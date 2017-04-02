March 30, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Wesley “Boy” Warren Corbin

Mr. Wesley “Boy” Warren Corbin, 89, of Cross City passed away March 20, 2017.

Mr. Corbin was born December 3, 1927 on Hog Island, near Suwannee to the late Wesley and Maggie Corbin. He had lived all of his life in the Dixie County area, and worked as a commercial fisherman for most of his life. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Corbin is survived by his sons Wesley (Karan) Corbin and Paul (Sherry) Corbin, his daughters Glenda Dudley and Elaine Valentine, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and other family members.

A graveside funeral service was held for Mr. Corbin at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Keen Cemetery between Old Town and Suwannee, with Pastor Bobby Lindsey officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mr. Arnold “Tony” Loewen

Mr. Arnold “Tony” Loewen, of Bell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the age of 80.

Tony was born in Flint, Michigan on May 19, 1936. He worked in Flint at the AC Spark Plug Company for several years before moving to Florida to the Miami area. There he worked for a concrete company before moving to Bell in the mid to late 70’s. Tony worked for Bell Concrete Products from October 1982 as the plant manager, until he retired.

Tony liked dogs and had many over the years. He enjoyed working in his yard and in his shop and in later years could be seen driving around town in his Corvette.

He is preceded in death by his parents William and Dora Loewen; his sister, Doreen Loewen, and his son Randy Loewen. Surviving family includes his daughters Brenda Loewen, Ronda Loomis, Julie Guzman, Lisa Caudill and Tracy Meredith; his sons, Kenneth Loewen and Kevin Loewen; his sister Gail (Don) Hardy, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, Tony was cremated. He had many friends in our community and will be missed.

Mr. James Andrew Matthews

Mr. James Andrew Matthews, 71, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

James was a member of the Joppa Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, NASCAR, Gator basketball, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Matthews of 52 years, daughters Tammy (Tony) Arrington, Veronica (Rod) Hastings, Kathy (Todd) Begue; brothers, Bud and Mitchell Matthews; sister, Sandra Colson; grandchildren, Samantha, Brittany, Ashton, Shelbie, Kaylin, TJ, Gerald, Kristin, Leo, Justin and Matt; great grandchildren Wyatt, Emma, Kenzlee, Harley and AJ.

James is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Daphine Matthews, brother Bill Matthews, sister Juanita Steed and granddaughter Katherine Grace.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland and service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Joppa Baptist Church with burial to follow.

Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Mrs. Jonni McLeod-Herring

Mrs. Jonni McLeod-Herring, age 57, of Trenton, passed away at her home in her sleep on March 21, 2017. Jonnie was born December 10, 1960 in Apopka. She was the daughter of Maryann Barber, the sister of Joseph McLeod, a loving wife to Ronnie Herring, a caring and loving mother to Christopher McLeod, Aaron and Joshua Herring, and Deanna Herring and an amazing grandmother to her granddaughters, Aleah Herring, Ava Herring and Abby Lee Herring, as well as her beloved Son (Dog) Tito Herring.

She will be survived by all of us and will be greatly missed. Jonni was a special person to us all and had a kind soul everyone loved. She was strong and took this world with a smile on her face and had a positive perspective.

The family would like to send out their grateful appreciation to all the family and friends who came out to show support and love in this time of mourning.

Mr. Kelly I. “Kim” Myers, Jr.

Mr. Kelly I. “Kim” Myers, Jr., 67, of Lake City, died Monday, March 20, 2017 in the V.A. Medical Center in Gainesville, following a brief illness. Raised in Fort McCoy, by his grandparents, Mr. Tom and LaVera Best, Mr. Myers moved to Lake City in 1979 from Palatka. Mr. Myers was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict having served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1968-1972. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Medal of Valor. He earned the title of Master Technician and could fix anything mechanically operated. He worked with OXY Chem. from 1979-1984. He then went to work with Bob’s Marine Village until 1998 when he took a position at McDuffie’s Marine and Sporting Goods until his retirement in 2012. He then turned to his art of making turkey calls. He and his wife Val established “Katie’s Calls” in 2013, specializing in personally made turkey calls. Mr. Myers was a very Christian man and he enjoyed a true love of taking care of God’s nature and animals. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his “Mom” Verda Best, his “Uncle Brother” Tom Best, Jr. and his much beloved “Kelly’s Girls”, Good Golly Miss Molly Best and Katie Darlin’.

