittsburgh, PA; grandson, Cameron Cirrincione, whom she adored. Scott and Sarah McNeel of Charlotte, NC., and their 4 children, Alexander, Marissa, Wyatt, and Kolten.

Arrangements have been placed under the direction of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City.

Mr. Charles T. Byram

Mr. Charles T. Byram, age 81, of Bell, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. He was born on October 6, 1935 to the late George and Mary Byram in Cairo, Georgia and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Winter Garden 21 years ago. Mr. Byram retired from Greyhound Lines, Inc. as a bus driver and had also served his country in the US Air Force. He was of the Seventh Day Advent Church faith.

He is survived by his wife, Blondell Byram of Bell; his daughter, Annette (Austin) Barber of Lakeland; his sons, Mark Byram of Bell and Charlie T. (Sarah) Byram of Panama City; his sisters, Christine Tyson of Jacksonville and Mettie Ruth Davis. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Byram’s family received friends on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mr. Elmer Dahl

Mr. Elmer Dahl, 97, passed away on February 2, 2017.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Funeral Home, Middleburg.

Mr. David Ancel Dewees, Sr.

Mr. David Ancel Dewees, Sr., 57, of Chiefland passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

David was born on September 15, 1959 in Jacksonville to Jerrell and Judy DeWees. He is of the Baptist faith. David was a commercial driver for 30 years, and was most recently employed by Proficient Auto Transport out of Jacksonville. He and his wife both felt honored to be able to raise their late son Ancel’s 4 boys, Anthony, Keaton, Tayler, and Chase.

He is survived by his wife, of 35 years Denise Roberts DeWees; his sons Wesley (Tiffany) DeWees of Trenton and Joshua (Katie) DeWees of Chiefland; his daughter Jennifer (Cory) Jones of Old Town; his father Jerrell (Sandra) DeWees of Jacksonville; his brothers Ricky (Ginger) DeWees of Trenton and Walter Ray (Ann) DeWees of Chiefland; his sister Judy Ann; his brothers-in-law Dolphus Stalvey, Jimmy Bass, Bubba Roberts, Wayne Metts, and Sean Roberts; his sisters-in-law Ruth Stalvey, Rita Bass, Betrinda Metts and Carla Roberts; 15 grandchildren, Anthony, Keaton, Tayler, Chase, Kaylyn, Trinity, Adam, Corbin, Westin, Lane, Maci, Payton, Josh Jr., Layla, and Easton.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy DeWees, and his son, David Ancel DeWees Jr.

A visitation was held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Sunday, February 5th at 2:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home. Interment was at the Ellzey Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.

Mrs. Ellen Mills Lovvorn

Mrs. Ellen Mills Lovvorn, age 74, of Old Town, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. She was born on November 6, 1942 to the late Leroy and Vernon Mills in Inman, South Carolina and had been a resident of Old Town since moving from Lake Butler in 1984. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Lovvorn is preceded in death by her husband, Chester S. Lovvorn and her son, Robby Williams. She is survived by sons, J.C. Williams of Newberry, Mike Williams of Branford and Nike Williams of Bell and step-son, David Lovvorn of Old Town; her step-daughters, Tammie Williams and Susan Williams, both of Old Town. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Duncan of South Carolina and her brother, Robert Mills of South Carolina along with her ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Lovvorn were held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Town United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mr. Eugene Strickland officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Jonathan Adam Overstreet

Mr. Jonathan Adam Overstreet, 39, of Trenton passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Adam was born on January 20, 1978 in Gainesville. He has been a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. Adam was a member of the Trenton Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything that had to do with the great outdoors.

He is survived by his daughters, Adasyn Nikole Overstreet, Chesney Lynn Overstreet and Paisley Elaine Overstreet, all of Trenton; his parents Louis and Judy Overstreet of Trenton; his sister, Robin (Eddie) Perryman of Trenton; his niece Jessica (RJ) Fox of Clearwater; his nephews Derek Perryman of Orlando and Daniel Perryman of Trenton; and his great nephew, Brantley Bailey-Perryman.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. The service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trenton Church of Christ, 502 NE 7th St., Trenton with Mr. Everritt Heaton officiating. Interment will follow at the Trenton Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City.

Mrs. Mildred Beckwith Thomas

Mrs. Mildred Beckwith Thomas, 100, of High Springs, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017.

She was born on December 31, 1916 to Cullen and Fannie Mae Beckwith and was the last to pass away of her 11 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church of High Springs.

She is survived by her son, Ray Thomas of High Springs; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at High Springs Cemetery with Richard Bridges officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mrs. Zilpha Shick Touchton

Mrs. Zilpha Shick Touchton, age 75, of Bronson, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 4, 2017. She was born to Virgil and Edna Shick on November 28, 1941 in Mt. Clemons, Michigan and had been a resident of Bronson since moving from Brooksville in 1989. Mrs. Touchton was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Stephen Adam Touchton. She is survived by her husband, Patrick H. Touchton; her daughter, Nathalie Kisor of Bell; her sons, Dennis Wayne (Sherry) Kisor and Jason Lee (Trish) Kisor, both of Rome, Georgia and her brother, Erton Roy (Shirley) Shick of Brooksville. She is also survived by four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Touchton were held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Watson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Don Touchton officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home beginning 1 hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Rosemary Cemetery in Bronson.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mrs. Nancy Leigh Waldo

Mrs. Nancy Leigh Waldo, 70, of Bell passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Haven Hospice. Mrs. Waldo was born July 9, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland. She moved to Bell 20 years ago from Belleville, Michigan, where she was self-employed in the demolition business with her husband. Mrs. Waldo loved animals and was a big supporter of the Humane society and 4 Pets Sake in Bell. She had the biggest heart, and dearly loved her family and grandchildren; her family always came first.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years Lee Waldo of Bell; son Mark Driver of Michigan, daughter Christina Hunt of Bell; grandchildren Briana Driver of Michigan, Brittany Hunt of Bell, Justin Hunt of Bell; step daughter Tammi Merritt of Tennessee and brother Steven Baldwin of Michigan.

Mrs. Waldo is going to be greatly missed, but never forgotten and she will always be in the hearts of her family and friends.

Arrangements have been placed under the direction of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland.