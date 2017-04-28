April 27, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Darrell E. Carpenter

Mr. Darrell E. Carpenter’s 81 year old soul has gone to the arms of his Lord and Savior.

He was born in the hills of beautiful West Virginia to Oda and Grace Carpenter, September 24, 1935 and died March 29, 2017 with his loving wife Maria at his side.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace (Crawford) Carpenter, father Oda Carpenter, sister Geraldine Carpenter.

He is survived by his sister, Mary (Robert) Harris of Ohio, sons; Christopher (Cindy) Midcap of New Jersey, Matthew (Yvone) Carpenter of Colorado, and David (Lisa) Carpenter of Florida.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexandra, Tanaya, Travis, Trevor, Kyla, and Mandy; and great-grandchildren, Barrett and Olivia.

His fondest Holiday memories always included his niece and nephew Tracey (Jim) Campbell and Mike (Joy) Harris of Ohio. Darrell spoke of his late Great Uncle Tom and Cousin Linda always being there for him during difficult times, including the passing of his own father Oda only a few years before.

Darrell loved his Country and proudly served in both the United States Navy and then the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

When he came home from the service, he lived and worked in Ohio for several years until he and son David left for a new life in the Florida Keys with nothing but a 1973 Camaro packed with all of their worldly belongings.

Darrell worked long days of construction and many nights as a janitor while raising David alone. He taught him to believe in God, respect our flag and what it represents, and to be a firm but fair man.

He shared good times with many friends including, but not limited to Jack, Jimmy and Julio, here in the Old Town area. Right up until his passing he spoke about earlier times spent with his pals Tim, Roy and Vincent. When he spoke of wishing for younger days, these were the men he wished to spend them with again.

He and Maria, his wife of twenty-eight (28) years, loved their community and called Old Town home for more than 20 years.

Darrell’s son and family wish to express their heartfelt Love and Gratitude to Darrell’s wife Maria for Loving Darrell unconditionally for so many years. She has been, and always will be, our family’s Angel here on earth.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cross City on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mr. James Harley

Driggers

James Harley Driggers passed away at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

James was born November 4, 1938, in Chiefland, Florida. He was the son of Leila Lila and Willard Edward Driggers, Sr., and lived in Dixie County for most of his life. He joined the Navy in 1957 and then moved to Denver, Colorado in 1961, where he met and married his wife, Anita Kathleen (Kathy) Neville on March 23, 1963.

Their first son, Neville Allen Driggers, was born in 1964, and in 1965, the family moved to Decatur, Alabama, then to Huntsville, Alabama, where they lived until 1968 when they made their final move to Cross City, Florida. Their daughter, Tracy Lee Driggers Grady was born in December of that year. James worked as a saw-down man in the logging woods for several years before opening Jim’s Saw Shop. He sold and repaired chain saws and lawn equipment and could repair almost any small engine. In 1976, Jim and Kathy had their second son, James Edward (Jed) Driggers. After several years in the saw shop, Jim closed it and went to work for the Dixie County Road Department at the transfer station and finally at the county yard, where he supervised inmate work crews.

James was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He could be heard whistling while he worked, earning him the nickname San Antone, for the song he whistled over and over. Working in the woods, his crew would lose track of where he had gone and would shut down all the equipment to listen for his whistle so they knew in which direction they should go. A quiet man, he was well-respected by everyone who knew him and well-loved by his family. He will be sorely missed.

James is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy, two sons, Neville (Robin) and Jed, a daughter, Tracy (Richard) Grady, grandsons Stephen Driggers, Andrew Snook, and Travis Keck, granddaughters Kallee and Cami Grady, and great-grandson Logan Driggers; his brother, John Driggers, his sister Allene Driggers Faircloth, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Junior Driggers, Donald Driggers, and Bobby Driggers, and sisters Shirley Driggers and Barbara Jean Snellgove.

