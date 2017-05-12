May 11, 2017 Legals

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES,
REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES
Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:
POLICY
Administration of Medication- 5.15/D
Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.
The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.
This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.
Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..
A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.
All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.
/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent
And Secretary of the Board
__________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:
On Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:
Nancy Cassels
James Goff
K-Lee Hayes
Rama Reynolds
Gregory Sauls
Amanda Weeks
consisting of personal and household items.
This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.
Date this 1st day of May, 2017.
Bell Mini Storage
Scott Akins, Owner
PO Box 267
Bell, Florida 32619
Telephone: (352) 463-0457
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 21-2017-DR-106
Division: DR
Shelley Vlasaty,
Petitioner
and
Peter Vlasaty, Sr.
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)
TO: Peter Vlasaty, Sr.
106 Prospect Avenue
Middletown, NY 10940
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SHELLEY VLASATY, whose address is 1020 NE 14th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before May 31, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated April 24, 2017.
(SEAL)
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Kendra Cathey
Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 15000079CAAXMX
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff,
VS.
TIMOTHY CRAWFORD. et al.
Defendant(s),
_____________________________/
NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CRAWFORD A/K/A TIMOTHY ALLEN CRAWFORD, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 37, OF HICKORY BLUFFS, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 99, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGEHTER WITH A 2000 REDMAN DW MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN#’S 11437123A/11437123B.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before 5/30/17/(30 days from Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 1st day of May, 2017.
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)
By:/s/ L Guyton
DEPUTY CLERK
IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. 21-2016-CA-000049
COUNTRYPLACE MORTGAGE, LTD.
Plaintiff,
vs.
CODEY A MESA A/K/A
CODEY ALLEN MESA,
CASSIE D. MESA, AND
UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,
Defendants.
_____________________________/
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on March 14, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:
LOT 22, HICKORY BLUFFS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 99 PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1995 PALM HARBOR MOBILE HOME, VIN(S) PH069738AFL AND PH069738BFL
and commonly known as: 8179 SE 2ND STREET RD, TRENTON, FL 32693; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on May 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.
Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Todd Newton
(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)
By:/s/ L Guyton
Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 2017-CP-21
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FLORENCE LOUISE LEPORE Deceased.
___________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FLORENCE LOUISE LEPORE, deceased, whose date of death was April 8, 2017 and whose social security number is xxx-xx-6948, is pending in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estates must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECENDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 4, 2017.
/s/ Damon C. Leggett
Damon Leggett
Personal Representative
/s/ Lindsey B. Lander
Lindsey B. Lander
Attorney For Personal Representative
Florida Bar No.: 144339
330 SW 1st Ave
Trenton, FL 32693
352-463-1025
llanderlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE OF MEETING
Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, May 15, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)
2. Prayer/Flag
3. Agenda Changes
4. Consent Agenda
5. Public Participation
6. Constitutional Officers
7. Department Head Reports
8. County Administrator
9. Attorney Report
10. Clerk Report
11. Time Certain Schedule
4:15 p.m. Mr. Barney Bennette and
Mr. Bill Henderson, FDOT; County
Work Program Priorities
4:30 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County
Planner; SUP2017-04: A request
by John Michael Collins, NexTower
Development Group, LLC, agent for
Laura J. and Reginald M. Spears,
owners, for a special use permit to
allow a 199-foot telecommunications
tower located at 5089 W. County
Road 232 in an A-2 land use district
12. Commissioner Reports
13. Old Business
14. New Business
15. Public Participation
16. Adjourn
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,
CLERK OF COURT
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 15000077CAAXMX
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A,
AS TRUSTEE FOR
LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION
TRUST,
Plaintiff,
vs.
PATRICK E. WHITE A/K/A
PATRICK EUGENE WHITE;
et. al.,
Defendant(s).
_____________________________/
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure (IN REM) dated March 17, 2017, entered in Civil Case No.: 15000077CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff, and PATRICK E. WHITE A/K/A PATRICK EUGENE WHITE;, is Defendant.
I will sell to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the south doors of the courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM, on the 22nd day of May, 2017, the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK C, SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS, 2ND ADDITION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds. After 60 days, only the owner of record as of the date of the lis pendens may claim the surplus.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on May 8, 2017.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Clerk of Court Seal)
By:/s/ Lanie Guyton
Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION REF NO. 17-000016CPAXMX
UCN: 212017CP000016CPAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JACK F. YOST,
Deceased.
____________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Jack F. Yost, deceased, File No. 17-000016CPAXMX, UCN: 212017CP000016CPAXMX, whose date of death was February 9, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court, WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 11, 2017.
Personal Representative:
Robert J. Yost
4125 - 38th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Attorney for Personal Representative: James A. Byrne, Esquire
540 - 4th Street North
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
(727) 898-3273
FBN #302481
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PORTION OF A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS N.W. 43rd CT., LYING SOUTH OF GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD NUMBER 342, IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 08 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 1, 2017, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:
RESOLUTION NO. 2017-15
A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS N.W. 43RD CT., LYING SOUTH OF GILCHRIST COUNTY ROAD NUMBER 342, IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 08 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
WHEREAS, Nina Sue Shepherd has petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as N.W. 43rd Ct., lying South of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has published a Notice of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior to public hearing as required by law; and
WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived of access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic or public utilities; and
WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners finds that the petitioner is the owner of the adjacent real property surrounding said roadway desired to be closed on the East, West, and South sides and upon reasonable belief the roadway intersects a public roadway on the North side which is owned by Gilchrist County, Florida, and known as Gilchrist County Road Number 342; and
WHEREAS, this Board has agreed that the road should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:
1. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as N.W. 43rd Ct., lying south of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby granted.
