News from Bell Track

Share !



The Runnin’ Bulldogs Track and Field teams represented Bell Middle/High School at the annual Ron Hall Invitational in Hamilton County on Saturday, March 11th.

Both Girls and Boys Bulldogs runners, jumpers, and throwers did well with the boys finishing fourth overall and the girls coming in second place behind 5-A track powerhouse Suwannee County.

Highlights from the meet include:

MacKenzie Raney ran the 300 Meter Hurdles, placing 1st (51.54 seconds). Kerrisa Grieves ran the 200 Meter Dash and placed 1st (26.84 seconds). The girls placed first in the 4x400 Meter Relay (4 minutes 38.34 seconds).

Tony Yoder ran the 300 Meter Hurdles placing first (45.23 seconds).

For more results on Bell High School, go to Flrunners.com/Ron Hall Invitational. Go Dawgs!