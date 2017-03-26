Lady Tigers shutout Bell 8-0

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers traveled to three destinations last week and won two of three games. On Friday the Lady Tigers blanked the Bulldogs 8-0. Trenton was undefeated in league play and leading the district going into the game and Bell was in 3rd place with a record of 3-2. Bell started sophomore Kylee Berry on the mound. Berry kept the Tigers bats at bay until the 7th inning. Going into the 7th inning the score was 2-0. In the 7th, the Lady Tiger hitters scored 6 more runs in the top half of the inning. For the night Josie NesSmith was 2-5 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs and Hallie Bryant was 2-5 with one stolen base. Grace Guthrie added 3 more stolen bases to the Tiger total. Although the Tiger bats weren’t hot their pitching definitely was. Eighth grader Darian Ingram pitched 7 complete innings, giving up only 2 singles and a walk, and struck out 13 Bulldog hitters. The Tigers won 8-0 and improved to a 10-1 record thus far this season and remained in first place in District 7 with a 5-0 record. Bell remains in 3rd place with a record of 3-3.

On March 14, the Lady Tigers played the 7A Columbia County Tigers in Lake City. The Lady Tigers lost to Columbia 5-4 for their first loss of the season. Darian Ingram started on the mound for the Lady Tigers. Darian went 5 innings and gave up 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout. Regan Couch and Josie NesSmith pitched the 6th and 7th innings. The Tigers committed 4 errors on the night that cost them 3 unearned runs. Offensively, the Tigers were led by Jaycee Thomas (2 for 2), Lillie Wilkerson (2 for 4), Hallie Bryant (2 for 3 with a stolen base) and Adrian Ingram had a double.

On March 16, the Lady Tigers traveled over to Gainesville to play the 8A Buchholtz Bobcats. The Trenton offense pounded out 17 hits in 5 innings. Josie NesSmith was 3-5 with a double, Bryn Thomas was 2-4 with a double, a home run and 4 RBIs, Lillie Wilkerson was 3-3 with 3 doubles, Jaycee Thomas was 2-3 with 2 triples, Adrian Ingram was 2-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases, Jenny Lynn Johnson was 2-2, and Hallie Bryant was 2-4. Josie NesSmith pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up 2 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks. Regan Couch closed the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up no walks, no hits and no runs. The Lady Tigers won 13-2.

The Lady Tigers welcome everyone to their beautifully renovated Lady Tigers Softball complex on Thursday evening as they host the Branford Bucs in Trenton. This is the Lady Tigers first home game as a crowd is expected to come out and see this beautiful facility. The JV tigers will begin at 5 p.m. and the Varsity girls will first pitch at 7 p.m. Come out and cheer on these Lady Tiger softball teams. Go Tigers!