Services were held at Gooding Funeral Home chapel on Saturday, April 22, 2017, with Rev. Jarrett Thomas and Rev. Dwayne Kight officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida, 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida, 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mr. Randolph McElroy

Mr. Randolph McElroy, 84, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Mr. McElroy was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist and Levy Counties. He retired from the State of Florida, Department of Transportation and was a member of the Trenton Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Betty S. McElroy of Trenton; sons, Bruce (Linda) McElroy of Chiefland, Michael (Christie) McElroy of Trenton and Donald McElroy of Trenton; grandchildren, Brian McElroy, Brittany (Justin) Spears, Kalee (Brett) Hanchey, Brandon McElroy and Alyssa (Randal) Ackett; great grandchild Brent Spears and a sister, Bonnell Neiman of Tampa.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chiefland Chapel of Rick Gooding Funeral Home with a visitation being held an hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mrs. Patricia ‘Bailey’ McLeod

Mrs. Patricia ‘Bailey’ McLeod, 69, died April 14, 2017 at Woodside Hospice in Pinellas Park. She was born in Gainesville, August 6, 1947. Pat’s first job, after graduating from the University of South Florida with a degree in English Literature and was as a feature obituary writer for the Miami Herald. She held several writing positions in advertising before beginning a long and very successful career in mortgage banking. Pat was preceded in death by a son, James. She is survived by her husband, Maynard; her father, Oliver W. Bailey, Jr.; and a sister, Janatha (Hilton) Bailey-Bruch.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Suncoast Hospice. Information regarding a celebration of Pat’s life can be found at www.andersonmcqueen.com.

_____________

Mr. Jeremy Daniel Norris

Mr. Jeremy Daniel Norris, 41, of Old Town passed away April 15, 2017.

Mr. Norris was born July 8, 1975 in Gainesville, but had lived most of his life in the Dixie County area. He attended Dixie County High School and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, and fishing.

Mr. Norris is survived by his daughters Brittany Norris of Fanning Springs and Breyanna Norris of High Springs; his father C.D. Norris of Old Town; his mother Mattie “Becky” Norris of Branford; a brother Wayne Norris of Newnan, Georgia; a sister Annie Norris of Branford; two grandchildren, and other family members.

A graveside funeral service was held for Mr. Norris 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 in the Hatch Bend Cemetery outside of Branford.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mr. David Edward

Sheehan

On Sunday, April 2, David Edward Sheehan, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, uncle Dave, left this world. And he did it exactly how he wanted to. Born and raised in Blue Island, Il, he spent a good bit of his life raising a family in Posen, Il. and eventually retired to Apache Junction, AZ.

In 2012, Pops came to Gilchrist county to live with his family and be around his grand kids. So please remember Dad how I’m going to remember him. A wiry Irish guy, who knew the meaning of the word work, who was a good provider to his family, who would give you the shirt off his back or some trinket off his table just because you liked it.

He will be missed more than he could ever have known. He is survived by his son Cary M. Sheehan, his daughter Jenny Cannon (Lancer) 5 grand children and 7 great grand children. The family will hold a celebration of his life at his daughters home this Saturday, April 29th beginning at 2:00 pm.

_____________

Mrs. Dorothy Mae

Tumlin

Dorothy Mae Tumlin, 84, of Old Town passed away April 23, 2017. She was born May 21, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late William and Aurelia Lowe. She had lived in the Dixie County area since 1968, after moving here from Atlanta and was an EMT in Steinhatchee for several years. Mrs. Tumlin was a member of the Scrub Creek Baptist Church and in her spare time enjoyed painting and gardening.

Mrs. Tumlin is survived by her sons William Tumlin (Carol), Grady Tumlin, and Thomas Tumlin (Deana), a daughter Gayle Burks (Richard), 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Grady Tumlin.

Funeral services for Mrs. Tumlin were held 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in the Scrub Creek Baptist Church outside of Old Town. Interment will follow in the Scrub Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida, 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida, 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Mrs. Carolyn Minta Watson

Mrs. Carolyn Minta Watson, age 83, of Newberry, passed away on April 19th 2017 at Ayers Health and Rehab Center.

Carolyn was born on March 26th 1934 in Sylvania, Missouri to the late Clifford and Ora (Stacey) Froman but moved to Miami, FL at a very young age and considered that to be her home until she moved to Newberry in 1986. Carolyn loved deep sea fishing in the Florida Keys, hunting in the Everglades, and vacations to the mountains. She held various jobs over the course of her life but her greatest job was as a wife and mother.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years Benny Watson, and grandson Ross Watson. She is survived by her daughters Teresa (Ron) Stewart, Cindy (John) Ross, and son Jim Watson, grandchildren Chris Stewart, Nichole (Stewart) Morgan, Carissa (Watson) Boettger, Thomas Ross, and Andrew Ross, as well as her beloved family at Ayers Health and Rehab.

No services are planned at this time.