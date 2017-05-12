May 11, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES,

REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

Administration of Medication- 5.15/D

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1, 2017

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Nancy Cassels

James Goff

K-Lee Hayes

Rama Reynolds

Gregory Sauls

Amanda Weeks

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Date this 1st day of May, 2017.

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins, Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish May 4 and 11, 2017b

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-DR-106

Division: DR

Shelley Vlasaty,

Petitioner

and

Peter Vlasaty, Sr.

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Peter Vlasaty, Sr.

106 Prospect Avenue

Middletown, NY 10940

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SHELLEY VLASATY, whose address is 1020 NE 14th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before May 31, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated April 24, 2017.

(SEAL)

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Published May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017b.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 15000079CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

VS.

TIMOTHY CRAWFORD. et al.

Defendant(s),

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CRAWFORD A/K/A TIMOTHY ALLEN CRAWFORD, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 37, OF HICKORY BLUFFS, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 99, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGEHTER WITH A 2000 REDMAN DW MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN#’S 11437123A/11437123B.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before 5/30/17/(30 days from Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 1st day of May, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By:/s/ L Guyton

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish May 4 and May 11, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 21-2016-CA-000049

COUNTRYPLACE MORTGAGE, LTD.

Plaintiff,

vs.

CODEY A MESA A/K/A

CODEY ALLEN MESA,

CASSIE D. MESA, AND

UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on March 14, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 22, HICKORY BLUFFS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 99 PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1995 PALM HARBOR MOBILE HOME, VIN(S) PH069738AFL AND PH069738BFL

and commonly known as: 8179 SE 2ND STREET RD, TRENTON, FL 32693; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on May 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By:/s/ L Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish May 4 and May 11, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO: 2017-CP-21

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FLORENCE LOUISE LEPORE Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FLORENCE LOUISE LEPORE, deceased, whose date of death was April 8, 2017 and whose social security number is xxx-xx-6948, is pending in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estates must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECENDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 4, 2017.

/s/ Damon C. Leggett

Damon Leggett

Personal Representative

/s/ Lindsey B. Lander

Lindsey B. Lander

Attorney For Personal Representative

Florida Bar No.: 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Published May 4 and May 11, 2017b

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, May 15, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. Department Head Reports

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Mr. Barney Bennette and

Mr. Bill Henderson, FDOT; County

Work Program Priorities

4:30 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County

Planner; SUP2017-04: A request

by John Michael Collins, NexTower

Development Group, LLC, agent for

Laura J. and Reginald M. Spears,

owners, for a special use permit to

allow a 199-foot telecommunications

tower located at 5089 W. County

Road 232 in an A-2 land use district

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish May 11, 2017b

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 15000077CAAXMX

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A,

AS TRUSTEE FOR

LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION

TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PATRICK E. WHITE A/K/A

PATRICK EUGENE WHITE;

et. al.,

Defendant(s).

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure (IN REM) dated March 17, 2017, entered in Civil Case No.: 15000077CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff, and PATRICK E. WHITE A/K/A PATRICK EUGENE WHITE;, is Defendant.

I will sell to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the south doors of the courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM, on the 22nd day of May, 2017, the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 11, BLOCK C, SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS, 2ND ADDITION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds. After 60 days, only the owner of record as of the date of the lis pendens may claim the surplus.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on May 8, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish May 11 and 18, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION REF NO. 17-000016CPAXMX

UCN: 212017CP000016CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JACK F. YOST,

Deceased.

____________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jack F. Yost, deceased, File No. 17-000016CPAXMX, UCN: 212017CP000016CPAXMX, whose date of death was February 9, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court, WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 11, 2017.

Personal Representative:

Robert J. Yost

4125 - 38th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Attorney for Personal Representative: James A. Byrne, Esquire

540 - 4th Street North

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

(727) 898-3273

FBN #302481

Published May 11 and 18, 2017b.

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PORTION OF A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS N.W. 43rd CT., LYING SOUTH OF GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD NUMBER 342, IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 08 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 1, 2017, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-15

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS N.W. 43RD CT., LYING SOUTH OF GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD NUMBER 342, IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 08 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHEREAS, Nina Sue Shepherd has petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as N.W. 43rd Ct., lying South of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has published a Notice of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior to public hearing as required by law; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived of access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic or public utilities; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners finds that the petitioner is the owner of the adjacent real property surrounding said roadway desired to be closed on the East, West, and South sides and upon reasonable belief the roadway intersects a public roadway on the North side which is owned by Gilchrist County, Florida, and known as Gilchrist County Road Number 342; and

WHEREAS, this Board has agreed that the road should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

1. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as N.W. 43rd Ct., lying south of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby granted.

2. The land consisting of N.W. 43rd Ct., lying south of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336.12, Florida Statutes.

