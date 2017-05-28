May 25, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-DR-106

Division: DR

Shelley Vlasaty,

Petitioner

and

Peter Vlasaty, Sr.

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Peter Vlasaty, Sr.

106 Prospect Avenue

Middletown, NY 10940

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SHELLEY VLASATY, whose address is 1020 NE 14th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before May 31, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated April 24, 2017.

(SEAL)

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Published May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY IS REQUESTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTY BY THURSDAY MAY 31st, 2017 IN THE CLERKS OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A CHECK PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CHECK, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 p.m. THE FOLLOWING DAY THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE JUNE 5TH BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS. FILES MAY BE REVIEWED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT, 112 S. MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO SALE DATE.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS

05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25

05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25

05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21

05-08-15-0360-0006-0090 NW 11 AVE 1.19

05-08-15-0360-0006-0150 NW 11 AVE 1.04

05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03

08-09-14-0023-000C-0150 SW 13 ST 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000C-0160 SW 13 ST/

SW 79 AVE 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15

09-07-15-0077-0000-0670 OFF NW CR 138 1.01

09-07-15-0077-0000-0680 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138 1.33

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138 1.04

09-07-15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138 1.02

11-10-16-0551-0005-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0551-0011-0020 SE 77 LN 0.48

11-10-16-0552-0005-0040 SE 78 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0006-0210 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0553-0010-0050 SE 80 LN 0.24

14-10-16-0053-0010-0060 SE 80 LN SE 70 CT 0.22

14-10-16-0554-0007-0040 SE 81 PL 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0007-0210 SE 82 ST 0.24

14-10-16-0554-0013-0010 SE 73 CT/SE 82 LN 0.4

15-08-16-0000-0001-0071 NE 64 AVE 5.42

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26

15-10-16-0561-2170-0000 SE 69 TER 0.21

17-09-16-0522-0000-0110 SE 20 ST 0.32

17-09-16-0522-0000-0270 SE 42 TER 0.34

17-10-15-0049-0005-0050 NW 5 AVE 0.11

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210 SW 80TH CT 0.11

18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/SW 83 AVE 0.12

19-08-15-0580-0000-0070 2529 NW 29 TER 1.08

20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26 0.26

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337 1.13* Subject to easement-Sabal Trails

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 Ave 1.13

30-08-14-0081-0000-0010 NW 82 TER 0.99

30-08-14-0081-0000-0080 NW 82 TER 1

30-08-14-0081-0000-0120 NW 82 TER 1.06

03-08-14-0081-0000-0200 NW 82 TER 1.04

Publish May 11, 18 and 25, 2017b

_________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 2017-28-CA

GEORGE NYMAN,

1849 Hartford Path

The Villages, Florida 32162;

SHARON NYMAN,

1849 Hartford Path

The Villages, Florida 32162

Plaintiffs,

vs.

W.L.B. INC., a dissolved

Florida corporation,

whose last know address was

1517 North Young Blvd.,

Chiefland, Florida 32626;

L C N, INC., a dissolved Florida

corporation, whose last

known address was

1206 North Young Blvd,

Chiefland, Florida, 32626;

and their administrators,

grantees, trustees, assigns,

or successors in right, title, or

interest to the hereinafter

described property and any

and all persons claiming by

or through them or any of them;

and all claimants, persons or

parties, natural or corporate,

or whose exact legal status is

unknown, claiming under any

of the above named or described

defendants, claiming to have any

right, title, or interest in and to

the lands hereinafter described;

Defendants.

______________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: W.L.B. INC., a dissolved Florida corporation,

L C N, INC., a dissolved Florida corporation.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to (a) to dissolve W.L.B INC. (“WLB”) and appoint a receiver or custodian pursuant to Section 607.1432, Florida Statutes, and authorizing the receiver to grant an easement over WLB’s property to the Plaintiff, (b) to dissolve L C N, INC. (“LCN”) and appoint a receiver or custodian pursuant to Section 607.1432, Florida Statutes, and authorizing the receiver to grant an easement over LCN’s property to the Plaintiff, (c) for a prescriptive easement over WLB’s property and LCN’s property, (d) for an implied grant of way of necessity over and through LCN’s property and WLB’s property pursuant to Section 704.01(1), Florida Statutes, and common law, and (e) as an alternative for a statutory way of necessity over and through LCN’s property and WLB’s property pursuant to Section 704.01(2), Florida Statutes; on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

The following described property (the “WLB Property”) owned by W.L.B. INC.:

The East 50 feet of the south 500 feet of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; and

The East 50 feet of the north 820 feet of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida;

And Also:

The following described property (the “LCN property”) owned by L C N, INC.:

The East 66 feet of the following described property lying South of County Road 344 (a County maintained road):

Commence at the Southeast corner of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, and run on the East line of said Section 30, North 00 degrees 07 minutes 14 seconds West, 500.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence run South 89 degrees 47 minutes 56 seconds West. 2638.32 feet, thence run North 00 degrees 15 minutes 56 seconds West, 2162.01 feet to the South R/W line of County Road No. C-344; thence run on said R/W line North 89 degrees 39 minutes 48 seconds East, 2637.94 feet to the aforesaid East line of Section 30; thence run on said East line, South 00 degrees 22 minutes 21 seconds East, 1332.66 feet; thence continue on said East line, South 00 degrees 07 minutes 14 seconds East, 835.60 feet to the Point of the Beginning.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Davis, Schnitker, Reeves & Browning, P.A., c/o Clay A. Schnitker, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Drawer 652, Madison, Florida 32341, on or before June 22, 2017 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated May 10, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By: Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish May 18, 25 and June 1 and 8, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-0003

