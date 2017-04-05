April 6, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Robert W. Avery

Mr. Robert W. Avery, age 72, passed away in Chiefland surrounded by his family on Wednesday March 29, 2017. Robert (Bob) Avery was born June 10, 1944 in San Francisco, CA to William Harrison and Edith (Drum) Avery. Robert served in the Special Forces as an Army Ranger from 1961 to 1967 earning several medals and accommodations. He is survived by his wife Jane Kelley Avery, 1 brother, 3 sisters, 7 children, 17 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

The Avery Family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Haven Hospice Care Center in Chiefland for their attentiveness and loving care.

A memorial Service was held on Saturday April 1, 2017, 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church off County Road 138 in Branford.

Mrs. Sally M. Bohr

Mrs. Sally M. Bohr, age 76, of Trenton, passed away at her home on Monday, March 27, 2017. She was born to the late Charles and Naomi Laubach on September 8, 1940 in Sweet Valley, PA. She was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Phillip M. Bohr of Trenton; her sons, Ralph Young of Springhill and David Young of Ohio. She is also survived by several grandchildren.

Mr. Marvin Jackson Brannin

Mr. Marvin Jackson Brannin, 79, of Cross City passed away March 28, 2017.

Mr. Brannin was born May 15, 1937 in Cross City to the late A.J. and Artizel Brannin. After retiring in 1978 he moved back to the Cross City area from Maryland. He retired from the United States Navy, and worked as the Dixie County Veterans Service Officer for over 20 years. In his spare time Mr. Brannin enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and traveling, but above all he loved his family.

Mr. Brannin is survived by his wife of 61 years Ann Brannin, his sons Anthony (Susan) Brannin, Karl Brannin, Michael (Julie) Brannin, and Glenn (Theresa) Brannin, a daughter Sylvia Hodge, a brother Alan Brannin, a sister Mary Lee (Ron) Weimer, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and other family members. He was preceded in death by a son Sonny Brannin and a sister Margaret Dyals.

Funeral services for Mr. Brannin were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Mr. Mervin “Uncle Punk” Hines

Mr. Mervin “Uncle Punk” Hines, 84, a native of this area, Gilchrist County, went to meet Jesus on March 30th. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a cattleman and a member of the Gilchrist County Cattleman’s Assoc. and C.A.R.E. Program. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very generous and supportive of anyone who needed his help. He was a true cattleman and took great pride in his herd. He was preceeded in death by his wife Caroline Hines. He married Barbara Deen on June 11, 1983. Survived by wife Barbara Hines of High Springs; sons, Skip (Patty) Hines of Bell, Riley (Laura) Deen of Trenton; Ray Deen of Jacksonville, Bill (Terrie) Deen of Trenton and Wesley Deen. Daughters Cari (Chip) Turner, Ninety-Six, S.C. and Pam Campbell of Jackson, Mississippi; brothers, Murrel (Betty) Hines, Robert (Annette) Hines of High Springs; Sister, Margie Bartolotto of High Springs; 17 granchildren and 14 great-children.

Funeral Services were April 3rd, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Viewing was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Jay Scott Killgore

Mr. Jay Scott Killgore, born February 12, 1941 in Montclair, New Jersey, went to be with his Lord March 27, 2017 in Jacksonville. Jay was born to Mary Jane and James Neighbour Killgore, along with brothers Richard and Jimmy.

In his earlier years, he was in the US Navy for 4 years on the USS Franklin D Roosevelt. He then went on to attend College in Whitewater, Wisconsin, where he graduated with a BA in Education and a Masters in Reading. Jay was married to Alice Sullivan of Jacksonville for 51 years and they were blessed with 3 daughters, Cindy, Debbie and Jennifer. He also has 3 grandchildren, Mika, Ashley, Natalie and great grandson Jay. Jay worked for the School Board of Dixie County for his entire teaching career until he retired. He will be remembered by his students for the many wooden trophies, boxes and boats that he made with pride for his students. His family will remember him for his sweet spirit, loving advice and beautiful soul.

Mr. Murvin S. Langford

Mr. Murvin S. Langford, age 68, of Trenton, passed away at NFRMC in Gainesville on Friday, March 31, 2017. He was born on May 26, 1948 to Gruver and Bessie Langford in Ocala, and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. Mr. Langford proudly served his country as a US Marine. He was an EMT and was part of the Church of Christ faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his son, Jonathan Langford. He is survived by his wife, Harriett Langford of Trenton; his sons, Tim (Brittney) Langford of Kenley, NC and Randy (Debbie) Langford of Old Town; his daughter, Jeannine (John) Everidge of Prospect, NC; his sister, Marie Conelly of Palm Beach and eleven grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Langford were held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor David Jones officiating. Interment to follow at Center Hill Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Rebecca L. Phillips

Mrs. Rebecca L. Phillips, age 47, of Newberry, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties in Chiefland. She was born on November 12, 1969 in Pittsburgh, PA and had been a resident of Newberry most of her life. She spent some time living in Colorado Springs, CO and also in Bell. She was a Customer Service and Sales Manager, and was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Everette Phillips. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Claire Sankey of Newberry; her daughter Katlyn Sankey of Trenton; her sisters, Bonnie Norton of Bell, Laura Zebra-Burkhart of Pittsburgh, PA, Rhonda Williams of Rabun Gap, GA and Angel Sankey of Newberry; her brother, Raymond Zebra of Denver, CO; her 2 granddaughters, Savannah and Braylee Jennings and her father-in-law, Everette Phillips.

Mrs. Dorothy Margarette Roberts

Mrs. Dorothy Margarette Roberts, age 89, formerly of Bell, passed away at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. She was born to Marvin and Margarette Thomas on June 4, 1927 in Auburndale. Mrs. Roberts was an occupational therapist with NE Florida State Hospital and a was member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frederick S. Roberts and her brother, Marvin M. Thomas, Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Joe) Whitehead of Lake Butler; son, David T. (Jo) Roberts of Jacksonville; sister, Jacqueline Clyatt of Attapulgus, GA; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren

Funeral Services for Mrs. Roberts were held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Corbin officiating. Interment followed at Townsend Cemetery. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

