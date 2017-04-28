April 27, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-DR-85

Division: DR

Jane M. Whitmore

Petitioner

and

Buck Lawrence

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Buck Lawrence

6359 NW 21st Ave.

Bell, Fl 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jane M. Whitmore, whose address is 6359 NW 21st Ave., Bell, FL 32619 on or before May 12, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 16 x 68 Mobile Home

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 31, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(SEAL)

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Published April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2017b.

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR SEALED BIDS

The School Board of Gilchrist County has declared the following Property; 750 South Main Street, Bell Florida 32619, also known as lots 11, 12, 13 and 14, Bell Heights Subdivision, surplus property and will offer the same for sale. The Board will accept sealed bids from interested purchasers at the Gilchrist County School District Office located at 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 until 1:00 p.m. on May 1st, 2017 and bids will be opened at 4:15 or as soon thereafter as possible at the May 2, 2017 meeting of the Gilchrist County School Board. The property will be sold As Is and with no conditions or obligations on the part of the Board other than to deliver title. There is a seventy thousand-dollar ($70,000.00) minimum bid required to purchase the property. The property will be sold to the highest bidder above the minimum bid requirement. The successful bidder will be required to deliver one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) to the designee of the Board as a deposit within 5 days of May 2, 2017 and sign a Contract for Sale. The successful bidder will be required to close on the property within thirty (30) days of May 2, 2017. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Further information regarding the property including viewing a survey of the property may be obtained from Gilchrist County School Board Attorney Lindsey Lander by calling 352-463-1025.

Published April 13, 20 and 27, 2017b.

____________________

NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be selling the below listed vehicles by sealed bid only and will be sold to the highest bidder. Vehicles will be available for viewing at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesdays & Thursdays from the hours of 9:00AM - 2:00PM. All bids must be in writing and delivered by hand or mailed to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129 Trenton, FL. 32693.

Bid sheets may be obtained by contacting Sgt. Edwin Jenkins at 352-463-3181.

Bid Title: Surplus Vehicles

Bid Opening Date and Time: April 19, 2017 at 9:00AM

Bid Closing Date and Time: May 03, 2017 at 2:00PM

NO LATE BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED

2000 Toyota Truck

Vin # 5TBRT3817YS069105

2000 Chevy Camaro

Vin # 2G1FP22KXY2170272

2002 Honda Utility

Vin # JHLRD78582C003589

2010 Dodge Charger

Vin # 2B3AA4CT9AH161931

Robert D. Schultz, III, Sheriff

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office

9239 South U. S. Highway 129

Trenton, Florida 32693

Published 20 and 27, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 15000035CAAXMX

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR

LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION

TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

TINA L. DICKERSON

A/K/A TINA LINDSEY

DICKERS, et al,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

RE-NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale filed March 17, 2017 and entered in Case No. 15000035CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST COUNTY, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, is Plaintiff, and TINA L. DICKERSON A/K/A TINA LINDSEY DICKERSON, et al are Defendants, the clerk, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, beginning at 11:00 AM Gilchrist County courthouse South Doors of the Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, on the 22 day of May, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Lis Pendens, to wit:

A PORTION OF TRACT 3 AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 143, PAGE 29, AND A PORTION OF TRACT 6 AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 143, PAGE 28, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE A THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE, THENCE RUN ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 SOUTH 00 DEG. 01 MIN. 14 SEC. EAST, 839.90 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 26; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 78 DEG. 56 MIN. 55 SEC. WEST 371.66 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT 3, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LING SOUTH 78 DEG. 56 MIN 55 SEC. WEST, 565.72 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 78 DEG. 56 MIN. 55 SEC. WEST 553.28 FEET TO THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT 3; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF TRACT 3 AND THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT 6, NORTH 11 DEG. 03 MIN. 05 SEC. WEST 779.97 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID TRACT 6; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE NORTH 78 DEG. 56. MIN. 55 SEC. EAST 580.28 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 11 DEG. 03 MIN. 05 SEC. EAST 779.97 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CONTAINING 10.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO A ROADWAY EASEMENT OVER THE WEST 30.00 FEET THEREOF AND A PUBLIC UTILITIES EASEMENT OF 10.00 FEET ADJACENT TO AND PARALLEL WITH SAID ROADWAY EASEMENT.