3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of Gilchrist County has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in the roadway known as N.W. 43rd Ct., lying South of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made on the Official map or plat of Gilchrist County, Florida showing that this road has been vacated.

DULY RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

/s/ D. Ray Harrison, Jr.

Chair

ATTEST:

/s/ Todd Newton, Clerk to the Board

of County Commissioners Publish May 11, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY THURSDAY MAY 31st, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A CHECK PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CHECK, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE JUNE 5TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS

05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25

05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25

05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21

05-08-15-0360-0006-0090 NW 11 AVE 1.19

05-08-15-0360-0006-0150 NW 11 AVE 1.04

05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03

08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/

SW 79 AVE 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15

09-07-15-0077-0000-0670 OFF NW CR 138 1.01

09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138 1.04

09-07-15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0053-0010-0060 SE 80 LN SE 70 CT 0.22

14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4

15-08-16-0000-0001-0071 NE 64 AVE 5.42

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26

15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21

17-09-16-0522-0000-0110 SE 20 ST 0.32

17-09-16-0522-0000-0270 SE 42 TER 0.34

17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE 0.11

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80TH CT 0.11

18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12

19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2529 NW 29 TER 1.08

20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26 0.26

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 Ave 1.13

30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99

30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1

30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06

03-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04

Publish May 11, 18 and 25, 2017b

_________________________

Notice: 2016 Tangible Personal Property taxes became delinquent April 1, 2017 and are drawing interest at the rate of eighteen percent (18%) per year. Warrants will be issued directing the seizure and sale of the property if the delinquent taxes are not paid. The amounts shown include delinquent taxes, fees and interest through May 31, 2017. Taypayers wishing to pay their delinquent taxes must pay by cash, cashier’s check or money order.

The names of the delinquent Personal Property taxpayers and the cost of advertising are as follows:

===========================

1 001260-50 - 1,286.73

BAG OF ICE

626 N MAIN ST

TRENTON FL 32693

626 N MAIN

TRENTON

===========================

2 009020-00 - 175.64

THE UNIQUE CAFE

(CAROL ANNE STROUP)

1539 NW 65TH ST

BELL FL 32619-4345

203 NE 1ST ST

TRENTON

===========================

3 009750-00 - 1,052.68

DOUBERLY WILLIAM & DOROTHY

3749 SE 57TH CT

TRENTON FL 32693-4510

3749 SE 57 CT

TRENTON

===========================

4 010850-00 - 47.18

EDMONDS MACHINE & FAB LLC

9619 SW 10TH AVE

TRENTON FL 32693-5430

9619 SW 10

TRENTON

===========================

5 016960-50 - 827.70

JODH3 INC

DBA: BELL FEED AND FARM

1159 S PARIS ST

BELL FL 32619-2396

1159 S PARIS

BELL

===========================

6 016990-00 - 495.95

JOHNSON & SONS DUMPSTER AND

CRANE SERVICE

PO BOX 367

NEWBERRY FL 32669

8479 SE SR 26

8479 SE SR 26

===========================

7 018500-25 - 726.35

JOSEPH DANIEL HART

5179 NW 57TH PLACE

BELL FL 32619-3925

5179 NW 57TH

BELL

===========================

8 021030-00 - 495.95

LANGFORD JOEY D II

DBA: 23 FARMS LLC

8380 SE 110TH ST

NEWBERRY FL 32669-7406

===========================

9 026000-00 - 1,933.56

MISTY FARMS

RODNEY TOMPKINS

4929 SE COUNTY ROAD 232

TRENTON FL 32693-5027

5209 SE CR 232/E OF 47

TRENTON, FL 32693

===========================

10 027430-50 - 2,383.27

NAVIDE CORP

DBA: DISCOUNT FOOD MART

7680 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS FL 32693

7680 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS

===========================

11 031170-00 - 335.43

QUALITY CLEANERS

685 NW 231ST WAY

NEWBERRY FL 32669-1921

508 E WADE

TRENTON

===========================

12 033450-00 - 404.54

RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN AKTER

DBA: ROCK BLUFF GENERAL STORE

6519 NW CR 340

BELL FL 32619

6519 NW CR 340

BELL

===========================

13 034850-00 - 450.24

SANCHEZ CUSTOM SERVICES INC

6259 SW CR 232

TRENTON FL 32693-6337

FANNING SPRINGS

===========================

14 043300-11 - 736.48

MAWLA MD GOLAM &

SHAMSUN NAHAR & JUICY CORP

DBA: SUNCO

7560 N US HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS FL 32693-9546

7560 HWY 19

FANNING SPRINGS, FL

===========================

15 044850-00 - 486.70

WILKS JERRY

PO BOX 693

TRENTON FL 32693-0693

1209 SW 9TH

TRENTON