2. The land consisting of N.W. 43rd Ct., lying south of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336.12, Florida Statutes.
3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of Gilchrist County has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in the roadway known as N.W. 43rd Ct., lying South of Gilchrist County Road Number 342, in Section 35, Township 08 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made on the Official map or plat of Gilchrist County, Florida showing that this road has been vacated.
DULY RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2017.
BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
/s/ D. Ray Harrison, Jr.
Chair
ATTEST:
/s/ Todd Newton, Clerk to the Board
NOTICE
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY THURSDAY MAY 31st, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.
PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:
SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”
ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A CHECK PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)
SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CHECK, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY.
IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.
BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE JUNE 5TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS
05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25
05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25
05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21
05-08-15-0360-0006-0090 NW 11 AVE 1.19
05-08-15-0360-0006-0150 NW 11 AVE 1.04
05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03
08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15
08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/
SW 79 AVE 0.15
08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15
08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3
08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15
09-07-15-0077-0000-0670 OFF NW CR 138 1.01
09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02
09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33
09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138 1.04
09-07-15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138 1.02
09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02
11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48
11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48
11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24
14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24
14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24
14-10-16-0053-0010-0060 SE 80 LN SE 70 CT 0.22
14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24
14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24
14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4
15-08-16-0000-0001-0071 NE 64 AVE 5.42
15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26
15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21
17-09-16-0522-0000-0110 SE 20 ST 0.32
17-09-16-0522-0000-0270 SE 42 TER 0.34
17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE 0.11
18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25
18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22
18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80TH CT 0.11
18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12
18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12
19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2529 NW 29 TER 1.08
20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26 0.26
27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails
27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails
27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 Ave 1.13
30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99
30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1
30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06
03-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04
Notice: 2016 Tangible Personal Property taxes became delinquent April 1, 2017 and are drawing interest at the rate of eighteen percent (18%) per year. Warrants will be issued directing the seizure and sale of the property if the delinquent taxes are not paid. The amounts shown include delinquent taxes, fees and interest through May 31, 2017. Taypayers wishing to pay their delinquent taxes must pay by cash, cashier’s check or money order.
The names of the delinquent Personal Property taxpayers and the cost of advertising are as follows:
===========================
1 001260-50 - 1,286.73
BAG OF ICE
626 N MAIN ST
TRENTON FL 32693
626 N MAIN
TRENTON
===========================
2 009020-00 - 175.64
THE UNIQUE CAFE
(CAROL ANNE STROUP)
1539 NW 65TH ST
BELL FL 32619-4345
203 NE 1ST ST
TRENTON
===========================
3 009750-00 - 1,052.68
DOUBERLY WILLIAM & DOROTHY
3749 SE 57TH CT
TRENTON FL 32693-4510
3749 SE 57 CT
TRENTON
===========================
4 010850-00 - 47.18
EDMONDS MACHINE & FAB LLC
9619 SW 10TH AVE
TRENTON FL 32693-5430
9619 SW 10
TRENTON
===========================
5 016960-50 - 827.70
JODH3 INC
DBA: BELL FEED AND FARM
1159 S PARIS ST
BELL FL 32619-2396
1159 S PARIS
BELL
===========================
6 016990-00 - 495.95
JOHNSON & SONS DUMPSTER AND
CRANE SERVICE
PO BOX 367
NEWBERRY FL 32669
8479 SE SR 26
8479 SE SR 26
===========================
7 018500-25 - 726.35
JOSEPH DANIEL HART
5179 NW 57TH PLACE
BELL FL 32619-3925
5179 NW 57TH
BELL
===========================
8 021030-00 - 495.95
LANGFORD JOEY D II
DBA: 23 FARMS LLC
8380 SE 110TH ST
NEWBERRY FL 32669-7406
===========================
9 026000-00 - 1,933.56
MISTY FARMS
RODNEY TOMPKINS
4929 SE COUNTY ROAD 232
TRENTON FL 32693-5027
5209 SE CR 232/E OF 47
TRENTON, FL 32693
===========================
10 027430-50 - 2,383.27
NAVIDE CORP
DBA: DISCOUNT FOOD MART
7680 N US HWY 19
FANNING SPRINGS FL 32693
7680 N US HWY 19
FANNING SPRINGS
===========================
11 031170-00 - 335.43
QUALITY CLEANERS
685 NW 231ST WAY
NEWBERRY FL 32669-1921
508 E WADE
TRENTON
===========================
12 033450-00 - 404.54
RASHID MAMUNUR & RAWSAN AKTER
DBA: ROCK BLUFF GENERAL STORE
6519 NW CR 340
BELL FL 32619
6519 NW CR 340
BELL
===========================
13 034850-00 - 450.24
SANCHEZ CUSTOM SERVICES INC
6259 SW CR 232
TRENTON FL 32693-6337
FANNING SPRINGS
===========================
14 043300-11 - 736.48
MAWLA MD GOLAM &
SHAMSUN NAHAR & JUICY CORP
DBA: SUNCO
7560 N US HWY 19
FANNING SPRINGS FL 32693-9546
7560 HWY 19
FANNING SPRINGS, FL
===========================
15 044850-00 - 486.70
WILKS JERRY
PO BOX 693
TRENTON FL 32693-0693
1209 SW 9TH
TRENTON