TOGETHER WITH A 2004 HOMES OF MERIT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME VIN #S FLHML2B135928069A & FLHML2A135928069B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO THE LANDS ABOVE-DESCRIBED AND, AS SUCH, IS DEEMED TO BE A FIXTURE AND PART OF THE REAL ESTATE.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated at Trenton, GILCHRIST COUNTY, Florida, this 12th day of April, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the said Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR LS59

MASTER PARTICIPATION

TRUST

c/o Phelan Hallinan Diamond

& Jones, PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

2727 West Cypress Creek Road

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

954-462-7000

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Ms. Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact the Court Interpreter Program at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Publish April 20 and April 27, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2016-CA-000059

DIVISION: Circuit Civil

AMERIS BANK, a Georgia corporation

Plaintiff,

vs.

KIMBERELY D. BARKLEY,

A/K/A KIMBERELY FULLER

DELANCEY, an individual,

PATRICIA FULLER, an individual,

JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE,

et al.,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY given pursuant to the final judgment entered on April 5, 2017 in Case no. 21-2016-CA-59 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, in which AMERIS BANK is Plaintiff, and KIMBERELY D. BARKLEY, A/K/A KIMBERELY FULLER DELANCEY, PATRICIA FULLER, PAMELA PARROT and LYLE PARROTT are Defendants, I, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at: the Gilchrist County Courthouse, at the South Door 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at the hour of 11:00 a.m. on the 24th day of July, 2017 the following described real property:

LOT 48, FOXWOOD ACRES UNIT 2, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 47 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired, call (800) 955-8771 or voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

Dated this 12th day of April, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish April 20 and April 27, 2017b.

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization, will be facilitating a Board Strategic Planning Meeting on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be at the Salvation Army Center, 712 S. School Ave Lecanto, FL. 34461. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome

Published April 27, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES,

REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

Administration of Medication- 5.15/D

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1, 2017

__________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 13, 2017:

HTK Farms, LLC 476 NE 446th Street, Old Town, FL and Tillis Farms, LLC PO Box 1669 Chiefland, FL have submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-217642-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1772 mgd of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10-year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 15E, Section 27, Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish April 27, 2017b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on April 17, 2017:

Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) application number ERP-041-229855-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 20, Township: 7 South, Range: 16 East, and includes 3.10 acres. The total disturbed area for this project is 3.10 acres, and the total impervious area is 1.287 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish April 27, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Town Council of the Town of Bell, Florida, at a public hearing on May 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, in the Town Hall, located at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at Town Hall, located at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE TOWN OF BELL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, RELATING TO AN AMENDMENT TO THE TEXT OF THE TOWN OF BELL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, PURSUANT TO APPLICATION CPA 17-01, BY THE TOWN COUNCIL, UNDER THE AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3248, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR AMENDING THE TEXT AND FUTURE LAND USE PLAN MAP OF THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, BASED UPON AN EVALUATION COMPLETED BY THE TOWN AND IN RESPONSE TO THE OBJECTIONS, RECOMMENDATIONS AND COMMENTS REPORT ISSUED BY THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY ON APRIL 21, 2017, TO REFLECT CHANGES IN STATE REQUIREMENTS, PURSUANT TO SECTION 163.3191, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact the Town Manager, at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing, via email: townmanager@townofbellflorida.com or via telephone at 352.463.6288. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

Published April 27, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, May 1, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. Department Head Reports

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Resolution 2017-15, Road Closure; Close and Vacate NW 43rd Court

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Published: April 27, 2017b

____________________