CAPITAL CITY BANK, a Florida banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTOPHER M. CASTOR and

KRISTINA D. CASTOR,

husband and wife; GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA, a political

subdivison of the State of Florida,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I, TODD NEWTON, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida, pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause, will sell at public sale the following described property situate in GILCHRIST County, Florida, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 9 ORIGINAL SURVEY OF TRENTON, as per plat recorded in Old Plat Book “A”, page 1 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a strip of vacated alley, 10 feet by 200 feet, as described in Official Records Book 98, page 615 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause and will be held on the Courthouse steps of the GILCHRIST County Courthouse in Trenton, Florida, on the 26th day of June, 2017, commencing at the hour of 11:00 A.M.

All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice.

DATED this 15th day of May, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish May 18 and 25, 2017b.

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT , IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2015-CA-70

ASSET MANAGEMENT

HOLDINGS, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

GARY L. JUNKIN, et. al.,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final judgment of Foreclosure Against Deborah Junkin dated February 23, 2017, Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure as to Gary L. Junkin dated February 23, 2017, and Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated April 26, 2017 entered in Case No. 2015-CA-70 of the Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Asset Management Holdings, LLC is the Plaintiff and Gary L. Junkin; Deborah Junkin are the Defendants. Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on July 10, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot Fifty (50) of “the Lakes” Together with an undivided interest in common Lots “A” and “B” According to the Plat thereof Recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 55, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 1984 Cata Mobile Home ID 4411A, 4411B, Title No. 40175365, 40175366.

Also known as: 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32792.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a copy of this Notice of Foreclosure Sale was mailed to Defendant, Deborah Junkin, 5279 SE 39th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 and to Barbara A. Cusumano, Esq., Attorney for Gary L. Junkin via designated email address barbaradebtlaw@gmail.com this 4th day of May, 2017.

Respectfully submitted,

By: /s/ Barbara J. Leach

Barbara J. Leach, Esq.

Barbara Leach Law, PL

Florida Bar No. 0047513

1516 E. Hillcrest Street

Suite 309

Orlando, Florida 32803

Tel. (407) 672.1252

Fax (407) 536.4986

Primary E-Mail:

barbara @bleachlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail:

marisela@bleachlaw.com

stephanie@bleachlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352)337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the schedule appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-9770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish May 18 and 25, 2017b.

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS FOR THE 2017-2018 SCHOOL YEAR

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new instructional materials for use in the Gilchrist County School district after a public hearing, as follows:

Copies of the proposed instructional materials are available by visiting the Gilchrist County School District website or by contacting the District at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida.

The purpose of adopting new instructional materials is to bring the instructional materials up to date

This revision and adoption of new instructional materials will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed new instructional materials at 4:20 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017b

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 21-2017-CP-000023

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN W. OWENS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of JOHN W. OWENS, Deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2017, File Number 21-2017-CP-000023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 18, 2017.

/by/ Jared W. Owens

Personal Representative

13438 NW CR45

High Springs, FL 32643

Attorney for Personal Representative: Gregory V. Beauchamp Florida Bar No. 178770 Post Office Box 1129

Chiefland, Florida 32644

(352) 493-1458

Published May 18 and 25, 2017b.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 21-2017-CP-00005

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELNORA E. MILLER,

Deceased.

_____________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ELNORA E. MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was January 1, 2017, File Number 21-2017-CP-00005, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 18, 2017.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Mary Louise Britten

Mary Louise Britten

2895 NW 174th Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Attorney for Personal Representative: THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: /s/ Theodore M. Burt THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404 403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Publish May 18 and 25, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES,

REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

Administration of Medication- 5.15/D

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1, 2017

__________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish May 25, 2017b.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case #: 2016-CA-000017

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Plaintiff,

-vs.-

Chris E. Malecki;

Melissa J. Malecki;

Unknown Parties in Possession

#1, If living, and all Unknown

Parties claiming by, through,

under and against the above

named Defendant(s) who are

not known to be dead or

alive, whether said Unknown

Parties may claim an interest

as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or Other Claimants;

Unknown Parties in Possession

#2, If living, and all Unknown

Parties claiming by, through,

under and against the above

named Defendant(s) who are

not known to be dead or alive,

whether said Unknown

Parties may claim an interest

as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2016-CA-000017 of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff and Chris E. Malecki and Melissa J. Malecki, are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH PORTICO OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AT 11:00 A.M. on July 17, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:

THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO THE EXISTING COUNTY MAINTAINED ROADS ALONG SOUTH LINE.

AND

THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO THE EXISTING COUNTY MAINTAINED ROADS ALONG SOUTH LINE.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, Florida 32601 (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ Lanie Guyton

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By:

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SHAPIRO, FISHMAN &

GACHE’, LLP

2424 North Federal Highway,

Suite 360

Boca Raton, Florida 33431

(561) 998-6700

(561) 998-6707

Publish May 25 and June 1, 2017b.