May 25, 2017 Obituaries

Mrs. Bettie Bowers

Mrs. Bettie Bowers, age 85, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017. She was born to the late Gilbert and Blanch Bowers on May 21, 1931 in Rockingham, North Carolina and had been a resident of Manassas since moving from Georgia in 2011. She was a retired CNA and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Carlton O’Steen, Sr. of High Springs; her daughters, Karen (Stan) Strickland of Manassas, Virginia, Amy Nash of High Springs and Lori (Eddie) Smith of Waycross, Georgia; her son, Andrew Carlton O’Steen, Jr. of High Springs, and by her fourteen grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with Bishop Stan Strickland officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, May 22, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m..

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_____________

Mr. Kenner H. Dowell

Mr. Kenner H. Dowell, age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 21st surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 15, 1946 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was a decorated USMC Purple Heart recipient in the Vietnam War. He retired from GTE/Verizon in 1999 after 30 years of service. He was a multi-talented, highly respected man as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and daughter Denise. He is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter Kristine; his son-in-law David, and grandchildren Krysrianna and Kenner; sister Susie Malone; step brother Jim Hicks, step sister Kitty Fields; close cousins Emma Lou Russell, Delilah Collins, Carolyn Maness and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Dowell will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Reverend Luther Russell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 26 2017 at the Sylvan Abbey Cemetery,

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mrs. Merle Slagle Pelletier

Mrs. Merle Slagle Pelletier, 77, of Old Town passed away May 20, 2017.

Mrs. Merle was born July 26, 1939 to the late Susan and James Davis, Sr. in Myakka City, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1993 after moving here from Bradenton. She had been an employee with Manatee County for over 20 years, was a member of the Dixie County Citizens on Patrol, and attended Suwannee River Baptist Church. In her spare time she enjoyed making cakes, camping, reading books, and going with other people to fish.

Mrs. Merle is survived by her husband George Pelletier; her sons, Keith (Gail) Driggers, Wilber (Faith) Driggers, Stan (Donna) Driggers, Richard (Regina) Driggers, and Curtis Cumbess; a daughter, Susan Kalmbach; her brothers James Davis, Jr. and Curtis (Leatha) Davis; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her first husband Harold Driggers and her second husband James Slagle.

Funeral services for Mrs. Merle was held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Bobby Lindsey officiating. Interment followed in New Prospect Cemetery outside of Cross City. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Judge J. Edward Philman

Judge J. Edward Philman, 71, of Bell, passed away May 17, 2017 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, with his wife and children at his side. He had been in declining health for some time.

Ed was born on May 29, 1945 to the late Johnnie and Synthie Philman, in Bell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jeanne; four children, Joyce, Kendra (Sammie), Lynn and Audrey; and his grandchildren, Daylin, Alexis, Annika, and Graham.

He is also survived by a large and loving family, sisters; Pauline Sauls, Maxine (Bill) Cummings, Imogene McLeod, Gwen (Richard) Carmichael, Anne (Bill) Lawson, MevaLee Philman, Nell (Rusty) Yelvington, brothers; Hayward Philman, Tommy (Karen) Philman, Lavon (Sylvia) Philman, and Billy (Renee) Philman.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

Ed graduated from Mercer University’s Law School with honors, University of Florida, Lake City Community College, Lake City Forest Ranger School and Bell High School. He served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in Vietnam. He was the Gilchrist County Judge for 24 years, then served an additional 2 years as Senior Judge. Most recently Ed was the Civil Traffic Hearing Officer in Alachua County for over 3 years.

Ed had been a member of the Trenton Rotary Club since 1981, served as District Governor in 2012-2013, and was recognized as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He was the Director of Hospice of North Central Florida, and received the Hospice of the Tri-Counties Meritorious Service Certificate. He served as Vice-President of the Conference of County Court Judges. Ed was named Gilchrist County Citizen of the Year, and he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.

Ed was known as a man of great integrity, both on and off the bench. A man of honor who had a genuine regard for others. He will be remembered by his family and friends as someone who loved his community, believed strongly in service to others, and was known for his deep faith. His family will miss his unwavering love, compassion, and dedication.

‘Let my life and the work I have done speak for me.’ -Judge Ed Philman

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CICU team at Shands, and Jonathan, the RN who helped his transition to Heaven be peaceful. Also, we truly appreciate Judge Jo Smith, Jo Buckles, Dr. Eloise Harman and Ashten Rush for being an important part of his life. There are many others whose friendship was valued by Ed in the court system, the Rotary Club, and the local, national and international communities.

At his request no service will be held. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to do so may honor Ed with donations to the Trenton Rotary Club to benefit the Rotary International Youth Exchange, a program which was dear to his heart. Donations may be made at Ameris Bank, mailed to Trenton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 52, Trenton, FL 32693, or made on the website TrentonFloridaRotary.org.

_____________

Mrs. Faye Foley Roberts

Mrs. Faye Foley Roberts, age 77 of Chiefland, passed away on May 7, 2017 at Shands in Gainesville. She was born in Gulf Hammock on August 28, 1939 to the late Albert and Esther Foley. She met the love of her life, Sanford Roberts and married him on December 13, 1968. She loved being his wife and mother to her three children. Faye had a love and passion for baking, fishing, working with flowers, and making floral arrangements. She was a member of Long Pond Baptist Church in Chiefland. Faye loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Esther Foley, and her siblings Fredrick Foley, Jack Foley, and Doris Martin.

