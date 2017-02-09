Notice of Sexual Predator/Offender moving into Gilchrist County

Share !



The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jason L. Carroll has moved to 8329 SW 89th Place, Trenton, this address is in the North Fanning Springs/Wilcox area. According to the report Carroll is a sexual predator.

Jason Carroll was born January 28, 1978, he is a white male, six foot one inch tall and weighs 215 pounds, he has blue eyes and blond hair.

Jason L. Carroll was convicted of sex act coerce child by an adult and lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 16.

Florida law, Sexual Predator/Offender Registration and Notification came into effect October 1, 1997 and allows this information to be publicized to notify the public that these offenders have been released back into society. PUBLIC NOTIFICATION UNDER STATE LAW 775.21(7) SEXUAL PREDATOR RESIDING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY

Internet access to get information on these offenders is through the website at www.FDLE.STATE.FL.US or by calling 1-888-357-7332.

Sheriff, Robert D. Schultz, III