March 9, 2017 Obituaries

Mr. Billy Ray Lamb

Mr. Billy Ray Lamb, 54, of Old Town, was born September 18, 1962 and passed away Monday, February 27, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Billy lived most of his life in Dixie County. He was a hard worker and an awesome provider for his family. He worked at Georgia Pacific in Cross City for 12 years and at Argos Cement plant in Newberry for 10 years. His first priority has always been his wife and children. He enjoyed spending time with them hunting, fishing, and riding in the woods. He always enjoyed family time and get together’s. His hobbies included working on lawn mowers and buying and selling on swap shop, he knew how to find a deal and make a buck!

Billy was a member of the Cross City Church of God for over 20 years. He is the youngest of 15 children - 4 girls and 11 boys. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Lori and their 3 children Mikayla, Tristan, and Meagan; siblings three sisters and five brothers and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Billy were held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Joe Brooks officiating. Interment followed in Keen Cemetery between Old Town and Suwannee. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mrs. Thelma McCain

Mrs. Thelma McCain, 76, of Cedar Key, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at home. She was born in Cross City on November 20, 1940.

Thelma was a cook at the Captains Table Restaurant for 18 years and at the Cedar Key Cafeteria for 13 years. She was on the Board of Directors at CFEC and LARC for numerous years and on the board of Cedar Key Water and Sewer, and also a member of the Cedar Key Lions and Lioness Club.

She is survived by her sons James, Kenny and Harold McCain of Cedar Key and Gilbert McCain of Bronson; her daughter, Gayle Locke of Chiefland; her brothers, Richard Rain, Jerry Rain of Cedar Key, and Jimmy Rain of Gainesville, she also has 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Key Cemetery. Visitation was on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care on Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland.

_____________

Mrs. Eloise Mattie Crowe Morris

Mrs. Eloise Mattie Crowe Morris, 92, known to her family as “Nanny”, passed away, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

She was born on March 7, 1924 to the late Forest and Edna Crowe. She enjoyed her early childhood days in the Rome, Georgia community, later attending nearby Berry School, where she met the love of her life, the late Joseph Ray Morris. They then moved to Chattanooga.

She was a member of the Ft. Oglethorpe First Baptist Church, the Gleaners Sunday School Class and Keenagers.

She was a beautician by trade, having her salon in the family home for many years. She later established her business at a local Chattanooga retirement center. She spent the last few years at the Tri-County Retirement Home in Florida, where she made new friends and enjoyed the many activities for residents.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Ray Morris and his wife, Gail and Edward Morris and his wife, Lutricia (Trish); grandchildren, Edward L. (Karen) Morris, Lucretia (Tina) Davis, Christopher (Madrae) Morris, Rodney Scott Morris (Angela), Dawn Lee Daniel (Steve) and Shawn Dee Dunkin; 7 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Crowe and his wife, Barbara; sister, Betty Carpenter and her husband, Houston and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family who predeceased her are sisters, Beulah Hoyle and Doris Cronan; brother, Clayton Crowe; grandson, Joey Morris.

Mrs. Morris’ family would like to express thanks to the staff of Tri County Retirement Center for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the Morris family requests contribution be made to Hospice.

Services will be held out of state at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Out of state services will be under the direction of Lane Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mr. Roland William “Swede” Nelson

Mr. Roland William “Swede” Nelson, 82, of Trenton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his bedside on March 4, 2017.

Roland was born on January 11, 1935, in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, MN to Irvin W. and Florence Thompson Nelson.

Roland graduated from Mandan High School in 1954 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He graduated basic training at Great Lakes, IL, and attended submarine school in New London, CT, and served on the following submarines: USS Bass (SSK-2), USS Cavalla (SSK-244), USS Barbel (SS-580), USS Robert E. Lee (SSBN-601), USS Lafayette (SSBN-616), USS Von Steuben (SSBN-632).

In 1966, Roland became a Chief Warrant Officer, and then served on the following surface vessels: USS Preserver, USS Thor and the USS Francis Marion. He retired in 1974. He became a state certified Heating A/C contractor. In 1981, he started Nelson’s Service, Inc. a family business serving the Northeast Florida area.

Roland enjoyed family and traveling. He was a member of the First Coast Submarine Vets and a member of the Holland Club.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Ardella Mai Nelson, and their four children and spouses: Kirby (Jessica) Nelson, Kerry (Sherri) Nelson, Kevyn (Beth) Nelson and Kammy (Kevin) Hooper; and seven grandchildren; Kasey, Luke, Korey, Andie, Emmalee, Levi and Shayla

Roland was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Gainesville.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Alan Struckmeyer officiating.

Memorials can be made to Haven Hospice of Chiefland and The Lutheran Hour Ministries.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________

Mrs. Bertha Suan Rudd

Mrs. Bertha Suan Rudd, 73, of Cross City, passed away February 26, 2017.

Mrs. Rudd was born January 27, 1944 in Wichita County, Texas to the late Roy and Effie Boyd, but had lived in the Cross City area for the last three years after moving here from Chiefland. She appreciated art, and in her spare time enjoyed drawing.

Mrs. Rudd is survived by her husband of 30 years Dennis Jack Rudd, her daughters Lisa Moreno, Gayla Norris, and Jessica Burton, a brother John Boyd, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her son Donald Weaver, Jr.

Funeral services for Mrs. Rudd were held 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment services were at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland, (352) 493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Card of Thanks

There are not enough words to express the kindness and love that was shown to our family during the loss of our mother, Mildred Nettles.

Thank you for the food, flowers, visits, phone calls, cards and prayers. Your thoughtfulness and kindness means so much to us.

Thank you,

The Family of Mildred Nettles

Jean and Ron Koltz

JoAnn and Darrell Jacobs

Wendell and Susan Nettles