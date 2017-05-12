$49,554.55 Raised through Relay for Life event

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie Counties joined forces to raise $49,554.55 for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Event held Friday evening, May 5.

The track at Trenton High School was a busy place as teams had their camp sites in place around the track. Although at times the wind blew quite strong, it did not seem to dampen anyone’s spirit. A community luminaria ceremony is being planned for June. Because of the wind, no candles could be lit at the Relay for Life.

Teams at the event were Team Z-Pac, Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Crossing Out Cancer!, New Beginning Baptist Church, CFEC Light of Hope, Bell High School, Ameris Bank, Palms Medical Group, Capital City Bank, Florida Virtual School, Gilchrist Courthouse and Friends, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, Drummond Community Bank, Trenton Middle/High Tigers, Partylite of Tri-County, Cross City Rehab, Best Drugs, and BES Pups.

The theme for the event was Cooking up a Cure and the best campsite went to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and Z Pac had the best Spirit Stick.