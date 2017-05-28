Paul Anderson, Jr. hired as Public Safety Director

Share !



The Trenton City Commission interviewed three applicants Monday night during their second regular monthly meeting. Paul Anderson was the Commission’s second choice, but when Matt Rexroat turned down the salary of $45,000, the City Clerk got back in contact with the Andersons and they returned to the meeting. Commissioner Cloud Haley asked Paul Anderson what would it take for him to accept the position with the City of Trenton? Anderson pointed out that he has close to 39 years of experience in public safety and he would like to have the $45,000 salary. The Commission was discussing the salary when Commissioner Randy Rutter made a motion to hire Paul Anderson as Public Safety Director in the City of Trenton for an annual salary of $43,000 and upon review of his performance in this position within six-months, he would become eligible for a raise. Commissioner Haley gave a second to the motion as the board agreed to hire Paul Anderson as the Public Safety Director for the City of Trenton.

The new Public Safety Director told the Commission that he would be willing to work in the Police Department with the Chief as an officer until the first of the month. The Commission decided that Paul Anderson would begin his duties with the City of Trenton on June 1, 2017.

The Commission interviewed David Reeves, a resident of Trenton for the Public Safety Director position. He was the third choice for the new Public Safety Director position that has an advertised salary of $40,000-$45,000. Reeves is a certified law enforcement officer in the State of Florida.