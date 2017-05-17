17th Law Day held at Hart Springs

Share !



Gilchrist and Levy Counties’ law enforcement officers enjoyed a wonderful fried mullet dinner on the banks of the Suwannee River on Friday, May 5.

This annual Gilchrist and Levy County event was attended by several judges in the Eighth Judicial Circuit as well as local elected officials from both counties.

Gilchrist County Judge Sheree Lancaster and her husband Howell’s river home at Hart Springs was the site for this event. Judge Lancaster welcomed those attending to her home and Levy County Judge James T. Browning was also on hand and reminded everyone that this was the seventeenth annual W.O. Beauchamp, Jr. Law Day. The late W.O. Beauchamp was a longtime Levy County Judge and a Circuit Court Judge who started the event as a way to honor those who worked in law enforcement on a local level.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz as well as Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum, along with County Court Judges Sheree Lancaster and James T. Browning, Assistant State Attorney Bill Cervone and Public Defender Stacy Scott were the sponsors of Law Day.

The perfectly fried fish were cooked by Brett Beauchamp, David Rogers, and Gary Sache, along with longtime event cook Billy Ray Sharp who made the super good hush puppies. The menu also included cheese grits, beans, slaw and cake for dessert.

Deen Lancaster, Gilchrist County School Board Member and Trip Lancaster, Mayor of Fanning Springs also assisted with preparations for this event again this year.

Law Day is held yearly to give hard working law enforcement officers of both counties a chance to just relax, enjoy a good meal on the river bank and fellowship with other officers.