Mr. Myers is survived by the love of his life, wife of forty-two years, Valerie Stout “Val” Myers; his sister, “Ve” and John Hardy of Citra; his brothers, Lyndsey “Scooter” Fackler (Sylvia) of Fort McCoy; Tommy Gene (Lori) Fackler of Reddick; Sgt. Andy (Karen) Andrews, “I love you like a brother” SEMPER FI; a niece that was more like a daughter, “Wild Child” Michelle (Otto) Stokes and their son Cody of Texas; much loved and extremely supportive family, Verna and “Sax” Saxon of Lake City; Cindy and Skip Britton of Whitleyville, Tennessee; “Kim’s back porch buddy” Marylou and Jesse Reeser of Eau Gallie; his nephews, nieces and “greats”, Lil’ Jesse and Angelia Reeser, Josh, Kristen and Cameron Reeser, Vicki, Jeff, A.J. and Nina Reeser; Amanda, Chris and Alyssa Knecht, Brittany, Natalie, McKenna Britton, Jamie Fackler, Vinae Harrison, Andrea and Laura Fackler. Mr. Myers is also survived by his beloved “Mama Judi”, his much adored and “beloved girls” Eva Diva and Ginger and more extended family than could be named, but you all know who you are, and all are loved for it.

Mr. Myers will be memorialized and his life celebrated by a gathering of friends, on April 8, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Redbud Construction on 25A. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Chad Franklin Paulk

Mr. Chad Franklin Paulk, 44, of Cross City, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Mr. Paulk was born in Gainesville, but had spent all his life in the Cross City area. He had worked as a tattoo artist for several years and in his spare time enjoyed gardening and doing yardwork. Mr. Paulk attended the Cross City Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Mr. Paulk is survived by his parents Frank and Mary Paulk; his brothers Michael (Emunah) Johnson and Brian (Betty) Johnson; a sister Angela (Larry) Grimes; his nephews Calum, Brayden, Kayden, and Grayson; his nieces Samantha, Resha, Brittany, Destiny, Taven, Lily, Chaselle, and Raylee, and other family members.

The family held a memorial service for Mr. Paulk 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Cross City Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mr. Robert Wayne Simmons

Mr. Robert Wayne Simmons, 66, of Old Town passed away March 20, 2017.

Mr. Simmons was born May 8, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Floyd Ray and Eva Mae Simmons. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and in his spare time enjoyed playing pool and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Simmons is survived by his sons Brian (Erin) Simmons and Robert Simmons, Jr., his daughters Bobbi (James) Adwell, Teresa (Michael) Baird, Lisa (Jeff) Pedigo, Amanda (Fred) Ray, and Sarah (Good Danny) Albright, his brothers Lenny Simmons, Gary Simmons, Donald Simmons, Tony Simmons, and Chris Simmons; a sister Becky Hall, sixteen grandchildren, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Simmons and his sisters Sandra Alonso and Rita York.

Funeral services were held for Mr. Simmons 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment, with Military Honors followed at 1:30 PM in Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mr. Joseph “Joe” Samuel Smith, III

Mr. Joseph “Joe” Samuel Smith, III, 64, of Old Town passed away March 24, 2017.

Mr. Smith was born June 27, 1952 to the late Ella and Joseph Smith, Jr. in Northfork, West Virginia, but had lived in the Old Town area for over ten years after moving here from Arcadia. He retired as an Electrical Engineer from the electric company in Miami and was a member of South Miami Lodge #308 Free and Accepted Masons.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 21 years, Laura Long; a son, Joseph Smith, IV; his daughters Catharine “Pudding” Smith, Tammy Hutson, and Billie Jo Creech, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, and other family members.

The family will hold a memorial service in honor of Mr. Smith 11:00 a.m., April 8, 2017 at Long Landing in Yellow Jacket.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mrs. Pansy Roberts Suggs

Mrs. Pansy Roberts Suggs, 87, of High Springs passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties in Chiefland. She was born June 1, 1929 in Bell to Sherod and Linnie Cannon Roberts. She was a longtime member of Archer Church of Christ. She loved to garden, cook, crochet, and enjoyed listening to gospel music.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Marian) Suggs, Jr. of High Springs, Billy (Joyce) Suggs of Ft. White, Joe (Pammie) Suggs of Archer, and Pamela (Bret) Plemmons of Chiefland; brother, Henry Roberts of Old Town; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul Suggs, and her son, Dewayne Suggs.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, with Pastor Don Holt officiating. Burial was private. The family received friends Monday, March 27, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties, 311 NE 9th Street Chiefland, FL 32626.