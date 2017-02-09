Home >> News >> Top Stories >> Two Arrested in Gilchrist County Child Abuse Case

Coty Shomber, Jennifer White

 

On January 22, 2017, Deputy Noel Rameriz of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coty Shomber, a white male born 6/3/1996 of High Springs, for Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm. Bond was set at $500,000.  Shomber was additionally arrested  for Violation of Probation and Sale of a controlled substance within 1000’ of a school. No Bond.

After an extensive investigation, by Detective Sgt. Windy Ponce, Jennifer White, white female born 1/13/1986, with a  High Springs address was also arrested on February 2, 2017 for Child Abuse, Aggravated Child Abuse, and Neglect of a Child. Bond was set at  $250,000 by Gilchrist County Judge Sheree Lancaster.

Sheriff Schultz describes the case as “Heart breaking, horrible, and reprehensible.”

