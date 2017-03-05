March 2, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Rickey Wayne Ezell

Mr. Rickey Wayne Ezell, 62, of Chiefland passed away February 19, 2017.

Mr. Ezell was born October 13, 1954 in Graceville, but had lived in the Chiefland area since 1990, after moving here from Altoona. He was a member of Rosewood Baptist Church, and in his spare time enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, fishing, gardening, and woodworking.

Mr. Ezell is survived by his wife Terri Ezell; his sons Ryan Ezell and Riley Ezell both of Chiefland and Aaron Al-Birekdar; his grandchildren Griffin, Wesley and Jocelyn; his mother of Wilmington, NC; his brother Gary Ezell of Wilmington, NC; his sisters Delores Brock of Wilmington, NC and Wanda Pike of Hot Springs, AR; his brothers and sisters-in-law Patti and Lloyd Collins, Scott and Eileen Dunn, and Wesley and Darla Dunn. He was preceded in death by his son Rickey Ezell; father Odell Ezell; his brothers Eddie Ezell and Roger Ezell and a sister Kay Magmus.

Funeral services for Mr. Ezell were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Pastor Chad Wisdom Officiating. Interment followed in Chiefland Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mrs. Juanita Owens Johnson

Mrs. Juanita Owens Johnson, 90, of High Springs, passed away at Tri-County Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Juanita was born on August 7, 1926 to Jessie Lee and Lillie Mae Strickland Owens in Hetzel, West Virginia. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Ray G. Johnson, Sr., her son Gregory Johnson and her daughter Maria Farr. Juanita is survived by her oldest son, Ray G. (Glenda) Johnson, Jr. of High Springs, and her youngest son, Charles B. Johnson of St. Augustine, 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Evans-Carter Funeral Home, with Pastor Sam Maihack officiating in High Springs. Eastern Star rites will be conducted by the High Springs Chapter 705 Order of the Eastern Star. Interment will be in Atlanta, Georgia at a later date.

_____________

Mr. Michael Wayne Padgett

Mr. Michael Wayne Padgett, 59, of Fanning Springs passed away February 20, 2017

Mike was born July 15, 1957 in Tampa to Joseph and Nancy Padgett, but had lived in the Fanning Springs area for 20 years after moving here from Tampa. He owned and operated Mikes Framing for several years and in his spare time enjoyed spending time in the woods.

Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years Marcia Padgett; his son Mikey Padgett (Jessi Smith), his daughters Missy (Pat) Sullivan and Haley Roden; his mother Nancy Padgett; his grandchildren Austin, Jordan, Shealyn, and Chayton and other family members and friends.

Funeral services for Mike were held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the family’s residence with Pastor Dennis Webber officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mrs. Bonnie Jo Peterson

Mrs. Bonnie Jo Peterson, 81, of Chiefland passed away February 19, 2017.

Mrs. Peterson was born July 22, 1935 to the late Robert and Nancy Cook. She had lived in the Chiefland area in the 60’s and managed the Chuck Wagon Restaurant, before returning to Chiefland 1997 after moving back here from Idaho. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chiefland Ward.

Mrs. Peterson is survived by her niece Judy Hudson of Chiefland; her nephews Cary Sears of Deatsville, AL Wayne Sears of Sanford, NC, Lamar Sears of Chiefland, Ricky Sears of Milton and Ray Sears of Chiefland; and her cousins Margaret Perkins and Jeanete Robinson both of Mt. Zion, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Val Peterson and her brother Bobby Cook.

Funeral services for Mrs. Peterson were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel with Reverend Gordon Keller and Elder James Woodham officiating. Interment followed in Chiefland Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mrs. Sandra Jeannette Quincey

Mrs. Sandra Jeannette Quincey born to Horace Cannon and Millie Gertrude Cobb on March 18, 1956, passed from this life on February 22, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Neil, Jeannette (John), Sam (Cathy), Jenifer (Galen); 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel ‘Bert’ Quincey, Sr., and daughter Lisa Jeannette Braswell.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, friends, and anything to do with the great outdoors.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 27, 2017, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland.

Funeral services were held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.