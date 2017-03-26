March 23, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Lelia Ann Austin

Mrs. Lelia Ann Austin departed this life for her heavenly home on March 16, 2017, at North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville. Lelia was born January 4, 1941, in Harrisburg, Illinois. She and her husband retired to Trenton in 1999. She was a woman of faith and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Lelia is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lloyd Austin; her two sons, Lindell (Sharla) Austin, Aric (Stephanie) Austin, and her five grandchildren, Emily, Layton, Skyler, Taylor and Savannah. She is also survived by one brother, Bill (Toni) Lamb, niece Dawn (Daryl) Meyenburg, and two great-nieces.

Lelia was a gracious minister’s wife for 36 years, an English teacher in her early career and later a college professor teaching adult continuing education. She was an avid gardener, though she hated bugs, loved to read, sing harmony to her favorite gospel songs, and enjoyed keeping a beautiful home. Lelia was loved and revered as a beautiful example of a Proverbs 31 woman who always had an encouraging word for others. “She speaks wisdom and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children called her blessed; her husband also and he praises her.” Aside from her family, whom she delighted in, her greatest legacy will be her model of Christian love she lived before family and friends. She desired that all would come to the saving knowledge of her Heavenly Father.

Services were held Monday, March 20, 2017, at Living Praise Church of God, Trenton, at 3:00 p.m. A viewing preceded the service beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mrs. Mary Kate Mitchell

Mrs. Mary Kate Mitchell, 83, of Steinhatchee, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Lovingly known by everyone as Kkate, Mrs. Mitchell was the last living child of Will and Narie Ricketson. She worked for 10 years as a teacher’s aide at the Steinhatchee School at one time, but she was first and foremost a wife, mother, grandmother and a great grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee where she served as a staunch prayer warrior. In addition to being a prayer warrior she enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens, attending bluegrass festivals, playing with her great-grandchildren, and traveling with her husband and friends. She was the true definition of a Proverbs 31 woman.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years and 8 months, Henry Fred Mitchell, Sr. of Steinhatchee; son, Henry Fred “Mitch” Mitchell, Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Steinhatchee; daughter, Margaret Ann Ross and her husband Joe of Perry; grandchildren, Henry Fred “Trey” Mitchell, III and his wife Kristin, Todd Christopher Mitchell and his wife Neicey, Christopher Andrew Turner and his wife Jodie and Jeremy Anthony Turner; and great grandchildren, Henry Fred “Tripp” Mitchell IV, Katelyn Jade Mitchell, Tori Narie Mitchell, Kamrin Louanne Mitchell, Tristin Reese Mitchell, Christopher Cole Turner and James Kaleb Towles. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, J. T. Ricketson, Bill Ricketson, and Edward Ricketson and sisters, Zelma Anderson, Mittie Goswick, Martha Yarbrough, Lois Procter, Margaurite Morgan, Billie Joe Odum and Bobbie Anne Oquinn.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee with Rev. Leon Holden and Rev. Aaron Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Waters Memorial Gardens. A visitation was held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City on Tuesday evening, March 21, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com..

_____________

Mr. William Franklin Robson

Mr. William Franklin Robson, age 79, of Cross City, passed away at home with his wife and children by his side on Monday, March 13, 2017. He was born on May 21, 1937 to Coatland and Katherine Robson in Darien, Georgia. Mr. Robson had lived in Cross City since moving from Green Cove Springs when he was 19 years old. He had a successful business as the very first logging and pulp wood contractor in Dixie County for 50 years. He was devoted to his family and friends all of whom will miss him deeply and he was of the Christian faith.

Mr. Robson is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Delite Piper and his brother, Billy Robson. Survivors include his loving wife and soul mate of 60 years, Minnie Robson of Cross City; his daughter, Robin (Mike) Cassidy of Cross City and his 3 sons, Ricky (Glenda) Robson, Randy Robson and Roger (Jennifer) Robson, all of Cross City. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Long of Welaka; 13 grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa Honey, Tyler Brown, Hunter Robson, Hannah Robson, Lora Beth Cooper, Maddison Robson, Tanner (Liza) Robson, Chase Robson, Alexis Robson, Makenze Robson, Micah Cassidy, Zach Cassidy, Chris (Nikkie) Landrum, Daniel Landrum and 1 great-grandchild, Addy Robson.

A private family Graveside Service will be held on March 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Cross City Cemetery in Cross City.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________