Three Drug related arrests made in Northwest Trenton

Share !



On Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2017 the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple felony arrest warrants and a search warrant within the City Limits of Trenton following an undercover drug investigation, “Operation Ice Cream.” While the GCSO does not officially take over full time law enforcement responsibility in the City of Trenton until June 1, 2017, this investigation was part of Sheriff Robert “Bobby” Schultz’s ZERO TOLERANCE policy on drugs and drug dealers within Gilchrist County. Detectives believe that the location where the search warrant was executed, (which is in very close proximity to a church, city park and Trenton Middle/High School), represents one of the city’s larger distributors of illegal narcotics.

The search warrant, for a residence located in the North West area of the City of Trenton, was executed by GCSO, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Chiefland Police Department and the United States Marshals North Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, who all worked together to carry out “Operation Ice Cream.” The name of this investigation was chosen because this same home usually has several ice cream trucks or vans parked in the yard. It is alleged that Darvis Fisher is running an ice cream business from this location. It is rumored that he is also attempting to start a youth league football program. At the time the search warrants were served, the ice cream trucks were not on the property.

The search revealed crack cocaine, a large amount of cannabis, pills, currency and stolen property.

The following individuals who had warrants issued for their arrests so far during “Operation Ice Cream,” Durell Tywan Henry (D.O.B. 01/07/1989) of Trenton was arrested for Possession of Cocaine; Possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1000 ft of worship. The Bond was $225,000.

Raleigh Darvis Xavier Fisher (D.O.B. 05/29/1986) of Trenton was arrested for Possession of Cocaine; Possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1000 ft of worship. The Bond was $300,000.

Roman Aundrell Frazier II (D.O.B. 03/17/1994) of Trenton was arrested for Possession of Cocaine; Possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1000 ft of worship. The Bond was $225,000. Warrants and Bonds were issued by Gilchrist County Judge Sheree Lancaster.

Sheriff Schultz reiterated his position by stating “There is no place within the confines of Gilchrist County where GCSO will not go to find and arrest those who pollute our county and residents with illicit drugs. The safety of our children, our families, and our community remains the top priority of GCSO and we will work tirelessly to accomplish that mission every day.”

More arrests in this ongoing investigation are expected.