Lady Tigers defeat Indians in District 7 softball match

By John Ayers

The Lady Tigers Softball team finally got their rematch with the three time 1A state Champs, the Chiefland Indians Friday night and took advantage of the host by defeating them 6-1 in the first District match of the 2017 regular season. “We have been waiting since last year for this opportunity to play them again,” explained Trenton head coach Todd Bryant.

The Lady Tigers’ Darian Ingram pitched a one hitter as the Tigers’ defense was on spot to keep the Indians off the bases until the seventh inning when Indians’ short Takayia London hit a double down the left field line to keep the host from being shutout.

The Tigers’ hitters jumped on the bases early and filled the bags but were unable to score in the early innings. In the fifth inning, the Tigers scored 3 to take control of this hard fought battle by both 1A softball powers.

The Indians softball complex was filled to capacity as Tiger fans filled the bleachers and many brought their own chairs to line the fence and support the undefeated Lady Tigers team.

In the seventh inning the Tigers put their touch on this game as speed and ability turned into 3 runs as Trenton took a 6-0 lead. The Indians’ shortstop scored in the bottom of the seventh for the Tigers 6-1 victory.

The Lady Tigers travel to Buchholtz in Gainesville on Thursday and will be in Bell on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a District 7 match up. Come out and support your Lady Tigers!