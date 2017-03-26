Bulldogs shut out by Trenton after back-to-back scoring outbursts

Share !



(BASEBALL) By Matthew Harrell

For the first time this season, the Bell Bulldogs lost in a district contest.

After scoring a combined 37 runs in wins over 4A Interlachen and Eastside, the wheels fell off the Bulldogs’ wagon in a 10-0 run-rule loss to Trenton on Friday.

The Bulldogs opened the week by travelling to Interlachen on Tuesday night.

Both teams stranded two runners in a scoreless first inning.

Colton Rawlins reached on a single to lead off the second for the Bulldogs, but his courtesy runner was stranded at second. Sammy Loveday worked a three-up-three-down bottom half of the inning to keep the game scoreless.

Bell got on the board in the third, plating three runs on four hits, then held Interlachen scoreless in the home half to take a 3-0 lead after three innings.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the fourth and the Rams answered with one in the bottom of the inning to make it a 6-1 game.

Rawlins was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth and Parker Ferguson followed that up with a walk. Jeff Jacobs, Rawlins’ courtesy runner, came around to score along with Ferguson to give Bell an 8-1 lead.

Interlachen answered in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run to cut the lead to 8-3.

Bell exploded in the sixth, taking advantage of four Interlachen errors by scoring nine runs, two of which came off of a two-run home run by Sammy Loveday. Bell then held Interlachen scoreless in the bottom half to take a 17-3 run-rule win.

Thursday night, Bell traveled to Gainesville to take on the Eastside Rams.

Bell opened the game with a four-run first inning then followed that up with a six-run second inning.

Eastside plated four runs in the bottom of the second to make the score 10-4 after two innings.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the third and Eastside picked up a couple to make it 13-6.

Bell came back with seven runs in the fourth inning and Eastside answered with four runs to put the score at 20-10 after four innings.

Neither team scored in the fifth, giving Bell a 20-10 win.

Bell’s 20 runs is the most the Bulldogs have scored since March 2, 2015 when Bell defeated Cedar Key 20-0.

The Bulldogs returned the next day, travelling to Trenton to take on the Tigers.

After scoring season-highs for runs in the past two games, the Bulldogs mustered just two hits and failed to score.

In contrast, in just four turns at bat, Trenton scored 10 runs on seven hits as the Tigers run-ruled the Bulldogs 10-0 in five innings.

After going 2-1 last week, Bell is 8-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Bulldogs do not have any games over spring break.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Monday, March 27 when they travel to Fort White. Bell will host Branford on Tuesday, March 28 then travel to Chiefland Thursday, March 30.