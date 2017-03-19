Bulldogs start district play 2-0, improve to 6-1

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

The Bell Bulldogs picked up a couple of district wins in a 3-0 week last week. The Bulldogs opened the week with a win over Hamilton County and followed that up with district wins over Bronson and Chiefland.

On Monday night, the Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the season, a 6-5 extra-innings loss at Hamilton County.

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but Hamilton County answered with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead.

The game held at 3-2 until the bottom of the seventh.

With runners on second and third, Wyatt Duthu laid down a bunt that resulted in a Hamilton County error, scoring both runners and giving the Bulldogs a 4-3 win.

On Tuesday night, the varsity team traveled to Bronson to take on the Eagles in the Bulldogs’ district opener.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and Bronson scored once in the home half to make it a 4-1 game after one inning.

The Bulldogs added three more in the second to make it 7-1. Bell added nine runs in the fourth to take a 16-1 run-rule win.

Sammy Loveday received the win, throwing three innings and allowing just one run.

The Bulldogs closed the week with their first home district game, hosting the Chiefland Indians.

After falling behind 1-0, Bell scored three unanswered runs to take a 3-1 win.

Clay Hutto had a double and Levi Ferguson and Wyatt Duthu each had an RBI in the win.

Kason Carr threw a complete game, allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven batters.

Bell is now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Bulldogs have three games this week, all on the road.

Bell travels to Interlachen on Tuesday, goes on the road to face Eastside on Thursday and goes to Trenton on Friday.