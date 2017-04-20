April 20, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-DR-85

Division: DR

Jane M. Whitmore

Petitioner

and

Buck Lawrence

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Buck Lawrence

6359 NW 21st Ave.

Bell, Fl 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jane M. Whitmore, whose address is 6359 NW 21st Ave., Bell, FL 32619 on or before May 12, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 16 x 68 Mobile Home

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 31, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(SEAL)

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Published April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2017b.

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR SEALED BIDS

The School Board of Gilchrist County has declared the following Property; 750 South Main Street, Bell Florida 32619, also known as lots 11, 12, 13 and 14, Bell Heights Subdivision, surplus property and will offer the same for sale. The Board will accept sealed bids from interested purchasers at the Gilchrist County School District Office located at 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 until 1:00 p.m. on May 1st, 2017 and bids will be opened at 4:15 or as soon thereafter as possible at the May 2, 2017 meeting of the Gilchrist County School Board. The property will be sold As Is and with no conditions or obligations on the part of the Board other than to deliver title. There is a seventy thousand-dollar ($70,000.00) minimum bid required to purchase the property. The property will be sold to the highest bidder above the minimum bid requirement. The successful bidder will be required to deliver one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) to the designee of the Board as a deposit within 5 days of May 2, 2017 and sign a Contract for Sale. The successful bidder will be required to close on the property within thirty (30) days of May 2, 2017. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Further information regarding the property including viewing a survey of the property may be obtained from Gilchrist County School Board Attorney Lindsey Lander by calling 352-463-1025.

Published April 13, 20 and 27, 2017b.

____________________

IN THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 2016-CA-000053

21ST MORTGAGE

CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JASON GARRETT COLSON;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JASON GARRETT COLSON;

GILCHRIST COUNTY; and

UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendant.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated March 15, 2017 entered in Case No. 2016 CA 00053, of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein JASON GARRETT COLSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JASON GARRETT COLSON n/k/a Jackie Colson; and GILCHRIST COUNTY are the Defendants, that Todd Newton, the Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the Clerk of the Circuit Court, at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on June 26, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m., on the prescribed date, the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment:

Exhibit A

Commence at the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 36, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, for a Point of Reference. Thence run along the East line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00°13’12” W, 897.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 00°73’12” W, 466.70 feet; thence run N 89°46’48” W, 466.70 feet; thence run N 00°13’12” E, 466.70 feet; thence run S 89°46’48” E, 466.70 feet to the Point of Beginning, lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress-egress and public utilities over and across a portion of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter, of Section 36, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, being more particularly described as followed:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W 1/2 of NE 1/4) for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the East line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00°13’12” W, 897.50 feet; thence run N 89°46’48” W, 30.00 feet; thence run N 00°13’12” E, 897.56 feet to the North line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4: thence run along the North line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 89°40’06” E, 30.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

INCLUDING A 2004 NOBILITY KINGSWOOD 4 X 28 MOBILE HOME WITH THE SERIAL NUMBER N1-9348AB/

NOTICE

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

Dated this April 11, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

NOTICE

In Accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Clerk of Courts at (352) 463-3170 (Voice), (352) 463-3437 (TDD). or via Florida Relay Service at 1-800-955-8771, no later than seven days prior to the start of this proceeding, or within two working days of receipt of this NOTICE TO APPEAR.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true copy of the foregoing has been served by U.S. Mail on this 11 the day of April, 2017, to: Leslie S. White, Post Office Box 2346, Orlando, FL 32802-2346, Attorney for Plaintiff; Attorney for Defendant via email to: David M. Lang, Jr., Esq., PO Box 51, Trenton, FL 32693 (dlangxxj@bellsouth.net)

Defendant

via U. S. Mail to: Jason Garrett Colson, 8739 SE 110th Street, Newberry, FL 32669; Unknown Spouse of Jason Garrett Colson, 8739 SE 110th Street, Newberry, FL 32669.

Publish April 13 & 20, 2017b.

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Board of Directors will hold an Executive Committee Meeting at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Administration Office located at 1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW Live Oak, Florida.

Publish April 20, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be selling the below listed vehicles by sealed bid only and will be sold to the highest bidder. Vehicles will be available for viewing at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesdays & Thursdays from the hours of 9:00AM - 2:00PM. All bids must be in writing and delivered by hand or mailed to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129 Trenton, FL. 32693.

