Anglers battled the weather to support THS football

Share !



The Trenton Quarterback Club held their annual fishing tournament out of Suwannee Marina on Saturday as weather conditions made the coastal and river waters a challenge to fish.

In the In-shore division: Ronnie Jackson and Jeff Land won first place and Ronnie Jackson also took the Big Redfish and biggest pot in the division. Damon Leggett and Tommy Parrish won second place honors with a nice redfish.

In the Fresh Water division: Matt Cummings and Wyatt Cummings won the first place prize and the biggest bass and the largest bag in the division. Mark Little and David Douglas won the second place honors in the division.

The Trenton Quarterback Club thanks all of their sponsors and anglers that made this event possible and successful for the THS football program.