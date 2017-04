Share !



Misty Seager arrived at work at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, to find that the dead bolt on the back door was jammed. Then she realized that a back window of the Cracker Box Restaurant in Trenton had been shattered. When she entered the building she found that the cash register had been opened and the start-up cash for the restaurant had been stolen. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery.