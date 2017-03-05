March 3, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-0003

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

a Florida banking Corporation

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTOPHER M. CASTOR and

KRISTINA D. CASTOR,

husband and wife;

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA,

a political subdivision of the

State of Florida,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: KRISTINA D. CASTOR

(LAST KNOWN ADDRESS)

309 SE 6TH AVENUE

TRENTON, FL 32693

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the following property in GILCHRIST County, Florida:

LOT 5, BLOCK 9 ORIGINAL SURVEY OF TRENTON, as per plat recorded in Old Plat Book “A”, page 1 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a strip of vacated alley, 10 feet by 200 feet, as described in Official Records Book 98, page 615 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on GREGORY V. BEAUCHAMP, P.A., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 1129, Chiefland, FL 32644, on or before thirty (30) days from date of first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on February 14, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish Feb. 23 & March 2, 2017b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 15000048CAAXMX

Deutsche Bank National

Trust Company, as Trustee

for Morgan Stanley ABS

Capital 1 Inc. Trust 2005-

HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through

Certificates, Series 2005-HE7

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rosalie Lind; et al,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated January 31, 2017, entered in Case No. 15000048CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital 1 Inc. Trust 2005-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-HE7 is Plaintiff and Rosalie Lind; Unknown Spouse of Rosalie Lind; Matthew Lind; Unknown Spouse of Matthew Line; City of Fanning Springs, Florida are the Defendants, that, The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 10th day of April, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 46, OF SUWANNEE RIVER SPRINGS UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 67, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT OVER BLOCK 13, UNIT ONE, USED AS A PARK AND FOR FREE ACCESS AND USE OF THE SPRINGS, ALSO AND EASEMENT OVER BLOCK 2, UNIT ONE, USED AS A PARK AND FOR FREE ACCESS AND USE OF BOAT RAMP.

Dated this 14th day of February, 2017. Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or vice impaired call 711.

Publish Feb. 23 and March 2, 2017b

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, March 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. Department Head Reports

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:30 p.m. PUBLIC HEARING: Ordinance 2017-01, Creating a Special Assessment District for Road Improvements for SW 62nd Court and Resolution 2017-03, Electing to Use the Uniform Method for the Levy, Collection, and Enforcement of a Non-Ad Valorem Special Assessment to be levied on certain lots with frontage on and/or deriving access from SW 62nd Court

4:45 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner, Final Plat for the Ida Mae Acres Subdivision

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Published March 2, 2017b

NOTICE OF WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a WORKSHOP on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss Employee Salaries

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR.., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish March 2, 2017b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

VERNOLA HUNT SMITH,

also known as Vernola H. Smith,

Deceased.

File Number:_21-2016-CP-58

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order Of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of VERNOLA HUNT SMITH, also known as Vernola H. Smith , deceased, File Number 21-2016-CP-58, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was March 8, 2016; that the total value of the estate which consisted of the Homestead Real Property and the Exempt Property only, is $47,222.00, and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name Address

Janet E. Bradley 709 NE 16th Street,

Trenton, Florida 32693

Murry R. Smith 35 Ashley Lane,

Blairsville, Georgia 30512

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2017.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Person Giving Notice:

Janet E. Bradley, Petitioner

709 NE 16th Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Published March 2 & 9, 2017b.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 16-0048-TD

Certificate Number:

633.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 21 BLK C COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 108/175 125/356 2002/5496 2011/1606 2011/2166

Assessed to:

KIMBERLY SAMANTHA CASTOR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 21st day of March, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish March 2, 2017b

