Bell Baseball to hold fishing tournament April 1

By Matthew Harrell

The Bell High School baseball program is holding their third annual fishing tournament April 1 in Suwannee.

The captains’ meeting and Calcutta will be held on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Suwannee Marina.

The entry fee is $100 per boat until March 27. After March 27, the entry fee will increase to $125 per boat.

There will be inshore, offshore and freshwater divisions and prizes will be awarded to winners in each division.

Entry forms are to be mailed to Suwannee Marina at PO Box 130, Suwannee, Florida 32692. Make checks payable to Bulldog Baseball Boosters.