March 30, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2015-CA-70

ASSET MANAGEMENT

HOLDINGS, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

GARY L. JUNKIN, et al,

Defendants.

______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure Against Deborah Junkin dated February 23, 2017 and Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure as to Gary L. Junkin dated February 23, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2015-CA-70 of the Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Asset Management Holdings, LLC is the Plaintiff and Gary L. Junkin; Deborah Junkin are the Defendants. Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on April 24, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot Fifty (50) of “the Lakes” Together with an undivided interest in Common Lots “A” and “B” According to the Plat thereof Recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 55, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 1984 Cata Mobile Home ID 4411A, 4411B, Title No. 40175365, 40175366.

Also known as: 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a copy of this Notice of Foreclosure Sale was mailed to Defendant, Deborah Junkin, 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Barbara A. Cusumano, Esq., Attorney for Gary L. Junkin via designated email address barbaradebtlaw@gmail.com this 13th day of March, 2017.

Respectfully submitted,

By:_/s/ Barbara J. Leach

Barbara J. Leach, Esq. Barbara Leach Law, PL

Florida Bar No. 0047513

1516 E. Hillcrest Street

Suite 309

Orlando, Florida 32803

Tel. (407) 672.1252

Fax (407) 536.4986

Primary E-Mail:

barbara@bleachlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail:

marisela @bleachlaw.com

stephanie@bleachlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-9770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish March 23 & 30, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CIVIL DIVISION

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN

ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE RMAC TRUST,

SERIES 2016-CTT

Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. 2016-CA-000002

Division

HALLIE ROLLISON, AMBER

ROLLISON, UNKNOWN

PARTIES IS POSSESSION #1,

IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE

NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN

PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2,

IF LIVING, AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS, AND

UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on March 14, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE EAST HALF OF LOT 3, BLOCK 18, SUWANNEE RIVER SPRINGS UNIT 2, AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NW CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST AND RUN ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SW 1/4, N 87°58’30” E, 1588.67 FEET; THENCE RUN S 29°23’53” E, 581.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S 29°23’53” E, 183.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 60°36’07” W, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 29°23’53” W, 183.00 FEET; THENCE RUN N 60°36’07” E, 120.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH A COMMON PUBLIC EASEMENT OVER BLOCKS 2 AND 13 FOR PARK AND BOAT RAMP ACCESS.

and commonly known as: 9579 FLORIDA ST, FANNING SPRINGS, FL 32693; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on July 24th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 14th day of March, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By: /s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish March 23 & 30, 2017b

____________________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY TUESDAY APRIL 11th, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND

SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE APRIL 17TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS

08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/SW 79 AVE 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15

09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-1280 NW CR 138 1.02

11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0060 SE 80 LN/SE 70 CT 0.22

14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26

15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21

16-10-15-0038-000D-0070 338 NE ROWLAND BLVD .126

17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE .11

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80th Ct 0.11

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12

19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2629 NW 29 TER 1.08

21-10-14-0004-0000-0100 SW 70 AV 0.18

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13*Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13*Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60th Ave 1.13

30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99

30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1

30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06

30-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04

Published March 23, 30 & April 6, 2017b.

________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, April 3, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. Department Head Reports

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. PUBLIC HEARING:

Budget Amendment: Resolution

2017-14 & BE17-007

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish March 30, 2017b

______________________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED DISPOSITION OF LOST PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 705.103, Florida Statutes, that the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will donate to charity, convert to agency use, or dispose of the following lost property:

Boat Motor, Currency, Electronic Component, Game Console.

Robert “Bobby” D. Schultz, III, Sheriff

Publish March 30 & April 6, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating a Review Hearing Committee meeting on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome

Published March 30, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that Health Facilities, Inc. desiring to engage in business under the name of Tri-County Nursing Home located in Trenton, Florida intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida statues.

Tri-County Nursing Home

Description: Medical Facility

at 7280 SW SR 26

Trenton, Florida 32693

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Health Facilities, Inc.

Tri-County Nursing Home

Publish March 30, 2017b

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a public workshop to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center Meeting Room located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct a public workshop for the purpose of receiving public comment relating to the local transportation services provided under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program in Gilchrist County.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the workshop by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the workshop, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish March 30, 2017b.

______________

Old Fuel Tanks

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is requesting SEALED BIDs for two (2) older steel fuel tanks that have been professional cleaned. Both tanks are approximately 4 to 5,000 gallon tanks. You may bid on one or both tanks in your sealed bid.

A dollar amount for one or both of the tanks is to be submitted in writing in order for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered. Must state one or both tanks in the bid.

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF TANK(S)

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by U.S. Mail. BID submission deadline is April 27, 2017@ 2:00 pm (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation. SUBMITTED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY FUEL TANKS” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visual inspect tanks please email bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Publish March 30 & April 6, 2017b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 10, 2017:

Alliance Dairies, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit, number 2-075-217981-6, authorizing an additional 6-inch livestock well with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 10S- Range 14E- Sections 24, 25, and 36 and Township 10S- Range 15E- Sections 19, 20, 30-32 in Levy and Gilchrist Counties.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish March 30, 2017b.