Bid sheets may be obtained by contacting Sgt. Edwin Jenkins at 352-463-3181.

Bid Title: Surplus Vehicles

Bid Opening Date and Time: April 19, 2017 at 9:00AM

Bid Closing Date and Time: May 03, 2017 at 2:00PM

NO LATE BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED

2000 Toyota Truck

Vin # 5TBRT3817YS069105

2000 Chevy Camaro

Vin # 2G1FP22KXY2170272

2002 Honda Utility

Vin # JHLRD78582C003589

2010 Dodge Charger

Vin # 2B3AA4CT9AH161931

Robert D. Schultz, III, Sheriff

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office

9239 South U. S. Highway 129

Trenton, Florida 32693

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 15000035CAAXMX

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR

LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION

TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

TINA L. DICKERSON

A/K/A TINA LINDSEY

DICKERS, et al,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

RE-NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale filed March 17, 2017 and entered in Case No. 15000035CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST COUNTY, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, is Plaintiff, and TINA L. DICKERSON A/K/A TINA LINDSEY DICKERSON, et al are Defendants, the clerk, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, beginning at 11:00 AM Gilchrist County courthouse South Doors of the Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, on the 22 day of May, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Lis Pendens, to wit:

A PORTION OF TRACT 3 AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 143, PAGE 29, AND A PORTION OF TRACT 6 AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 143, PAGE 28, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE A THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE, THENCE RUN ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 SOUTH 00 DEG. 01 MIN. 14 SEC. EAST, 839.90 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 26; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 78 DEG. 56 MIN. 55 SEC. WEST 371.66 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT 3, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LING SOUTH 78 DEG. 56 MIN 55 SEC. WEST, 565.72 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 78 DEG. 56 MIN. 55 SEC. WEST 553.28 FEET TO THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT 3; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF TRACT 3 AND THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT 6, NORTH 11 DEG. 03 MIN. 05 SEC. WEST 779.97 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT 6; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE NORTH 78 DEG. 56. MIN. 55 SEC. EAST 580.28 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 11 DEG. 03 MIN. 05 SEC. EAST 779.97 FEET TO THE POING OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CONTAINING 10.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO A ROADWAY EASEMENT OVER THE WEST 30.00 FEET THEREOF AND A PUBLIC UTILITIES EASEMENT OF 10.00 FEET ADJACENT TO AND PARALLEL WITH SAID ROADWAY EASEMENT.

TOGETHER WITH A 2004 HOMES OF MERIT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME VIN #S FLHML2B135928069A & FLHML2A135928069B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO THE LANDS ABOVE-DESCRIBED AND, AS SUCH, IS DEEMED TO BE A FIXTURE AND PART OF THE REAL ESTATE.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated at Trenton, GILCHRIST COUNTY, Florida, this 12th day of April, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the said Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR LS59

MASTER PARTICIPATION

TRUST

c/o Phelan Hallinan Diamond

& Jones, PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

2727 West Cypress Creek Road

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

954-462-7000

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Ms. Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact the Court Interpreter Program at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Publish April 20 and April 27, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2016-CA-000059

DIVISION: Circuit Civil

AMERIS BANK, a Georgia corporation

Plaintiff,

vs.

KIMBERELY D. BARKLEY,

A/K/A KIMBERELY FULLER

DELANCEY, an individual,

PATRICIA FULLER, an individual,

JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE,

et al.,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY given pursuant to the final judgment entered on April 5, 2017 in Case no. 21-2016-CA-59 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, in which AMERIS BANK is Plaintiff, and KIMBERELY D. BARKLEY, A/K/A KIMBERELY FULLER DELANCEY, PATRICIA FULLER, PAMELA PARROT and LYLE PARROTT are Defendants, I, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at: the Gilchrist County Courthouse, at the South Door 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at the hour of 11:00 a.m. on the 24th day of July, 2017 the following described real property:

LOT 48, FOXWOOD ACRES UNIT 2, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 47 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired, call (800) 955-8771 or voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

Dated this 12th day of April, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish April 20 and April 27, 2017b.

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 24, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida.

Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, April 10, 2017

E. Discussion Items

1. USDA Loan/ RD Grant

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish April 20, 2017b

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, April 24, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Regular Commission Meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes—April 10, 2017,

CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Downtown Parking

2. NE 2nd Street Update

3. Community Center

Upgrade

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager