April 6, 2017 Legals

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY TUESDAY APRIL 11th, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND

SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE APRIL 17TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS

08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/SW 79 AVE 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15

09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-1280 NW CR 138 1.02

11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0060 SE 80 LN/SE 70 CT 0.22

14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26

15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21

16-10-15-0038-000D-0070 338 NE ROWLAND BLVD .126

17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE .11

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80th Ct 0.11

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12

19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2629 NW 29 TER 1.08

21-10-14-0004-0000-0100 SW 70 AV 0.18

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13*Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13*Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60th Ave 1.13

30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99

30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1

30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06

30-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04

Published March 23, 30 & April 6, 2017b.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED DISPOSITION OF LOST PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 705.103, Florida Statutes, that the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will donate to charity, convert to agency use, or dispose of the following lost property:

Boat Motor, Currency, Electronic Component, Game Console.

Robert “Bobby” D. Schultz, III, Sheriff

Publish March 30 & April 6, 2017b

Old Fuel Tanks

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is requesting SEALED BIDs for two (2) older steel fuel tanks that have been professional cleaned. Both tanks are approximately 4 to 5,000 gallon tanks. You may bid on one or both tanks in your sealed bid.

A dollar amount for one or both of the tanks is to be submitted in writing in order for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered. Must state one or both tanks in the bid.

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF TANK(S)

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by U.S. Mail. BID submission deadline is April 27, 2017@ 2:00 pm (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation. SUBMITTED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY FUEL TANKS” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visual inspect tanks please email bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Publish March 30 & April 6, 2017b.

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT

AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, April 10, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Regular Commission Meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - March 27, 2017,

CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Update on Rerouting Power

Lines at SE Park

2. Community Center Update

3. Downtown Parking

4. NE 2nd Street Update

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish April 6, 2017b

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, April 10, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida.

Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, March 27, 2017

2. February Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Code Enforcement

2. Fire Department

3. Police Department

4. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Southern Tire - Notice of

Violation re: Property

Cleanup

G. Discussion Items

1. USDA Loan/RD Grant

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish April 6, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-DR-85

Division: DR

Jane M. Whitmore

Petitioner

and

Buck Lawrence

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Buck Lawrence

6359 NW 21st Ave.

Bell, Fl 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jane M. Whitmore, whose address is 6359 NW 21st Ave., Bell, FL 32619 on or before May 12, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 16 x 68 Mobile Home

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 31, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(SEAL)

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Published April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2017b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF CLAY A. SUBER

Deceased.

File No. 2017-CP-12

Division PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CLAY A. SUBER, deceased, whose date of death was May 31, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 6, 2017.

Personal Representative:

BRENDA GAIL SUBER

9472 SE 25th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Attorney for Personal Representative:

SAMANTHA SHEALY RAUBA

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 59503

Schatt & Hesser, P.A.

P.O. Box 4440

Ocala, FL 34478

Telephone: (352) 789-6520

E-Mail: SRauba@schatthesser.com Published April 6 and 13, 2017b.