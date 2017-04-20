April 20, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Willie Nell Corbin

Mrs. Willie Nell Corbin, age 89, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017. Mrs. Corbin was born on October 23, 1927.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil Corbin; son, Dan (Debbie) Corbin; daughters, Connie Corbin and Celia (Rick) Connell. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 nephew.

Mrs. Corbin was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Locklear and her brother, Tommy Locklear.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Corbin were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 at Trenton Church of Christ with Pastor Kent Heaton and Pastor Everritt Heaton officiating. Interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Master Roman James Dexter

Master Roman James Dexter, 2 months old, passed away on April 10, 2017. Roman was born on February 11, 2017 to Cornelius Dexter, Sr. and Angela Nicole Dexter. A baby that was well loved by his family.

Roman is survived by his parents, Cornelius and Angela Dexter; his brothers, Amarion Davon Harper, Cornelius Ervin Dexter, Jr. and Elijah Nathaniel Dexter; his sisters, Madalynn Alexis Dexter and Harmony Lishae Dexter; his maternal grandparents, William Carl Harper and Sandra Harper; his paternal grandparents, Harry James and Joann Dexter; great grandfather, Jimmie Lee Flanders, great grandmother, Ardele Harper; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, a special God-mother, Tiffany Bukszar, and many great uncles, great aunts and great cousins. He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Jimmie Mae Cruse and great grandfather, Peter Cruse.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Potter House Kingdom Ministry International, 217 4th Street, Chiefland with host, Apostle Lance and Pastor Minnie Hayes, with Chief Apostle H.J. Dexter officiating and eulogist, Pastor Doug Cobb. Burial was at Chiefland Community Cemetery following the service.

Mr. Harry Nathan Holder

Mr. Harry Nathan Holder, a lifelong resident of Newberry, passed away peacefully at his home on April 16, 2017. He was born on November 9, 1946 to the late Willis and Flora Holder. He was preceded in death by his brothers Wesley and Donald Holder and a grandson Carson Wyckoff. Mr. Holder was a firefighter for the City of Gainesville for 26 years. His retirement was spent enjoying his family and being on the water. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Holder; his daughter Kelly (Robert) Wyckoff; his son Justin Holder, his stepchildren Kim Cason, James (Valorie) Cason, and Alan Cason. The loves of his life were his grandchildren, Landon Wyckoff, Hannah Holder, Haley Holder, Colton Bates, Gary Bates, Dawson Bates, Brinson Housch, Ryan Cason, Ray J. Cason and Sela Cason. He also leaves behind his trusted dog Dexter. The family will receive friends at the Milam Funeral Home in Newberry from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Milam Funeral Home of Newberry on Saturday April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Andy Cook officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral And Cremation Services, Newberry.

Mr. Donald Larry Hoover, Sr.

Mr. Donald Larry Hoover, Sr., 83, of Old Town passed away April 10, 2017.

Mr. Hoover was born February 15, 1934 to the late William and Dora Hoover in Niles, Ohio, but had lived in the Old Town area for over 30 years after moving here from Gibsonton. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Mr. Hoover is survived by his sons, Wayne Hoover and Carl Hoover; his daughters, Wanda (Richard) Rutledge, Janet (John Morris) Hoover, and Judy (Ski) Skeels; his brothers Charles Hoover and Wade Hoover; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Janie Hoover and a son Donald Hoover, Jr.

A Memorial service will be held in honor of Mr. Hoover at a later date.

Mr. Donald John Pire

Mr. Donald John Pire, age 80, of Fanning Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Gainesville. He was born on December 23, 1936 to Charles and Virginia Pire in Green Bay, Wisconsin and had been a resident of Fanning Springs since moving from WI in 1998. He was of the Catholic faith; proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a retired truck driver.

Mr. Pire is preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter, Melanie Pire. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Pire of Fanning Springs; his daughter, Dawn (Dennis) Thibedeau of Franklin, Wisconsin; his sons, Jim (Kelly) Pire of Oakland, California and Todd Pire of Hawthorne; his sister, Joan Perttunnen of Madison, Wisconsin and two grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Nathan Shepherd

Mr. Nathan Shepherd, age 78, of Bell, passed away at Haven Hospice-Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. He was born on July 7, 1938 to George W. and Viola Shepherd in Bell and was a lifelong resident. Mr. Shepherd proudly served his country in the US Navy and was a retired maintenance technician with the State of Florida, he was also a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his six brothers, Jimmie, George, Carl, J.C., Glen and Billy Shepherd.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Shepherd; his two daughters, Cynthia (Charles “Ed”) Futral of Gainesville and Natalie (Robert) Rankin of Bell and his son, Daniel (Marcy) Shepherd of High Springs. He is also survived by his four sisters, Lera Townsend of Bay City, Michigan, Clyda Andrews of Clearwater Beach; Shirley Stalvey of Trenton and Penny Odom of Beachville and his brother, Eugene Shepherd of Watkinsville, Georgia along with his ten grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Shepherd were held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Bell with Pastor Jimmy Corbin officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in High Springs. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, April 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Mr. Jerry William Walker

Mr. Jerry William Walker, age 70, of Old Town, passed away at home on Friday, April 14, 2017. He was born on December 12, 1946 to Elzie and Marie Walker in Tarpon Springs and had been a resident of Old Town since moving from Louisiana four years ago. Mr. Walker was a commercial fisherman and was a member of Cross City Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Irene Walker of Old Town; his daughters, Donna (James) Hurley of New Brockton, Alabama and Sherri (Brett) McCann of New Port Richey and his son, Beau (Brandi) Walker of Cross City. He is also survived by his brother, Robin (Debbie) Walker of Holiday and thirteen grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Walker were held on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.. at Cross City Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Randy Richardson officiating. Interment followed at Fayetteville Cemetery in Old Town. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

