May 4, 2017 Obituaries

Mr. John “Buddy” Asbell

Mr. John “Buddy” Asbell, 90, of Suwannee, passed away at North Florida Regional Hospital on April 26, 2017. He was born in Plant City to John Wesley, Sr. and Polly Asbell. Buddy served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater.

Buddy lived most of his life in Levy County but later moved to Suwannee. He worked for power companies, farmed, did dozer work, owned Suwannee Fish House and was a great fishing guide after he retired from public work. He was a Christian and served as a deacon of Suwannee Baptist Church.

Buddy is preceded in death by his former wife, Edith; sons, Jimmy and Bobby and son-in-law Robert Lee. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Emily; children, Frankie (Connie) Asbell, Polly Lee, Becky (Duane) Driggers, Angela Crowley, Wendy (Stevie) Hutchison and Jeff (Michelle) Hawk; grandchildren, Jimmy (Tina) Asbell, Kellee Thomas, Missy (Chris) Moody, Carrie (Richard) Crews, Eva (Joe) Gay, John (Jennifer) Driggers, Jason (Karen) Driggers, B. J. (Crystal) Asbell, Jennifer (Chris) Williams, Ashley (Thomas) Pruitt, Laura (Paul) Lee, Spencer Denton, Tristan Denton, Tiffany Duval, Ethan Hawk, Kenneth Hawk and Ron Cannon; 27 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cross City Chapel of Rick Gooding Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Fred Edwards and Bro. John Driggers officiated. Interment followed at Chiefland Cemetery.

Mr. Elmer “Wayne” Bishop

Mr. Elmer “Wayne” Bishop went to be with Jesus on April 24, 2017, at the age of 72 in Bell.

Wayne was born on August 24, 1944 to Elmer and Hazel Bishop in Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace A. Bishop of Bell; his children, Jacqueline A. Brooks of High Springs, Jeffrey W. Bishop of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Jennifer L. Bishop of Gainesville; his grandchildren, Brittany A. Sheffield, Matthew D. Brooks, and Aaron Yopp-Bishop; and his great grandchildren, Jordyn R. Sheffield and Rhett M. Sheffield. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer F. Bishop, his mother, Hazel M Bishop, and his brother, Larry D. Bishop.

Wayne and his family moved to Florida in 1977 and made High Springs their home for 35 years before moving to Bell in 2012. He worked for Columbia County, General Electric and Maxwell House for many years before retiring.

Wayne loved having his family close by and making memories with his grandchildren. You could always find him working on an old wristwatch or tinkering with something outside. His best advice was to always live your life to the fullest and visit family as often as you could.

Funeral service arrangements were through Watson Funeral Home of Trenton. A private Memorial Service will be held by the family.

Mrs. Wilma Jene Burns

Mrs. Wilma Jene Burns, 80, of Cross City passed away April 28, 2017.

Mrs. Burns was born February 16, 1937 in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Clifford and Bonnie Frame, but had lived in the Dixie County area for the last 11 years after moving here from Orlando. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Burns is survived by her daughters Cynthia Smith and Laura Barnes; a sister Christine (Robert) Fuller; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and other family members.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Mr. James Raymond Hamilton

Mr. James Raymond Hamilton (Jimmy, Dad, Papa Jimmy, Uncle Jimmy) passed away at home on April 24, 2017 at the age of 66.

Jimmy was born in Tampa on January 6, 1951 to Norris and Elizabeth (Leverett) Hamilton. Jimmy married Denise Rigsby on January 6, 1973. Jimmy and Denise moved to Dixie County in 1988 with their two girls, Jennifer and Karrie. Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Hamilton. He is survived by his father, Norris Hamilton; wife, Denise; sister, Beverly (Edward) Pivacek; and daughters, Jennifer (Paul) Huffman and Karrie (Evans) Boyette.

Jimmy leaves behind six grandchildren, Ashlyn (Cody) Kries, Michael Huffman, Alex Boyette, Elizabeth Boyette, Ava Huffman, and Zachary Boyette. He also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews and many friends.

Jimmy was full of life and was well loved by all who met him. He loved telling stories and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends and he never met a stranger. Jimmy will be greatly missed by all those who were impacted by his life. A memorial service was held at the Putnam Lodge on April 30, 2017 for his many friends and family.

Mr. Luther R. E. Mills

Mr. Luther R. E. Mills, 91, of Cross City passed away April 29, 2017.

Mr. Mills was born October 9, 1925 to the late Carrie and Ira Mills, Sr. in Jena, but had lived in the Cross City area for over 30 years after moving here from Tampa. He served during WWII in the United States Navy, and then retired from the United States Geological Survey. Mr. Mills was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and doing yardwork.

Mr. Mills is survived by his wife Vessie Mills; a son Roger (Eva) Mills, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Jerry Valentine.

Mr. Melvin Gene Robinson

Mr. Melvin Gene Robinson, 80, of Morriston passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Mr. Robinson was born on December 23, 1936 to Burley James and Greta Monroe Robinson. He retired from the International Paper Company.

He is survived by son James Robert Robinson; daughter-in-law, April Hinkley and grandchildren, Kylie Paige Robinson, Haylen Marie Robinson and Skye Dayton.

A memorial service will be held at the Chiefland Chapel of Rick Gooding Funeral Home on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with April Hinkley and Otis G. Evans officiating.

Mr. Herschel L. Walsmith

Mr. Herschel L. Walsmith, age 78, of Trenton, passed away at NFRMC in Gainesville on Thursday, April 27, 2017. He was born on March 13, 1939 in Blanco, Texas to the late Lee Roy and Mae Belle Walsmith. He had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Lake City in 1987. Mr. Walsmith served his country in the United States Marine Corp and had retired from the State of Florida with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Trenton.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Walsmith of Trenton; his daughters, Valerie (Ricky) Hewett of Lake City and Melanie (Cary) Rhodes of Calera, Alabama; his son, Ryan (Christie) Ray of Jacksonville; his sisters, Royce Bea (Lynn) Maxfield of Jarrell, Texas and Vanessa (Trey) Calkins of Bandera, Texas and his brothers, Virgil (Janet) Walsmith of Lampasas, Texas and Garry (Kay) Walsmith of Mesa, Arizona. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Walsmith will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Cunningham officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mr. Walsmith’s memory to The American Heart Association: 1101 Northchase Parkway, Suite 1, Marietta, GA 30067-6411 Phone (800) 242-8721.

Card of Thanks

The family of Mr. Mervin Hines would like to thank everyone for their many gestures of kindness during the recent loss of our loved on. The visits, prayers, words of kindness, food and flowers are appreciated.

Sincerely,

The Family of Mervin Hines

Wayfair/Townsend Cemetaries Workday to

be held May 6th

Submitted

There will be a workday at Wayfair and Townsend cemeteries on Saturday, May 6th.

Any families and interested persons are asked to bring tools for the occasion, which begins at 8:00 a.m. at Wayfair Cemetery.