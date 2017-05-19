May 18, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Constance P. “Connie” Brennan

Mrs. Constance P. “Connie” Brennan, 73, of Old Town, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Mrs. Brennan was born November 2, 1943 to the late Albert and Helen Iannacchione in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1985. She worked for over 30 years at Bett’s Big T and ABC Pizza in Chiefland. Mrs. Brennan was of the Baptist faith and will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Brennan is survived by her husband of 42 years George Brennan; her sons, Darrell Reynolds and Chucky (Terry) Reynolds; step-son, Craig (Debbie) Brennan; her daughters, Tina (Brian) Blackford and Georgia (Tim) Nordstrom; step-daughters, Donna Hurrley and Deanna Rojas; 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by a step-son Thomas Brennan.

Funeral services for Mrs. Brennan were held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Lindsey and Bro. Cecil Hysmith officiating. Interment followed in Keen Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland, Florida.

_____________

Mrs. Jennie Cora Doucette

Mrs. Jennie Cora Doucette, 93, of High Springs, passed away May 9, 2017. She was born August 27, 1923, in Springvale, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Howard T. Doucette.

She is survived by her children Betty Lou Haney, Edwin J. Holiday, Steven F. Holiday, and Clyde Holiday.

Viewing was held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 14105 NW 298th Street, High Springs on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral Service was at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to: Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.

Arrangements were under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs.

_____________

Mrs. Florence “Kitty” Kelly Lepore

Mrs. Florence Louise Kelly Lepore of Trenton passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Haven Hospice Tri-Counties Care Center in Chiefland.

Mrs. Lepore was born on July 19, 1933 to Lowell and Helen Crosby Kelly.

Educated in music, she became known as the world’s greatest female drummer and performed under the professional name of “Kitty Kelly and Her Escorts.” She toured the United States for 20 years establishing a wonderful name.

In 1957, she appeared on the TV show What’s My Line and in 1960 was a Miss Miami finalist. In 1963, she was Air Show Queen in St. Petersburg.

She retired to Trenton after 31 years in Miami. While in Miami she also worked in real estate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lepore.

Kitty will be missed by her family from Nevada, California, Oregon and friends in Florida and Maryland.

_____________

Mr. John Rowland Luke

Mr. John Rowland Luke, 58, of Old Town passed away May 10, 2017.

Mr. Luke was born March 26, 1959 in Starke, but had moved to the Dixie County area 25 years ago. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and will always be remembered as a man who loved his family and the Lord.

Mr. Luke is survived by his wife Angela Luke, his mother Elizabeth Luke, his brothers Charles McKinney, Buddy Luke, Joey Luke, Paul McKinney, Roy McKinney, and Bubba McKinney, his sisters Gail Coleman, Liz Payne, Cathy Luke, Paula Rhoden, and Laura Crews, three grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Meta Luke, a son Jonathan Luke, a daughter Heather Luke, his father Ivory Luke, and a sister Charlene Manning.

Funeral services for Mr. Luke were held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment followed in Lee Cemetery near Old Town. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, Florida and Chiefland.

___________________

Mrs. Meveree Carlisle Pope

Mrs. Meveree Carlisle Pope, 92, of Trenton, passed away May 10, 2017

Meveree was born in Levy County May 24, 1924 to the late Farris and Ida Horne. She had spent all her life in the Gilchrist County and High Springs area. Meveree had worked at Copeland’s Sausage when she was in her 30’s, then spent the next 20 years as a school bus driver in Alachua County, making $8.00 per day when she started driving. She and her husband, Eddie Carlisle kept over 45 foster children over the 12 years they were foster parents, as well as running a full-time farming operation south of High Springs. She was a member of the Gilchrist Women’s Club, a past State Coordinator and Director with AARP, and a member of Cherry Sink Church of Christ. She considered her greatest accomplishment to be raising her children as good Christian people. She will always be remembered as “the fisherwoman of the state of Florida.”

Meveree is survived by her husband of 17 years, Harold Pope. Her sons Ronald (Pat) Carlisle and Casey (Marianne) Carlisle, a daughter Polly Cox, her brothers Jimmie Horne and Lyle Horne survive her. Her sisters Eleanor Asbell, Maline Langford, and Linda Everett, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many extended family members also survive her. Two brothers, Poley Horne and David Horne, also her sisters Floris Beasley and Hazel Vick preceded her. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 40 years Eddie Carlisle and her second husband of 2 years James Richardson.

Graveside funeral services for Meveree were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Center Hill Cemetery (located 9 miles NE of Trenton take SR 47 to County Rd. 232), Mr. John Zellner officiated. The family received friends at the funeral home in Chiefland Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.

_____________