May 11, 2017 Obituaries

Mr. Henry John Britten

Mr. Henry John Britten, 91, of Trenton, passed away on May 4, 2017 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, an avid square and line dancer, a handyman and builder of many things. He was a wonderful mentor and teacher to many, a good friend and all around fun guy. His smile and caring nature along with his goofy jokes will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

He was born March 28, 1926 to Henry Edward and Annie Langham Britten in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He left school to join the Army, after the war he worked at the shipyard in Collingwood, Ontario Canada and married his first wife of 50 years and in 1963 he left Canada to move to Hollywood. He worked for Eastern Airlines until he retired in 1983 when he moved to Bronson. He became involved in several square dance clubs including the Square Wheels camping club. He taught line and square dancing where he met his wife Mary. They married in 2003 and moved to Trenton.

Henry is survived by his wife Mary and children, Robert, Elaine (Frank) Ware, Denise (Joe) Cross; two step-children, Erin and Evan McQuiston; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and sister Mary in Canada.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.

Mr. Charles B. “Barney” Hendricks

Mr. Charles B. “Barney” Hendricks passed away peacefully on May 2, 2017, at Chiefland Haven Hospice. Charles was born on February 20, 1926, in Indianapolis, IN and was the son of William and Mary Hendricks. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army for WWII on February 1, 1944. On April 10, 1945, on a reconnaissance mission, totally disregarding his personal safety, Charles continued to fire until the enemy ceased fire. Charles saved the lives of 9 men that day, but he was critically wounded and became a POW for a limited time. After 10 hospitals, 13 operations, and 3 years, Mr. Hendricks received an Honorable Discharge on July 23, 1948, from Percy Jones Annex Hospital at Fort Custer, MI. Charles received the Purple Heart with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, a Bronze Star Medal, a Victory Medal WWII, an American Campaign Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, and a European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars. Charles was a true salesman at heart, especially in land development. He developed Cordray-Sweetwater Lakes in Brown County, IN. Real estate and land development called Charles and his wife, Patricia Hendricks, to Anna Maria where they opened Hendricks Real Estate, which flourished and expanded to the Tri-County area until their retirement.

Charles is survived by his only remaining child, Rebecca S. (Andy) Zoll, of Bellville, OH; daughter-n-laws Lucy Hendricks of Trenton, Marilyn Feltner of Boggstown, IN, and a sister Mary Riggs of Indianapolis, IN. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his dog Punkin II. Charles was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Hendricks; his wife Patricia Leone Hendricks; daughters, Donna Hood and Candace Young; son Danny Lee Hendricks; brother William Hendricks; sister Margaret Hendricks and lifelong friends Chuck and Margaret Smith, and his dog Punkin I.

Private services were held Sunday, May 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. for the family and close friends.

Mr. Brooks Middleton Holloway

Mr. Brooks Middleton Holloway, 78, long-time resident of Williston, passed away on May 2, 2017 at North Florida Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Brooks was born March 25, 1939 in Milton. He was a very intelligent man who put his all into all facets of life. For many years he was an avid golfer, having made many good friends while enjoying the sport. He loved reading and always had a collection of books by his favorite authors close by. Brooks was an expert woodworker. He created several items of furniture for friends and also designed and constructed a gorgeous gazebo and pergola, along with an outdoor kitchen on the pool deck in his and Linda’s backyard. Many happy hours were spent there through the years hosting pool parties and special occasions for friends. His most recent hobby was the purchase of their motorhome where he and Linda took many road trips, most usually not too far from home, as they preferred. Brooks and his family moved during his childhood to Tallahassee where he was educated at Seley Elementary, Leon High School, and Chipola College, Marianna.

Brooks served his country honorably in the U. S. Army, stationed on a nuclear base in Long Island, New York. A few years before his employment in city government, he became an entrepreneur, purchasing a chain of drug stores. In the mid-seventies he was hired as purchasing agent for the City of Chattahoochee. He remained there until a friend told him of a vacancy in Williston. He applied and was hired in 1996 as Superintendent of Utilities for the city. Within six months, he was promoted to City Manager, serving as Williston’s first City Manager for eight and one-half years. He was also the airport manager and took great pride in having assisted in its growth over time. He officially retired as City Manager in 2004 and enjoyed home life for two years when he was approached by several citizens who asked him to consider running for a city council seat. He successfully ran and served two terms on the Williston City Council, his last term ending in 2014. Last, but certainly not least, Brooks was a man of God. Exhibiting strong faith in the face of adversity, he was able to encourage others along life’s way with encouragement and support. Wherever he lived, he was always active in church. He served in many capacities over the years, such as, deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher, and youth counselor on Ridge Crest summer trips. One of his greatest contributions to the Lord and his church was his participation in choirs with his deep, rich bass voice. He loved singing the Lord’s music and he and Linda were often asked to join singing groups where he sang bass, she sang alto and played piano. This brought much enjoyment to them.

My wonderful Brooks and I shared an extraordinary love story for over twenty years and I am forever blessed to have been in his life. He was every wife’s dream husband. I will rejoin him when God comes or calls for me.

Brooks was preceded in death by his parents John B. and Ina Holloway, as well as two brothers, Judd and Paul.

Brooks is survived by the love of his life, Linda York Holloway of Williston; two daughters, Melissa (Bert) Register, of Greensboro; and Michelle Sparks (David) Raymond, of Tallahassee; and one precious grandson, Sean Barrett Raymond of Tallahassee; a brother, John (McGlade) Holloway, of Jacksonville; and sister, Lucy (George) Cramner, of Havana. He is also survived by numerous other relatives, including Marcus Holloway and special cousins Mary Brown and Jerry Leonard.

The service for Brooks was held Friday, May 5, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., EST, at Williston First Baptist Church, 339 E. Noble Avenue, Williston. Visitation with the family began at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., EST, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Chattahoochee.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to The Gideon’s International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, in memory of Brooks M. Holloway.

Mr. Donald Dee Jones

Mr. Donald Dee Jones, born January 8, 1935 and passed away April 12, 2017 at the age of 82. Mr. Jones was born in Wimauma to Alton N. and Annie L. Jones.

His career led him to serve in the United States Army, NASA, land clearing, landscaping then 18 years with the Seminole County School Board where he was a locksmith. He retired in 1997 and moved to Bell.

Donald is survived by his brother and sister of Sun City; 3 children, Donna L. Jones and Jeffery A. Jones of Bell and Bryan L. Jones of Renville, MN and grandson, Heath A. Jones in the U. S. Navy.

Mr. David Wayne Pearson

Mr. David Wayne Pearson, 57, of Cedar Key, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 as a result of an automobile accident.

Mr. Pearson was born in Miami on September 14, 1959. He moved to Cedar Key from Richmond, Virginia 4 years ago and was the owner/operator of Custom Home Systems.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold B. Pearson and brother, Joseph B. Pearson. He is survived by his mother, Gail D. Pearson of Cedar Key and brother, Thomas Alan Pearson of West Covina, California.

A funeral service was held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church, Chiefland, with Rev. Jamie Brock officiating. Interment followed at Chiefland Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Mae Williams

Mrs. Mae Williams, age 77, of the Forest Grove Community came into the presence of her Savior on the morning of May 6, 2017. She was a devoted member of Forest Grove Baptist Church, loved her family, loved her yard and her flowers.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob Williams; her children and daughter-in-law Tamara Spear and Kent and Amy Williams. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bryce, Dylan and Amanda.

Family and friends met May 8, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. for a graveside service at Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua which was officiated by Rev. Dennis Tavor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Forest Grove Baptist Church, General Budget, NW 94th Avenue, Alachua, FL 32615 or the Central Florida Alzheimer’s Association, on line at alz.org or 2727 NW 43rd St., Suite 5B, Gainesville, FL 32606.

