Prayer and Encouragement for local Law Enforcement

Some 75 people gathered in front of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 15, to observe National Police Week which is May 14-20, 2017.

There were several speakers at the event including Pat Bible who gave the opening prayer.

Gilchrist County School Superintendent Robert Rankin spoke of his responsibility for the welfare and safety of over 2,800 students in the school system. He said that working with the Sheriff Bobby Schultz and all the Sheriff’s Office officers has made his job much easier. He encouraged everyone to respect Law Enforcement and the work that they do.

Sheriff Schultz reminded everyone that last year 154 Law Enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty and this year 42 have been killed.

The event ended with a prayer for the officers safety and a time of fellowship between the officers and the citizens who attended the event.