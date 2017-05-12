Community Walk held in Trenton

Share !



Law enforcement officers of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and community leaders from the Northwest community of Trenton joined together to walk through the community inviting citizens to lunch at the Train Depot.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and Captain Sheryl Brown organized the event. Sheriff Bobby Schultz welcomed those gathered before the walk saying, “We are all a family here and we care about this county and this community.” He also thanked the City of Trenton for the use of the Trenton Depot.

Pastor Frank James said the opening prayer and Sister Wanda Mathis was the MC for the event.

The children from Jesus Way Church of Deliverance entertained at the event singing for the crowd.

The walk through the community began around 9:30 lead by a team of clergy and ministerial representatives and the Sheriff, Captain Sheryl Brown and a host of community members.

After everyone returned to the Trenton Depot they were served lunch and enjoyed a K9 demonstration by Deputy Alex Gatson and a song by Sister Jamea Copeland-Browdy. Several activities such as Bible Trivia, music and musical chairs were enjoyed by all, including several deputies who took to the floor dancing with some of the children.

A time of sharing information was held where the community had a chance to ask the law enforcement officers questions, make comments and suggestions.

Several information tents were set up at the depot to provide those attending with information. The Levy County Prevention Coalition, Inc. had a tent as well as Florida Gateway College, Meridian, Tri-County Community Resource Center, and Friday Night Done Right from the Dixie County Anti-Drug Coalition who set up a very popular photo booth.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said he would like to thank everyone who participated in the Trenton “Community Walk.” The event was coordinated by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office with Capt. Sheryl Brown and other community leaders in our combined efforts to foster better communication and relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve.