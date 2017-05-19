May 18, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 21-2017-DR-106 Division: DR Shelley Vlasaty, Petitioner and Peter Vlasaty, Sr. Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Peter Vlasaty, Sr. 106 Prospect Avenue Middletown, NY 10940 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SHELLEY VLASATY, whose address is 1020 NE 14th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before May 31, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated April 24, 2017. (SEAL) CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: Kendra Cathey Deputy Clerk Published May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017b. ______________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 15000077CAAXMX U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A, AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff, vs. PATRICK E. WHITE A/K/A PATRICK EUGENE WHITE; et. al., Defendant(s). _____________________________/ NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure (IN REM) dated March 17, 2017, entered in Civil Case No.: 15000077CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff, and PATRICK E. WHITE A/K/A PATRICK EUGENE WHITE;, is Defendant. I will sell to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the south doors of the courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM, on the 22nd day of May, 2017, the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 11, BLOCK C, SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS, 2ND ADDITION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds. After 60 days, only the owner of record as of the date of the lis pendens may claim the surplus. WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on May 8, 2017. Todd Newton Clerk of the Circuit Court (Clerk of Court Seal) By:/s/ Lanie Guyton Deputy Clerk Publish May 11 and 18, 2017b. _____________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION REF NO. 17-000016CPAXMX UCN: 212017CP000016CPAXMX IN RE: ESTATE OF JACK F. YOST, Deceased. ____________________/ NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Jack F. Yost, deceased, File No. 17-000016CPAXMX, UCN: 212017CP000016CPAXMX, whose date of death was February 9, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court, WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is May 11, 2017. Personal Representative: Robert J. Yost 4125 - 38th Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Attorney for Personal Representative: James A. Byrne, Esquire 540 - 4th Street North St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 (727) 898-3273 FBN #302481 Published May 11 and 18, 2017b. ________________ NOTICE THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY THURSDAY MAY 31st, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M. PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE: SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.” ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A CHECK PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CHECK, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY. IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE. BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE JUNE 5TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE. TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS 05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25 05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25 05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21 05-08-15-0360-0006-0090 NW 11 AVE 1.19 05-08-15-0360-0006-0150 NW 11 AVE 1.04 05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03 08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15 08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/ SW 79 AVE 0.15 08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15 08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3 08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15 09-07-15-0077-0000-0670 OFF NW CR 138 1.01 09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02 09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33 09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138 1.04 09-07-15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138 1.02 09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02 11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48 11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48 11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24 14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24 14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24 14-10-16-0053-0010-0060 SE 80 LN SE 70 CT 0.22 14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24 14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24 14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4 15-08-16-0000-0001-0071 NE 64 AVE 5.42 15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26 15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21 17-09-16-0522-0000-0110 SE 20 ST 0.32 17-09-16-0522-0000-0270 SE 42 TER 0.34 17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE 0.11 18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25 18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22 18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80TH CT 0.11 18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12 18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12 19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2529 NW 29 TER 1.08 20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26 0.26 27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails 27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails 27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 Ave 1.13 30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99 30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1 30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06 03-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04 Publish May 11, 18 and 25, 2017b _________________________ LEGAL NOTICE The Gilchrist County School Board will be accepting bids for: Custodial Services for all four campuses to include carpets and tile flooring; Cleaning Supplies for all four campuses; Paper Products for all four campuses; and Power-Washing for all four campuses. Bids must be received by 2:00 P.M., May 25th, 2017 at the School Board Office located at 310 N.W. 11 Ave., Trenton, FL 32693. Bid packets are available from the Operations Department located at 1699 U.S. Hwy 129 South, Bell, FL 32619. For more information please call (352) 463-3230. Publish May 11 and 18, 2017b ______________________ NOTICE OF MEETING The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions. Public participation is welcome Published May 18, 2017b. ______________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 2017-28-CA GEORGE NYMAN, 1849 Hartford Path The Villages, Florida 32162; SHARON NYMAN, 1849 Hartford Path The Villages, Florida 32162 Plaintiffs, vs. W.L.B. INC., a dissolved Florida corporation, whose last know address was 1517 North Young Blvd., Chiefland, Florida 32626; L C N, INC., a dissolved Florida corporation, whose last known address was 1206 North Young Blvd, Chiefland, Florida, 32626; and their administrators, grantees, trustees, assigns, or successors in right, title, or interest to the hereinafter described property and any and all persons claiming by or through them or any of them; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants, claiming to have any right, title, or interest in and to the lands hereinafter described; Defendants. ______________________/ AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION TO: W.L.B. INC., a dissolved Florida corporation, L C N, INC., a dissolved Florida corporation. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to (a) to dissolve W.L.B INC. (“WLB”) and appoint a receiver or custodian pursuant to Section 607.1432, Florida Statutes, and authorizing the receiver to grant an easement over WLB’s property to the Plaintiff, (b) to dissolve L C N, INC. (“LCN”) and appoint a receiver or custodian pursuant to Section 607.1432, Florida Statutes, and authorizing the receiver to grant an easement over LCN’s property to the Plaintiff, (c) for a prescriptive easement over WLB’s property and LCN’s property, (d) for an implied grant of way of necessity over and through LCN’s property and WLB’s property pursuant to Section 704.01(1), Florida Statutes, and common law, and (e) as an alternative for a statutory way of necessity over and through LCN’s property and WLB’s property pursuant to Section 704.01(2), Florida Statutes; on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida: The following described property (the “WLB Property”) owned by W.L.B. INC.: The East 50 feet of the south 500 feet of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; and The East 50 feet of the north 820 feet of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; And Also: The following described property (the “LCN property”) owned by L C N, INC.: The East 66 feet of the following described property lying South of County Road 344 (a County maintained road): Commence at the Southeast corner of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, and run on the East line of said Section 30, North 00 degrees 07 minutes 14 seconds West, 500.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence run South 89 degrees 47 minutes 56 seconds West. 2638.32 feet, thence run North 00 degrees 15 minutes 56 seconds West, 2162.01 feet to the South R/W line of County Road No. C-344; thence run on said R/W line North 89 degrees 39 minutes 48 seconds East, 2637.94 feet to the aforesaid East line of Section 30; thence run on said East line, South 00 degrees 22 minutes 21 seconds East, 1332.66 feet; thence continue on said East line, South 00 degrees 07 minutes 14 seconds East, 835.60 feet to the Point of the Beginning. has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Davis, Schnitker, Reeves & Browning, P.A., c/o Clay A. Schnitker, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Drawer 652, Madison, Florida 32341, on or before June 22, 2017 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated May 10, 2017. TODD NEWTON CLERK OF COURT (Clerk of Circuit Court Seal) By: Lanie Guyton Deputy Clerk Publish May 18, 25 and June 1 and 8, 2017b _____________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-0003 CAPITAL CITY BANK, a Florida banking Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. CHRISTOPHER M. CASTOR and KRISTINA D. CASTOR, husband and wife; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, a political subdivison of the State of Florida, Defendants. _____________________________/ NOTICE OF SALE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I, TODD NEWTON, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause, will sell at public sale the following described property situate in GILCHRIST County, Florida, to wit: LOT 5, BLOCK 9 ORIGINAL SURVEY OF TRENTON, as per plat recorded in Old Plat Book “A”, page 1 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Together with a strip of vacated alley, 10 feet by 200 feet, as described in Official Records Book 98, page 615 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause and will be held on the Courthouse steps of the GILCHRIST County Courthouse in Trenton, Florida, on the 26th day of June, 2017, commencing at the hour of 11:00 A.M. All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice. DATED this 15th day of May, 2017. TODD NEWTON Clerk of the Court (Clerk of Circuit Court Seal) By:/s/ L. Guyton Deputy Clerk Publish May 18 and 25, 2017b. _____________ IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT , IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2015-CA-70 ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, LLC, Plaintiff, v. GARY L. JUNKIN, et. al., Defendants. _____________________________/ NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final judgment of Foreclosure Against Deborah Junkin dated February 23, 2017, Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure as to Gary L. Junkin dated February 23, 2017, and Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated April 26, 2017 entered in Case No. 2015-CA-70 of the Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Asset Management Holdings, LLC is the Plaintiff and Gary L. Junkin; Deborah Junkin are the Defendants. Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on July 10, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: Lot Fifty (50) of “the Lakes” Together with an undivided interest in common Lots “A” and “B” According to the Plat thereof Recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 55, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Together with a 1984 Cata Mobile Home ID 4411A, 4411B, Title No. 40175365, 40175366. Also known as: 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32792. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I CERTIFY that a copy of this Notice of Foreclosure Sale was mailed to Defendant, Deborah Junkin, 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Barbara A. Cusumano, Esq., Attorney for Gary L. Junkin via designated email address barbaradebtlaw@gmail.com this 4th day of May, 2017. Respectfully submitted, By: /s/ Barbara J. Leach Barbara J. Leach, Esq. Barbara Leach Law, PL Florida Bar No. 0047513 1516 E. Hillcrest Street Suite 309 Orlando, Florida 32803 Tel. (407) 672.1252 Fax (407) 536.4986 Primary E-Mail: barbara @bleachlaw.com Secondary E-Mail: marisela@bleachlaw.com stephanie@bleachlaw.com Attorney for Plaintiff Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352)337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the schedule appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-9770 via Florida Relay Service. Publish May 18 and 25, 2017b. _____________ NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS FOR THE 2017-2018 SCHOOL YEAR Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new instructional materials for use in the Gilchrist County School district after a public hearing, as follows: Copies of the proposed instructional materials are available by visiting the Gilchrist County School District website or by contacting the District at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. The purpose of adopting new instructional materials is to bring the instructional materials up to date This revision and adoption of new instructional materials will not have any adverse economic impact on any person. A public hearing will be held on the proposed new instructional materials at 4:20 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693. All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented. /s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent And Secretary of the Board Publish May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017b ______________________ PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF TRENTON COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, May 22, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Board of Adjustment Meeting and Regular Commission Meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows: A. Call to Order B. Adoption of Agenda C. Unscheduled Guests D. Consent Items 1. Minutes—April 24, 2017, CRA Meeting E. Discussion Items 1. Downtown Parking 2. NE 2nd Street Update 3. Community Center Upgrade F. Tabled Items 1. SE Park Playground Equipment G. Public Comments H. Adjourn Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson City Manager Publish May 18, 2017b ______________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File Number 21-2017-CP-000023 IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN W. OWENS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of JOHN W. OWENS, Deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2017, File Number 21-2017-CP-000023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is May 18, 2017. /by/ Jared W. Owens Personal Representative 13438 NW CR45 High Springs, FL 32643 Attorney for Personal Representative: Gregory V. Beauchamp Florida Bar No. 178770 Post Office Box 1129 Chiefland, Florida 32644 (352) 493-1458 Published May 18 and 25, 2017b. ________________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 21-2017-CP-00005 IN RE: ESTATE OF ELNORA E. MILLER, Deceased. _____________________/ NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of ELNORA E. MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was January 1, 2017, File Number 21-2017-CP-00005, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is May 18, 2017. Personal Representative: /s/ Mary Louise Britten Mary Louise Britten 2895 NW 174th Street Trenton, Florida 32693 Attorney for Personal Representative: THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ. Attorney at Law By: /s/ Theodore M. Burt THEODORE M. BURT Florida Bar Number 172404 403 East Wade Street Post Office Box 308 Trenton, Florida 32693 (352) 463-2348 Email: Burt@svic.net Publish May 18 and 25, 2017b ________________ PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF TRENTON REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, May 22, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Board of Adjustment meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida Items included on the agenda are as follows: A. Call to Order B. Adoption of Agenda C. Scheduled Guests 1. Public Safety Director Interviews a. Paul Anderson b. David Reeves c. Matthew Rexroat D. Unscheduled Items E. Consent Items 1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, May 8, 2017 F. Action Items 1. Resolution 2017-06 - Adopt and Implement Performance Measures 2. USDA Loan/RD Grant Water Main Replacement a. Resolution 2017-07 - Legal Services Agreement G. Discussion Items H. City Attorney Report I. City Manager Report J. Board Member Requests K. Public Comments L. Adjourn Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson City Manager Publish May 18, 2017b