The 2017 Trenton High School football team came to the Food Pantry of Gilchrist Co., Inc. food distribution day on Thursday, May 4.

The players packed boxes, carried the heavy boxes of food to the car for senior citizens and helped out anyway they could. The distribution was held at the Depot in Trenton.

Head football coach Lyle Wilkerson said, “This town has been very good to Trenton Football and this is a good way for these players to give back to the community.”