Faye is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Sandford Roberts of Chiefland; her children Stephen Etheridge of Lake Butler, Glenda (Glenn) Etheridge Padgett of Newberry, and Karen (Steve) Trotter of Newberry. Her siblings; Don (Russelene) Foley, Betty Scheriber, and Janice (Norman) Wright; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation services for Mrs. Roberts were held at Archer Funeral Home on May 12, 2017, Friday at 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Archer Funeral Home located at Lake Butler.

_____________

Mr. Johnny “Jake” Sanchez

Mr. Johnny “Jake” Sanchez, 69, of Trenton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 15, 2017. He was born to James and Thelma Sanchez on December 23, 1947 in Newberry. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a concrete contractor who loved to fish, hunt and devoted his life to his family and grandchildren. He was a devoted son and brother, a loving husband, father, poppa, uncle and a stranger to no one.

He was preceded in death by his father James Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Tina Hudson Sanchez; daughters, Ann Marie McGraw and Veronica Akins; sons, David Rhodes, Bradley Rhodes, his mother Thelma Sanchez, brothers, Jim, Tom and Gene (Coralene) Sanchez; grandchildren, Savannah McGraw, Colton McGraw, Blayne Rhodes, Trevor Rhodes and Haiden Rhodes.

Memorial Services were held at Milam Chapel of Newberry on Saturday, May 20, 2017. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sanchez Family Memorial Education Fund at Drummond Community Bank, (352) 463-0225, 1502 E Wade St. Trenton, FL 32693 or mailed to 2249 SE 41st Way, Trenton, FL 32693.

_____________

Mrs. Sharon Lorraine Hatch Schwieterman

Mrs. Sharon Lorraine Hatch Schwieterman, age 76, of Trenton passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 in Gainesville. Sharon was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on February 14, 1941 to Walter and Clara Hatch. Mrs. Schwieterman retired from Alachua Printing and was a very active member of the Union Baptist Church. She loved to garden and bake, enjoyed fishing, politics, and babysitting her great grandchildren. Sharon loved her church family and was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. And a friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Hatch.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert “Bob” Schwieterman I; daughters, Kim Hughes, Lori (Richard) Ridenour; son, Robert (Michelle) Schwieterman II; seven grandchildren, Michael Brown, Morgan (Hernan) Campero, Brittny (Kenny) Keeling, Jarod Ridenour, Amber (Reese) Richards, Amanda Schwieterman and Allie Schwieterman; eight great granchildren, Lucas and Sophia Campero, Breanna and Colby Brown, Karlee and Kelton Keeling, Saydee Ridenour and Jase Richards; with another great grandson expected this summer, Kash Ridenour.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Union Baptist Church in Newberry. The family received friends for an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, contributions can be made to Union Baptist Church in memory of Sharon Schwieterman.

Arrangements were under the care of Milam Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Newberry.

_____________

Mr. Lynne Charles Simmons

Mr. Lynne Charles Simmons, 65, of Cross City passed away May 18, 2017.

Mr. Simmons was born May 29, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He worked for the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as a Lineman and served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was overseas for nine months. Mr. Simmons moved to Cross City in 1980 from Michigan and worked as a heavy equipment operator and helped build the bridge in Branford. He served Dixie County for many years with his tree service, and most everyone called him “Tree Man”. Mr. Simmons enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, and working with wood, making carvings and different pieces of furniture. He loved to be outside and having a fire even if it was 110° outside.

Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife of 47 years Bonnie “B.J.” Simmons; his daughters Tammie (Al) Fletcher of Mayo and Wendy (Kevin Watkins) Simmons of Cross City; his mother Eleanor H. Simmons of Cross City; a brother Alan (Kathy) Simmons of Michigan; his grandchildren Tina (Brian) Keen of Cross City, Dean (Arron Alford) Fletcher of Mayo, and Austin Fletcher of Mayo; his great-grandchildren Landon Sikes of Georgia, Ashlyn Keen of Cross City, Hunter Fletcher of Mayo, Ruth Alford of Mayo, and Jordan Alford of Mayo; three nephews, one niece, and several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Richard “Dick” Simmons and a brother Bill Simmons.

The family will hold a memorial service for Mr. Simmons 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Shady Oaks Campground in Cross City.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mr. Robert John Sorrells

Mr. Robert John Sorrells, 82, of Chiefland passed away on May 20, 2017

Robert was born in Webster, North Carolina on June 25, 1934 to the late John and Pauline Sorrells. He moved to the Chiefland area in 1992, coming from Ft. Lauderdale. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Robert is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sorrells of Tifton, Georgia and Leroy Sorrells of Jacksonville, and his brother-in-law, C.R. Webb of Chiefland.

Graveside funeral services for Robert will be held at Hardeetown Methodist Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. .

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign our online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Card of Thanks

The family of Johnny Sanchez would like to send their sincerest thanks and appreciation for all the heartfelt condolences and prayers during this difficult time. We appreciate the time taken to share your memories of him and will forever be grateful for the thoughtfulness in sending the lovely flowers and cards, and for bringing food in our time of need. Although this is a deeply saddening time for us all, we find comfort in knowing how many lives he touched and that he was loved by so many in our community.

The Johnny Sanchez Family

May 15, 2017

Benjamin Daniel Pratt, 28, of Cedar Key, was arrested by Deputy Frier, Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office, for Armed Burglary of Dwelling, Structure or Conveyance, Bond $300,000.00; Larceny Grand Theft $300.00 less than $5,000.00, Bond $50,000.00; Property Damage, Criminal Mischief $200.00 and Under, Bond $15,000.00; Burglary Tools Possession with Intent to Use, Bond $50,000.00; Total Bond $415,000.00.