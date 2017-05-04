May 4, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES,

REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

Administration of Medication- 5.15/D

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on June 6, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Nancy Cassels

James Goff

K-Lee Hayes

Rama Reynolds

Gregory Sauls

Amanda Weeks

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Date this 1st day of May, 2017.

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins, Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish 05/04 & 05/11b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2017-DR-106

Division: DR

Shelley Vlasaty,

Petitioner

and

Peter Vlasaty, Sr.

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Peter Vlasaty, Sr.

106 Prospect Avenue

Middletown, NY 10940

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SHELLEY VLASATY, whose address is 1020 NE 14th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before May 31, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated April 24, 2017.

(SEAL)

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Published May 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017b.

NATURE COAST REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC WORKSHOP

NOTICE OF REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (NCRWA) will hold a public Workshop on May 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Fanning Springs City Hall 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The purpose of the workshop is to hold a strategic planning meeting regarding then Otter and Hart Springs Water Quality Improvement Project (wastewater). Phase I of the project involves Otter Springs located in Gilchrist County. Phases II and III of the project involve Hart Springs also located in Gilchrist County. All areas are within the NCRWA Service Territory.

Immediately upon conclusion of the Public Workshop, the NCRWA will hold its regular monthly Board meeting.

The Workshop and Board Meeting are open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with Florida law. A copy of Workshop and Board Meeting materials, if any, may be obtained at the Workshop and Board Meeting or, prior to, by contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 or by email at ncrwa@att.net. The Workshop may be continued to a date and time certain to be announced at the Workshop and noticed. This notice may be subject to change.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the Workshop should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at least two (2) days prior to the date of the hearing and meeting.

Publish May 4, 2017b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 15000079CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

VS.

TIMOTHY CRAWFORD. et al.

Defendant(s),

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CRAWFORD A/K/A TIMOTHY ALLEN CRAWFORD, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 37, OF HICKORY BLUFFS, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 99, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGEHTER WITH A 2000 REDMAN DW MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN#’S 11437123A/11437123B.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before 5/30/17/(30 days from Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Gilchrist County, Florida, this 1st day of May, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By:/s/ L Guyton

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish May 4 and May 11, 2017b.

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, May 8, 2017, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

April 24, 2017

2. March Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Code Enforcement

2. Fire Department

3. Police Department

4. Public Works Department F. Discussion Items

1. USDA Loan/RD Grant –

Water Infrastructure Upgrades

2. Public Safety Director

Applications

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson City Manager

Publish May 4, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 21-2016-CA-000049

COUNTRYPLACE MORTGAGE, LTD.

Plaintiff,

vs.

CODEY A MESA A/K/A

CODEY ALLEN MESA,

CASSIE D. MESA, AND

UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on March 14, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 22, HICKORY BLUFFS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 99 PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1995 PALM HARBOR MOBILE HOME, VIN(S) PH069738AFL AND PH069738BFL

and commonly known as: 8179 SE 2ND STREET RD, TRENTON, FL 32693; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on May 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By:/s/ L Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish May 4 and May 11, 2017b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO: 2017-CP-21

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FLORENCE LOUISE LEPORE Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FLORENCE LOUISE LEPORE, deceased, whose date of death was April 8, 2017 and whose social security number is xxx-xx-6948, is pending in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estates must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECENDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 4, 2017.

/s/ Damon C. Leggett

Damon Leggett

Personal Representative

/s/ Lindsey B. Lander

Lindsey B. Lander

Attorney For Personal Representative

Florida Bar No.: 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Published May 4 and May 11, 2017b