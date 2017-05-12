Annual Torch Run comes through Trenton

Share !



By Chris Rogers

A group of correctional officers from Lancaster Correctional Institute, law enforcement officers from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, and some family members jogged into Trenton on Thursday morning carrying an Olympic Torch representing the state wide Special Olympics of Florida. These dedicated officers were involved in the Torch Run carrying the torch from Lancaster Correctional Institute to the Gilchrist County Courthouse.

The “Flame of Hope” will pass through all 67 counties in the Sunshine State as it makes its way to the Florida State Summer Games. The torch will have passed over 1,500 miles total. Throughout the journey of the Torch Run, funds are generated to support the Special Olympics of Florida by caring sponsorships.