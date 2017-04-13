April 13, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. William “Billy” Albert Bissonnette

Mr. William “Billy” Albert Bissonnette, age 47, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was born on July 8, 1969 in Burlington, Vermont and had been a resident of Trenton since 1990. William was a member of Union Baptist Church,

He is survived by his caregiver, Pam Hatch of Trenton.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Moody officiating. Interment followed at Union Baptist Cemetery. There was a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________

Mrs. Georgia Mildred Calhoun Bowman

Mrs. Georgia Mildred Calhoun Bowman, 96, of Chiefland, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Mrs. Bowman was born on July 8, 1920 in Ashtabula County, Ohio to the late Arlie and Mae Calhoun. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Chiefland and loved her Sisters in Joy Sunday School Class. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Bowman who she married on April 29, 1938; a brother, Waldo Calhoun and a daughter, Nancy Bowman. She is survived by daughters, Wilma Marsh of Newnan, Georgia and Betty Anderson of Chiefland; son, Robert (Sandra) Bowman of Clearwater; sister, Lola Mae Miller of Parker City, Indiana; 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 29 great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland on Thursday, April 6, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Chiefland. Interment was held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Largo Cemetery, 1232-1298 Jasper Street, Largo.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 511 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, in memory of Georgia Bowman.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mr. Vernon Lavon “Pete” Johnson

Mr. Vernon Lavon “Pete” Johnson, 75, of Salt Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Pete was born in High Springs to Fernon and Pearla Mae Johnson and has lived around Ocala since 2008. He was a Christian man, enjoyed reading and fishing. Pete is survived by his nieces Jaime Daniels of Salt Springs, and Dawn Monk of Hahira, Georgia; and nephews Scott Johnson of Ft. McCoy. Ray Johnson of Ohatchee, Alabama, and Jamie Johnson of Jacksonville, Alabama. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.

_____________

Mrs. Gloria Crawford Meriwether

Mrs. Gloria Crawford Meriwether died peacefully in Tampa on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the age of 88.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rufus Holmes Meriwether. She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Steve) Patton of Temple Terrace; her son Rufus, Jr. (wife Teri) of Valrico, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many friends, relatives, and fellow Christians who loved her.

Gloria was born on December 16, 1928 in Chiefland to Leeon and Marie (Cannon) Crawford. She graduated from Chiefland High School and attended Florida College. She married Rufus Meriwether after he returned from service in the Navy after WWII. They were married 67 years.

Gloria was laid to rest in a private family service at Antioch Cemetery near Chiefland on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mr. John Wesley Owens

Mr. John Wesley Owens, 69, of High Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Mr. Owens was born in Jackson County on August 3, 1947 to John and Frances Owens. He moved to High Springs from Sneads and worked for Henkels & McCoy, Inc. He was a member of Chiefland Golf Club and the Gilchrist Sportsman Association, his hobbies being hunting, fishing and golfing. Mr. Owens was Methodist.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Sandy Owens of High Springs; his companion, Brenda Cannon of Bell; son, Jared C. (Jenifer) Owens of High Springs; daughter, Jennifer Owens of High Springs; grandchildren, Jase W. Owens and Bentley Dixon and sisters, Mary “Tiny” (Henry) Edwards of Columbus, Georgia and Linda Long of Marianna.

A funeral service was held at Summitt Baptist Church in High Springs on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends two hours prior to the service. A graveside service was held at Owens - Bellview Cemetery, in Sneads on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mr. Ronald Alfred Rathay

Mr. Ronald Alfred Rathay, 88, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Mr. Rathay was born on May 20, 1928 in Chicopee, Massachusetts. He moved to Levy County from Port St. Lucie in March of 2000. He was a veteran serving in the United States Navy for 9 ½ years during WWII and Korea and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Otter Creek, the American Legion #318 in Port St. Lucie and AARP.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon I. Rathay of Bronson; sons, Dave Rathey, Tim Rathey and Jim Rathey, all of Montgomery, Massachusetts; step-sons, Gregory Adkins of Bristow, Virginia and Jason Rathay of Bronson; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Services have not been planned at this time.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mrs. Priscilla Jane Rowland

Mrs. Priscilla Jane Rowland, 77, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John David Rowland, her parents, Glen D. and Lorina Castell Jones and daughter, Terry Slaughter. She is survived by son, David (Robin) Rowland; daughters, Charlotte (George) Hathcox, Kathy Polk and Nina Mitchell; sister, Pearle Belcher; grandchildren, Shonna, Jonathan (his wife Lindsey), John “Littleman”, Deidra and Evy; and great grandchild, Hayden.

Mrs. Rowland was born in Cedar Key on July 15, 1939. She retired from the Levy County School System in Food Services working at Chiefland High School, Middle School and Elementary during her career. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Graveside funeral services were held at Cedar Key Cemetery on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Robin Thomas officiating. A visitation was held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland Chapel, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mrs. Hazel Fleda Horne Vick

Mrs. Hazel Fleda Horne Vick, age 89, of Alachua, passed away on Sunday morning, April 9, 2017 at her residence. She was born on March 16, 1928 to James and Ida Belle Horne in Trenton and had been a resident of Alachua since moving from Gilchrist County in 1954. Mrs. Vick was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed singing with her husband, sisters and brothers in the Gospel Travelers group and was a devoted volunteer at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton with respite care and also taught Sunday School to the residents.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husbands, Joseph Langford and Robert Vick. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Mantlo and Margo Polk; both of Old Town and Teresa Kay Bielling of Ft. White; her sons, Jerry (Janice) Langford of Alachua, Shannon (Ann) Langford of Ft. White and Rickey (Renee) Langford of Crofton, Maryland; her sisters, Meveria Pope, Elnora Asbell and Malene Langford, all of Trenton and Linda Everette of Cross City; and her brothers, Lyle Horne of Branford and Jim Horne of Montana. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mrs. Vick were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor James West officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, April 11, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

For online condolences please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.