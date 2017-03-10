March 9, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

VERNOLA HUNT SMITH,

also known as Vernola H. Smith,

Deceased.

File Number:_21-2016-CP-58

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order Of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of VERNOLA HUNT SMITH, also known as Vernola H. Smith , deceased, File Number 21-2016-CP-58, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was March 8, 2016; that the total value of the estate which consisted of the Homestead Real Property and the Exempt Property only, is $47,222.00, and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name Address

Janet E. Bradley 709 NE 16th Street,

Trenton, Florida 32693

Murry R. Smith 35 Ashley Lane,

Blairsville, Georgia 30512

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2017.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Person Giving Notice:

Janet E. Bradley, Petitioner

709 NE 16th Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Published March 2 & 9, 2017b.

________________

CITY ATTORNEY RFP’S

The City of Fanning Springs seeks a highly experienced Attorney to serve as the City’s legal adviser. An established record of correctly evaluating a broad range of complex and controversial legal matters, providing sound legal advice, and maintaining positive working relationships, is critical to success in this position. The ideal candidate will also have the demonstrated ability to succeed in a fast-paced and results-oriented work environment. Outstanding management and leadership skills will be required.

The City Attorney will be required to work. with the City Clerk and the Mayor on day to day issues of administration of the City and attend a City Council meeting one time per month. ( This meeting is currently held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m.) As Chief Legal Advisor to the City government, the City Attorney must have a broad knowledge of State and Federal laws, regulations and codes applicable to municipalities, the City’s ordinances and Charter, and their implications for day-to-day business operations. Responsibilities include but not limited to: providing legal advice and oversight for regulating land use development, environmental matters, utility issues, employment law, contracts, tort defense, code enforcement, civil litigation, ordinance and regulation, state and federal grants, development/revision, and general law issues.

Other requirements include a Juris Doctorate degree or equivalent from an American Bar Association accredited law school and the ability to practice law in the State of Florida upon assumption of this position. Candidates should also have trial experience and managerial or supervisory experience in a government setting. Strong knowledge of the legislative process and the development of municipal codes and ordinances are necessary. A high level of energy, enthusiasm, integrity, ethics, and commitment to public service is a must. Proof of applicable insurance must be available upon request.

Candidates RFP’S should include: Retainer fees per month, with a description of services, and additional service fees (per hourly rate).

Candidates RFP’S are required to submit one (1) original and seven (7) copies in a sealed envelope marked “City Attorney RFP’S”. Proposals must be received by 1:00 pm, April 6, 2017, at the, City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL. 32693, Attention: Mrs. Sheila Watson, City Clerk.

The City of Fanning Springs reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the contract in the best interest of the City.

THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS SUPPORTS “EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT

Publish March 9, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Amendment to the Fanning Springs Code of Ordinances

The City of Fanning Springs, Florida will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, located at 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida to consider adoption of Ordinances: 2017-001 and 2017-002. The titles follow:

ANY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA WHICH SETS HOURS FOR FORT FANNING HISTORICAL PARK - AND PROVIDES LIMITS ON POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL IN FORT FANNING HISTORICAL PARK, PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE AND AN IMMEDIATE EFFECTIVE DATE.

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, DECLARING ZONING IN PROGRESS AND IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON ESTABLISHMENT AND OPERATION OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA TREATMENT CENTERS AND DISPENSING FACILITIES UNTIL JANUARY 3, 2018; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; SEVERABILITY; AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of these Ordinances may be viewed at City Hall (located at the address above) during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday). All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinances.

NOTE: If a person desires to appeal any decision with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, such person will need a record of the proceedings and that, for this purpose, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made which includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish March 9, 2017b.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2015-CA-000057

WILMINGTON SAVINGS

FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

DOING BUSINESS AS

CHRISTIANA TRUST,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY

AS TRUSTEE FOR BCAT

2015-13ATT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS

OF THE ESTATE OF

KENNETH L. DUNN A/K/A

KENNETH LEON DUNN; et al.,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure, dated February 22, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016-CA-000057, of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, DOING BUSINESS AS CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR BCAT 2015-13ATT is the Plaintiff THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH L. DUNN A/K/A KENNETH LEON DUNN; et al., are the Defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in person at Gilchrist County courthouse located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on the 24th day of April, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (S 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4) OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN ON THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (S 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4) NORTH 00°57’29” EAST 616.23 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°34’42” WEST, 992.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH A 2004 HOME OF MERIT DOUBLE WIDE MOBILE HOME BEARING ID NOS. 3G173728046A AND 3F173728046B AND TITLE NOS. 90515384 AND 90515999.

PARCEL ID#040916-00000002-0070

PropertyAddress: 370 SE 57th Court Road, Trenton, FL 32693

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish March 9 & 16, 2017b.

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IF HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSINERS, FLORIDA will received sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE:

SE 64TH STREET PAVING

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SE 64th Street Resurfacing”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any of all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from

Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry| Preble-Rish with questions.

Publish March 9 & 16, 2017b

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. will hold a pre-bid conference and walk-thru for the weatherization of one (1) single-family dwelling in the Gilchrist county Weatherization program.

This meeting will be held Friday, March 10, 2017 beginning 8:00 a.m. at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. 1439 SW CR 307A. Trenton, Florida 32693. The conference and walk-thru is mandatory, no exceptions, for contractors who plan to bid. Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. requires each contractor to be properly licensed, carry general liability insurance of at least $1,000,000.00 and Workers Comp insurance during construction.

Bids for these units will be due by 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., 1171 Nobles Ferry Rd., Bldg. #2, Live Oak, FL 32064. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid of Homeowner, Weatherization”. Bids to be opened Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. has the right to reject any and all bids. The bids will be awarded on the most cost effective basis.

Gilchrist County is a fair housing and equal opportunity and ADA employer. Minority and Women Contractors are urged to participate.

MAY CONTAIN HOMES CONSTRUCTED PRIOR TO 1978 WHICH MAY CONTAIN LEAD-BASED PAINT.

Publish March 9, 2017b.

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Board of Directors will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on Monday, March 27, 2017, 6:30 P.M. at the Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., Senior Center located at 1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW in Live Oak, Florida.

Publish March 9, 2017b.

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, March 13, 2017, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, February 13, 2017

2. January Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Code Enforcement

2. Fire Department

3. Police Department

4. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Southern Tire

a. Notice of Violation

re: Property Cleanup

b. Business Tax for Ice

Vending Machine

2. Procedure for Hiring Public

Safety Director/Restructure

of Police Dept.

3. Resolution 2017-01 - Policy

For Drug-free Workplace

4. Donation to THS Girls

Softball Complex

G. Discussion Items

1. USDA Loan/RD Grant

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish March 9, 2017b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 28, 2017:

Bobby Crosby, County Administrator of Gilchrist County, has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) application number ERP-041-229516-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 13, Township: 10 South, Range: 13 East, and includes 0.144 acres. The ERP application is for Replacement of the SW 85th Lane Bridge with a 91”x142” culvert in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish March 9, 2017b.