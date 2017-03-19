Tiger baseball takes three wins to stay undefeated

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton Tigers Varsity baseball team took three wins last week over the Dixie County Bears, the Branford Bucs and the Lafayette County Hornets to remain 7-0 and 3-0 in District 7-1A.

On Monday night the Tigers hosted the Bears and took the District 7 1A victory 10-1. Trenton had eleven hits as Colton Rucker, Landon Kennedy, Wyatt Langford and Daniel Plank each had two hits and Plank hit a home run. Michael Smith, the senior right-hander earned the win. He threw three innings, giving up a run, a hit and striking out four. Smith was relieved by Trey Sanchez and Carson Jones as they contributed on the mound toward the victory for the undefeated Trenton Tigers.

On Thursday evening the Tigers traveled to Branford and defeated the Bucs 14-2. Trenton took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a leadoff triple by Chase Malloy that was followed by a Michael Smith single and a RBI single by Trey Sanchez. Branford tied the score at 2 each when Trey Sapp doubled in two runs in the second inning. The Tigers took the lead in the third inning with a 2 RBI home run by Landon Kennedy. The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning, which was driven by a double from Malloy, and singles by Smith and Trent Simmons. The Tiger hitters totaled sixteen hits for the game with Malloy going 3 for 5, with teammates Smith, Colton Rucker and Randy Fuller each having multiple hits in this district victory. Kennedy earned the win going four innings, surrendering two runs, four hits, while striking out five and walking two.

On Friday night the Tigers traveled to Mayo and defeated the Hornets 4-1. Trenton had six hits in the game as Wyatt Langford and Michael Smith collected multiple hits, and Smith a home run. Trent Simmons earned the win for the Tigers as he pitched four innings giving up one run, three hits, striking out six and walking one. The Tigers improve to 7-0 this season.

Trenton’s Junior Varsity and Varsity teams played Santa Fe High School on Tuesday. Trenton will host Williston on Thursday, March 16 (varsity only vs Williston) and Bell Junior Varsity and Varsity on Friday.