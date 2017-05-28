Longtime County Judge dies at age 71

Share !



Wednesday, May 17 was a sad day for many in Gilchrist County as they heard of the loss of longtime County Court Judge and native son, Ed Philman.

Judge Philman was born on May 29, 1945 to the late Johnnie and Synthie Philman on a farm in Bell, Florida.

Judge Philman served the citizens of Gilchrist County as their County Court Judge for 24 years before his retirement on December 31, 2012. Judge Philman went on to work as a Senior Judge and as a Civil Traffic Hearing Officer. His achievements were many during his lifetime. A few of his honors and achievements include the Gilchrist County Citizen of the Year 1989, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary District 6940 District Governor July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2013, US Army Infantry a Vietnam Combat Veteran, Tri-County Hospice Board at Hospice of Tri-Counties Meritorious Service Certificate, Former Vice President of Conference of County Court Judges, a Former Foster Parent, and a former Rotary Area Youth Exchange Coordinator assisting local and foreign students in travelling internationally.

Judge Philman also instituted the fifth grade Mock Trials in Gilchrist County. The Mock Trials have taught hundreds of local students how the judicial system actually works.

Current Gilchrist County Court Judge and longtime friend Judge Sheree H. Lancaster said, “Our hearts are all saddened by the passing of Judge Philman. He and Ted Burt hired me when I graduated from law school. He was my mentor and most of all, my friend. I owe much of my success as an attorney and as a judge to his thoughtful tutelage. As a young attorney, he took me to court, to depositions, and always encouraged me to further my career. I, along with the legal community, the Rotary community, and Gilchrist County citizens, will miss him.”

Longtime friend and fellow Trenton Rotarian Charlie Smith said on Friday, “Ed was a special person and loved Gilchrist County and especially Rotary and the Rotary message of honesty, goodwill and friendship between all people. We will all miss him very much.”

There will not be a public service for Judge Philman as he requested. It is suggested that money sent in lieu of flowers or in honor of his life be sent to Trenton Rotary for the benefit of the Rotary International Youth Exchange, a program which was important to Judge Philman. Donations may be made at Ameris Bank, mailed to Trenton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 52, Trenton FL 32693, or be made on the website TrentonFloridaRotary.Org.