March 23, 2017 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 16000047CAAXMX

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

F/K/A GREEN TREE

SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff,

VS.

KATIE E. LAYFIELD; et al.,

Defendant(s).

___________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order of Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on 2/14/2017 in Civil Case No. 16000047CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff, and KATIE E. LAYFIELD; are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on April 24th, 2017 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL COMMONLY KNOW AS TRACT #28 OF UNRECORDED GILCHRIST GARDENS SUBDIVISION LOCATED IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SAID TRACT #28 BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN ITS ENTIRETY AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND RUN ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 21, NORTH 89°56’38” WEST 335.87 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89°56’38 WEST 335.87 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°39’09” EAST 1299.44 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°56’38” EAST 335.37 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°37’51” WEST 1299.43 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO A 30 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND PUBLIC UTILITIES ALONG THE WEST 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF TRACT #28 AS DESCRIBED ABOVE.

TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;

Building #1: 1 Side: A Year: 1994 Make: NOBI Length: 42x12 VIN #: N86437A Title #: 66996488

Building #1: Side: B Year: 1994 Make: NOBI Length 42x12 VIN#: N86437B Title #: 66996489

Property Address: 6090 SOUTHWEST 100TH STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on March 7th, 2017.

CLERK OF THE COURT

Todd Newton

/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Aldridge/Pite, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff(s)

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Phone: 561.392.6391

Fax: 561.392.6965

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

Publish March 16 and 23, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CASE No. 2014CA000030

THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON F/K/A THE BANK

OF NEW YORK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF

CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2005-52CB,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2005-52CB,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BARBARA J. PERKINS, et al.,

Defendants.

_____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2014CA000030 of the Circuit Court of the8TH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, wherein, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-52CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-52CB, Plaintiff, and, BARBARA J. PERKINS, et al., are Defendants, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, South Side Lane, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32692, at the hour of 11:00 A.M., on the 24th day of April, 2017, the following described property:

“EXHIBIT A”

Legal Property Description

Branford, FL 32008

Barbara J. Perkins, A Single Person

The land with the buildings thereon situated in Branford, Gilchrist County, State of FL being known and numbered: 1949 NE 127th Street, Branford, FL 32008 as more particularly described as follows:

Parcel ID No. 350615033200000130.

LOT 13: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, SAID CORNER BEING ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 66 FOOT ROAD FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 01’22” WEST ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 1077.55 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF A 66 FOOT ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38’27” WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 215.41 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38’27” WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 04’18” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 28’27” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 04’18” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LOT 14: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, SAID CORNER BEING ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 66 FOOT ROAD FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 01’22” WEST ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 1077.55 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF A 66 FOOT ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38’27” WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 115.41 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38’27” WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 04’18” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 28’27” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 04’18” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LOT 15: UNIT 3AB OF IRA-BEA’S OASIS: A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE SE CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE AFOREMENTIONED SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, SAID CORNER BEING ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 66 FOOT ROAD, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 1 MINUTE 22 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 877.55 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 0 DEGREES 1 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 66 FOOT ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 115.41 FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 4 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 115.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 7th day of March, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk Circuit Court

By: /s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Publish March 16 & 23, 2017b

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 2, 2017:

David Key, 3122 Bent Creek Dr, Valrico, FL 33596, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit, number 2-041-221358-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0694 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 34, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish March 23, 2017b.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2015-CA-70

ASSET MANAGEMENT

HOLDINGS, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

GARY L. JUNKIN, et al,

Defendants.

______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure Against Deborah Junkin dated February 23, 2017 and Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure as to Gary L. Junkin dated February 23, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2015-CA-70 of the Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Asset Management Holdings, LLC is the Plaintiff and Gary L. Junkin; Deborah Junkin are the Defendants. Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on April 24, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot Fifty (50) of “the Lakes” Together with an undivided interest in Common Lots “A” and “B” According to the Plat thereof Recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 55, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 1984 Cata Mobile Home ID 4411A, 4411B, Title No. 40175365, 40175366.

Also known as: 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a copy of this Notice of Foreclosure Sale was mailed to Defendant, Deborah Junkin, 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Barbara A. Cusumano, Esq., Attorney for Gary L. Junkin via designated email address barbaradebtlaw@gmail.com this 13th day of March, 2017.

Respectfully submitted,

By:_/s/ Barbara J. Leach

Barbara J. Leach, Esq. Barbara Leach Law, PL

Florida Bar No. 0047513

1516 E. Hillcrest Street

Suite 309

Orlando, Florida 32803

Tel. (407) 672.1252

Fax (407) 536.4986

Primary E-Mail:

barbara@bleachlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail:

marisela @bleachlaw.com

stephanie@bleachlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-9770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish March 23 & 30, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CIVIL DIVISION

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN

ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE RMAC TRUST,

SERIES 2016-CTT

Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. 2016-CA-000002

Division

HALLIE ROLLISON, AMBER

ROLLISON, UNKNOWN

PARTIES IS POSSESSION #1,

IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE

NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN

PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2,

IF LIVING, AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS, AND

UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on March 14, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE EAST HALF OF LOT 3, BLOCK 18, SUWANNEE RIVER SPRINGS UNIT 2, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NW CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST AND RUN ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SW 1/4, N 87°58’30” E, 1588.67 FEET; THENCE RUN S 29°23’53” E, 581.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S 29°23’53” E, 183.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 60°36’07” W, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 29°23’53” W, 183.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 60°36’07” E, 120.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH A COMMON PUBLIC EASEMENT OVER BLOCKS 2 AND 13 FOR PARK AND BOAT RAMP ACCESS.

and commonly known as: 9579 FLORIDA ST, FANNING SPRINGS, FL 32693; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on July 24th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 14th day of March, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By: /s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish March 23 & 30, 2017b

____________________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY TUESDAY APRIL 11th, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND

SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE APRIL 17TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS

08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/SW 79 AVE 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15

09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-1280 NW CR 138 1.02

11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0060 SE 80 LN/SE 70 CT 0.22

14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26

15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21

16-10-15-0038-000D-0070 338 NE ROWLAND BLVD .126

17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE .11

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80th Ct 0.11

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12

19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2629 NW 29 TER 1.08

21-10-14-0004-0000-0100 SW 70 AV 0.18

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13*Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13*Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60th Ave 1.13

30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99

30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1

30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06

30-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04

Published March 23, 30 & April 6, 2017b.

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, March 27, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Regular Commission Meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes—November 14, 2016

CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Parking Lot Lighting at SE

Park & Community Center

2. Community Center Updates

3. Downtown Parking

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish March 23, 2017b

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, March 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida.

Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, March 13, 2017

E. Action Items

1. Resolution 2017-03 - Public

Safety Director

F. Discussion Items

1. USDA Loan/RD Grant

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish March 23, 2017b

______________

PUBLIC AVAILABILITY OF HAZARDOUS MATERIAL INFORMATION

Pursuant to Section 324 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, the following information is available to the public upon request during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee, located at 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653-1603.

·Hazardous Chemical Inventory (Tier Two) Forms

·Shelter In Place Training Assistance

·Safety Data Sheets

·Emergency Release Follow-up Reports

·Hazards Analyses for Section 302 Facilities

·Local Emergency Planning Committee Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan

·How-to-Comply Information for Hazardous Materials Users

·Free Hazardous Materials Response Training for First Responders

The North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee serves Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Marion, Suwannee, Taylor, and Union Counties. To obtain information on the above items, please contact Dwayne Mundy at 352.955.2200, ext. 108, email mundy@ncfrpc.org or visit www.ncflepc.org.

Publish March 23, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE TO SALE

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be selling the below listed vehicles by sealed bid only and will be sold to the highest bidder. Vehicles will be available for viewing at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesdays & Thursdays from the hours of 9:00AM - 2:00PM. All bids must be in writing and delivered by hand or mailed to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129 Trenton, FL. 32693.

Bid sheets may be obtained by contacting Sgt. Edwin Jenkins at 352-463-3181.

Bid Title: Surplus Vehicles

Bid Opening Date and Time: March 23, 2017 at 9:00AM

Bid Closing Date and Time: April 06, 2017 at 2:00PM

NO LATE BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED

1990 Chevy Van

Vin # 1GBEG25K2L7170321

1996 Dodge Truck

Vin # 1B7GL23Y3TS658519

2001 Chevy Impala

Vin # 2G1WF55K819273025

2000 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W9YX199411

2001 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W51X103022

2003 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W73X137840

2003 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W73X137837

2003 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W03X108003

2003 Ford Expedition

Vin # FMPU16L93LA934781

2004 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W24X159679

2005 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W55X117802

2005 Ford Crown Victoria

Vin # 2FAFP71W75X164975

Publish March 23, 2017b

_____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 2, 2017:

Rantz Smith, 4839 SW CR 344, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit, number 2-041-220558-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0694 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 35, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish March 23, 2017b.

______________